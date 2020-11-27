Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. After pounding big U.S. cities in the spring, COVID-19 now has engulfed...more

Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. After pounding big U.S. cities in the spring, COVID-19 now has engulfed rural and small-town America, seeming to seep into the country's every nook and cranny. According to Reuters' interviews with more than a dozen medical care providers and public health officials in the nation's heartland, many hospitals are severely lacking in beds, equipment and - most critically - clinical staff, including specialists and nurses. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Close