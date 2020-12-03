Edition:
Pictures | Thu Dec 3, 2020

Photos of the week

A full moon is seen behind buildings at night in Ashkelon, southern Israel December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A full moon is seen behind buildings at night in Ashkelon, southern Israel December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
A full moon is seen behind buildings at night in Ashkelon, southern Israel December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Protesters hold mirrors in front of riot police officers during a pro-democracy rally demanding the prime minister to resign and reforms on the monarchy, at 11th Infantry Regiment, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Protesters hold mirrors in front of riot police officers during a pro-democracy rally demanding the prime minister to resign and reforms on the monarchy, at 11th Infantry Regiment, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Protesters hold mirrors in front of riot police officers during a pro-democracy rally demanding the prime minister to resign and reforms on the monarchy, at 11th Infantry Regiment, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An Ethiopian girl stands at the window of a temporary shelter, at the Village 8 refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, December 2, 2020. A month of war in Ethiopia is feared to have killed thousands of people and has forced refugees to flee along corpse-strewn roads. More than 45,000 refugees have crossed into neighboring Sudan, while many more have been displaced within Tigray. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Ethiopian girl stands at the window of a temporary shelter, at the Village 8 refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, December 2, 2020. A month of war...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
An Ethiopian girl stands at the window of a temporary shelter, at the Village 8 refugees transit camp, which houses Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, Sudan, December 2, 2020. A month of war in Ethiopia is feared to have killed thousands of people and has forced refugees to flee along corpse-strewn roads. More than 45,000 refugees have crossed into neighboring Sudan, while many more have been displaced within Tigray. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) arrive to take part in a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. Tens of thousands of growers have camped out at the entrance to Delhi in protest against the laws seeking to deregulate the agriculture sector. The farmers fear the laws could pave the way for the government to stop buying grains at guaranteed prices, leaving them at the mercy of private buyers. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) arrive to take part in a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. Tens of thousands of growers have camped out at the entrance to Delhi in protest against the...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
A group of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) arrive to take part in a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 3, 2020. Tens of thousands of growers have camped out at the entrance to Delhi in protest against the laws seeking to deregulate the agriculture sector. The farmers fear the laws could pave the way for the government to stop buying grains at guaranteed prices, leaving them at the mercy of private buyers. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Men gather near dead bodies of people who were killed by militant attack, during a mass burial at Zabarmari, in the Jere local government area of Borno State, in northeast Nigeria, November 29, 2020. Villagers said around 30 men were beheaded in the attack by suspected Islamist militants, in which 70 people are feared dead. REUTERS/Ahmed Kingimi

Men gather near dead bodies of people who were killed by militant attack, during a mass burial at Zabarmari, in the Jere local government area of Borno State, in northeast Nigeria, November 29, 2020. Villagers said around 30 men were beheaded in the...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Men gather near dead bodies of people who were killed by militant attack, during a mass burial at Zabarmari, in the Jere local government area of Borno State, in northeast Nigeria, November 29, 2020. Villagers said around 30 men were beheaded in the attack by suspected Islamist militants, in which 70 people are feared dead. REUTERS/Ahmed Kingimi
Bob Underhill, 84, and his wife Patricia, 82, suffering from Alzheimer's, kiss through face masks as they are allowed to visit with physical contact for the first time at The Chiswick Nursing Centre in London, Britain December 2, 2020. Residents shared their first precious hugs and kisses with relatives since March, after Britain's care homes were able to give visitors rapid tests for COVID-19 which give results in 30 minutes. "I've only seen her twice since March because they had a shutdown here, and we just had to sit and wait," said Bob. "I did come and see her last Friday through the partitions, which is not very pleasant; it is not the same being three meters apart." REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Bob Underhill, 84, and his wife Patricia, 82, suffering from Alzheimer's, kiss through face masks as they are allowed to visit with physical contact for the first time at The Chiswick Nursing Centre in London, Britain December 2, 2020. Residents...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Bob Underhill, 84, and his wife Patricia, 82, suffering from Alzheimer's, kiss through face masks as they are allowed to visit with physical contact for the first time at The Chiswick Nursing Centre in London, Britain December 2, 2020. Residents shared their first precious hugs and kisses with relatives since March, after Britain's care homes were able to give visitors rapid tests for COVID-19 which give results in 30 minutes. "I've only seen her twice since March because they had a shutdown here, and we just had to sit and wait," said Bob. "I did come and see her last Friday through the partitions, which is not very pleasant; it is not the same being three meters apart." REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A cat wears sunglasses as pro-democracy activists protest after the constitutional court's ruling on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's conflict of interest case, in Bangkok, Thailand, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A cat wears sunglasses as pro-democracy activists protest after the constitutional court's ruling on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's conflict of interest case, in Bangkok, Thailand, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
A cat wears sunglasses as pro-democracy activists protest after the constitutional court's ruling on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's conflict of interest case, in Bangkok, Thailand, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Matias Disciosia, a devoted Diego Maradona fan who tattooed Maradona's name and former jersey number on his back, looks through his closet at his home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 27, 2020. "In reality, I don't think about what people say, whether he's good or bad or whether he's an inspiration or not," said Disciosia. "Everything related to Maradona is a source of inspiration for those who feel him and carry his soul." REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Matias Disciosia, a devoted Diego Maradona fan who tattooed Maradona's name and former jersey number on his back, looks through his closet at his home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 27, 2020. "In reality, I don't think about what people say,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Matias Disciosia, a devoted Diego Maradona fan who tattooed Maradona's name and former jersey number on his back, looks through his closet at his home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 27, 2020. "In reality, I don't think about what people say, whether he's good or bad or whether he's an inspiration or not," said Disciosia. "Everything related to Maradona is a source of inspiration for those who feel him and carry his soul." REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A female soldier's goggles are covered with vapor after handling bodies of coronavirus victims in Kathmandu, Nepal. Picture taken November 11, 2020. Nepal's women soldiers are breaking taboos as they deploy to handle the coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still a cultural taboo for women to touch a dead body. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A female soldier's goggles are covered with vapor after handling bodies of coronavirus victims in Kathmandu, Nepal. Picture taken November 11, 2020. Nepal's women soldiers are breaking taboos as they deploy to handle the coronavirus dead, in a...more

