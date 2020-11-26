Photos of the week
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. After pounding big U.S. cities in the spring, COVID-19 now has engulfed...more
An aerial view shows the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus, at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People gather outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium to mourn the death of the soccer legend in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 25, 2020. Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time before drug and alcohol...more
A woman puts out a fire at a vandalized Carrefour store during a march against the beating death of a Black man in another store location, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 20, 2020. A widely circulated video showed security guards at a Carrefour Brasil...more
An Ethiopian woman who fled fighting in the Tigray region carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan November 22, 2020. Hundreds of people have been killed in fighting...more
Migrants on a rubber dinghy are pictured during a rescue operation, off the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea. Picture taken November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
An Israeli soldier attempts to detain a wounded Palestinian demonstrator lying in an ambulance during a protest against Jewish settlements in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Pro-democracy activists Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong arrive at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre by prison van after pleading guilty to charges of organizing and inciting an unauthorized assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government...more
Residents bathe, wash and pump water in their destroyed village following the damage caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Travelers wearing protective face masks and face shields hug at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020. Americans defied pleas from state and local officials to stay home for the Thanksgiving holiday in the face of the surging coronavirus...more
Venezuelan migrants, who were recently deported, eat after arriving on Los Iros Beach after their return to the island, in Erin, Trinidad and Tobago, November 24, 2020. Lincoln Holder/Courtesy Newsday/Handout via REUTERS
A tram rides along a street on a frosty day in Omsk, Russia November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Electoral workers transport ballot boxes on their motorcycles as they arrive to prepare a polling station ahead of presidential and legislative elections in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 21, 2020. Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has won...more
El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff roll bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in an artificial pond during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Mumbai, India, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A man walks past an office of the Congress building set on fire by demonstrators during a protest demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, in Guatemala City, Guatemala November 21, 2020. Thousands of people staged the biggest...more
Firefighters and excavators try to douse fire as smoke billows from burning garbage at the Ghazipur landfill site in New Delhi, India, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
British musician Paul Barton plays the piano for monkeys in Lopburi, Thailand November 21 2020. Barton has played at four venues in Lopburi, a province famous for its marauding monkeys, including at an ancient Hindu temple, a hardware store and a...more
A protester throws a teargas can back at the police during the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters party's protest against perceived entrenched racism at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town, South Africa, November 20, 2020. Protesters targeted the...more
Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Next Slideshows
Fans mourn soccer great Diego Maradona
Fans from Buenos Aires to Naples mourn the Argentine footballer, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade amid COVID-19
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, a spectacle of giant character balloons that has delighted children for nearly a century, has been scaled back...
On the coronavirus frontlines
Testing, transporting and treating on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.
U.S. surpasses 2,000 COVID deaths in a day
Daily U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 for the first since May and with hospitals across the country already full, portending a surge in mortalities to...
MORE IN PICTURES
As pandemic hits pockets, Americans line up for free Thanksgiving meals
As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Americans struggling to serve up a festive meal lined up for holiday turkeys.
Fans mourn soccer great Diego Maradona
Fans from Buenos Aires to Naples mourn the Argentine footballer, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade amid COVID-19
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, a spectacle of giant character balloons that has delighted children for nearly a century, has been scaled back significantly with a shorter route, no spectators and balloon handlers replaced by specially rigged vehicles.
On the coronavirus frontlines
Testing, transporting and treating on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.
U.S. surpasses 2,000 COVID deaths in a day
Daily U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 for the first since May and with hospitals across the country already full, portending a surge in mortalities to come as the coronavirus pandemic casts a shadow over the holiday season.
Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings
Americans defied pleas from state and local officials to stay home for the Thanksgiving holiday in the face of the surging coronavirus pandemic, triggering fresh warnings from health officials with the release of vaccines still weeks away.
Diego Maradona: 1960 - 2020
Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest players, has died at the age of 60 of a heart attack.
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos in 2020.