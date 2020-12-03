Photos of the week
A full moon is seen behind buildings at night in Ashkelon, southern Israel December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Protesters hold mirrors in front of riot police officers during a pro-democracy rally demanding the prime minister to resign and reforms on the monarchy, at 11th Infantry Regiment, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An Ethiopian girl stands at the window of a temporary shelter, at the Village 8 refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, December 2, 2020. A month of war...more
A group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) arrive to take part in a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. Tens of thousands of growers have camped out at the entrance to Delhi in protest against the...more
Men gather near dead bodies of people who were killed by militant attack, during a mass burial at Zabarmari, in the Jere local government area of Borno State, in northeast Nigeria, November 29, 2020. Villagers said around 30 men were beheaded in the...more
Bob Underhill, 84, and his wife Patricia, 82, suffering from Alzheimer's, kiss through face masks as they are allowed to visit with physical contact for the first time at The Chiswick Nursing Centre in London, Britain December 2, 2020. Residents...more
A cat wears sunglasses as pro-democracy activists protest after the constitutional court's ruling on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's conflict of interest case, in Bangkok, Thailand, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Matias Disciosia, a devoted Diego Maradona fan who tattooed Maradona's name and former jersey number on his back, looks through his closet at his home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 27, 2020. "In reality, I don't think about what people say,...more
A female soldier's goggles are covered with vapor after handling bodies of coronavirus victims in Kathmandu, Nepal. Picture taken November 11, 2020. Nepal's women soldiers are breaking taboos as they deploy to handle the coronavirus dead, in a...more
A couch is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Flames rise after Haas' Romain Grosjean crashed out at the start of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, November 29, 2020. The Frenchman careered off the track at high speed on the opening lap of the...more
Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020. Fakhrizadeh, who had little public profile in Iran but had been named by Israel as a prime player...more
Florence Bolton, 85, a COVID-19 patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person reacts at the site where a car crashed into pedestrians in Trier, Germany, December 2, 2020. A 51-year old German man is suspected of murdering five people, including a baby, by plowing a speeding car into the pedestrian zone. REUTERS/Kai...more
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Jewish settlements, in Kafr Malik in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Warna Di, a 32-year-old a player from Garuda Indonesia Amputee Football (Garuda INAF), lies on the turf during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Media members cover the unveiling of the National Gas Expansion Programme, in Abuja, Nigeria December 1, 2020. Nigeria will offer free conversion to enable some cars to run on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or compressed natural gas (CNG), and make...more
A female Coeligena helianthea hummingbird flies up to a flower in the Paramuno corridor on Monserrate hill in Bogota, Colombia. The hummingbird sanctuary, inaugurated in recent weeks in a forest reserve east of the city, is providing a picturesque...more
Janis and Uri Segal smile as they celebrate Thanksgiving with a virtual zoom with their family before a small dinner together as they try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Detroit, Michigan, November 26, 2020. Many health experts and...more
