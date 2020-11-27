Edition:
Photos of the week

People gather outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium to mourn the death of the soccer legend in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 25, 2020. Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time before drug and alcohol addiction marred his career, died November 25 at his home in Argentina after suffering a heart attack, his lawyer said. He was 60. REUTERS/Martin Villar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. After pounding big U.S. cities in the spring, COVID-19 now has engulfed rural and small-town America, seeming to seep into the country's every nook and cranny. According to Reuters' interviews with more than a dozen medical care providers and public health officials in the nation's heartland, many hospitals are severely lacking in beds, equipment and - most critically - clinical staff, including specialists and nurses. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A woman puts out a fire at a vandalized Carrefour store during a march against the beating death of a Black man in another store location, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 20, 2020. A widely circulated video showed security guards at a Carrefour Brasil store in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre brutally beating Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, following an argument between him and a store employee. Silveira Freitas' death sparked a national conversation about race in Brazil, which often likes to think of itself as devoid of racism, despite vast inequalities between races in almost every aspect of life. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
An aerial view shows the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus, at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
An Ethiopian woman who fled fighting in the Tigray region carries her child near the Setit river on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan November 22, 2020. Hundreds of people have been killed in fighting between Ethiopia's military and regional forces from the northern Tigray region, and nearly 43,000 refugees have fled to Sudan and there are reports of militias targeting civilians. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2020
Migrants on a rubber dinghy are pictured during a rescue operation, off the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea. Picture taken November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
An Israeli soldier attempts to detain a wounded Palestinian demonstrator lying in an ambulance during a protest against Jewish settlements in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Pro-democracy activists Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong arrive at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre by prison van after pleading guilty to charges of organizing and inciting an unauthorized assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests, in Hong Kong, China November 23, 2020. Wong faces a maximum three-year jail term. The sentence will be delivered by December 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Residents bathe, wash and pump water in their destroyed village following the damage caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
Travelers wearing protective face masks and face shields hug at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020. Americans defied pleas from state and local officials to stay home for the Thanksgiving holiday in the face of the surging coronavirus pandemic, triggering fresh warnings from health officials with the release of vaccines still weeks away. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Venezuelan migrants, who were recently deported, eat after arriving on Los Iros Beach after their return to the island, in Erin, Trinidad and Tobago, November 24, 2020. Lincoln Holder/Courtesy Newsday/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A tram rides along a street on a frosty day in Omsk, Russia November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Electoral workers transport ballot boxes on their motorcycles as they arrive to prepare a polling station ahead of presidential and legislative elections in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 21, 2020. Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has won re-election by a comfortable margin, preliminary results showed, after an election marred by insecurity that prevented swathes of the West African country from voting. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2020
El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff roll bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in an artificial pond during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Mumbai, India, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
A man walks past an office of the Congress building set on fire by demonstrators during a protest demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, in Guatemala City, Guatemala November 21, 2020. Thousands of people staged the biggest protest yet against Giammattei, with some setting fire to Congress, fueled by anger over cuts in the 2021 budget just as the country reels from back to back storms. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2020
Firefighters and excavators try to douse fire as smoke billows from burning garbage at the Ghazipur landfill site in New Delhi, India, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
British musician Paul Barton plays the piano for monkeys in Lopburi, Thailand November 21 2020. Barton has played at four venues in Lopburi, a province famous for its marauding monkeys, including at an ancient Hindu temple, a hardware store and a derelict cinema. He hopes his music can calm the hungry wild monkeys, at a time when Thailand's coronavirus-induced tourism hiatus means fewer visitors to feed them, and less funds for their welfare. REUTERS/Prapan Chankaew

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
A protester throws a teargas can back at the police during the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters party's protest against perceived entrenched racism at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town, South Africa, November 20, 2020. Protesters targeted the school, located in a mainly white Afrikaner community in Cape Town's northern suburbs, accusing it of not inviting black and mixed-race students to a private party that some pupils and their parents arranged after the school's official matriculation ball was canceled because of COVID-19. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