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
A female soldier's goggles are covered with vapor after handling bodies of coronavirus victims in Kathmandu, Nepal. Picture taken November 11, 2020. Nepal's women soldiers are breaking taboos as they deploy to handle the coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still a cultural taboo for women to touch a dead body. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A couch is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A couch is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
A couch is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Flames rise after Haas' Romain Grosjean crashed out at the start of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, November 29, 2020. The Frenchman careered off the track at high speed on the opening lap of the race. The car speared into the barriers in a 53G impact that split it in half, and burst into flames bringing the race to a temporary halt. The 34-year-old driver miraculously escaped with little more than burns on the back of his hands and no broken bones. Pool via REUTERS/Kamran Jebreili

Flames rise after Haas' Romain Grosjean crashed out at the start of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, November 29, 2020. The Frenchman careered off the track at high speed on the opening lap of the...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Flames rise after Haas' Romain Grosjean crashed out at the start of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, November 29, 2020. The Frenchman careered off the track at high speed on the opening lap of the race. The car speared into the barriers in a 53G impact that split it in half, and burst into flames bringing the race to a temporary halt. The 34-year-old driver miraculously escaped with little more than burns on the back of his hands and no broken bones. Pool via REUTERS/Kamran Jebreili
Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020. Fakhrizadeh, who had little public profile in Iran but had been named by Israel as a prime player in what it says is Iran's nuclear weapons quest, was killed when he was ambushed on a highway near Tehran and his car sprayed with bullets. Iranian Defense Ministry/ WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020. Fakhrizadeh, who had little public profile in Iran but had been named by Israel as a prime player...more

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020. Fakhrizadeh, who had little public profile in Iran but had been named by Israel as a prime player in what it says is Iran's nuclear weapons quest, was killed when he was ambushed on a highway near Tehran and his car sprayed with bullets. Iranian Defense Ministry/ WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
Florence Bolton, 85, a COVID-19 patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Florence Bolton, 85, a COVID-19 patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Florence Bolton, 85, a COVID-19 patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person reacts at the site where a car crashed into pedestrians in Trier, Germany, December 2, 2020. A 51-year old German man is suspected of murdering five people, including a baby, by plowing a speeding car into the pedestrian zone. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A person reacts at the site where a car crashed into pedestrians in Trier, Germany, December 2, 2020. A 51-year old German man is suspected of murdering five people, including a baby, by plowing a speeding car into the pedestrian zone. REUTERS/Kai...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
A person reacts at the site where a car crashed into pedestrians in Trier, Germany, December 2, 2020. A 51-year old German man is suspected of murdering five people, including a baby, by plowing a speeding car into the pedestrian zone. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Jewish settlements, in Kafr Malik in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Jewish settlements, in Kafr Malik in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2020
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest against Jewish settlements, in Kafr Malik in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Warna Di, a 32-year-old a player from Garuda Indonesia Amputee Football (Garuda INAF), lies on the turf during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Warna Di, a 32-year-old a player from Garuda Indonesia Amputee Football (Garuda INAF), lies on the turf during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Warna Di, a 32-year-old a player from Garuda Indonesia Amputee Football (Garuda INAF), lies on the turf during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Media members cover the unveiling of the National Gas Expansion Programme, in Abuja, Nigeria December 1, 2020. Nigeria will offer free conversion to enable some cars to run on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or compressed natural gas (CNG), and make funds available for infrastructure in a bid to expand gas use and cut reliance on imported fuel, the government said. The plan is part of the nation's effort to free itself of costly gasoline subsidies while avoiding public anger over higher pump prices. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Media members cover the unveiling of the National Gas Expansion Programme, in Abuja, Nigeria December 1, 2020. Nigeria will offer free conversion to enable some cars to run on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or compressed natural gas (CNG), and make...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Media members cover the unveiling of the National Gas Expansion Programme, in Abuja, Nigeria December 1, 2020. Nigeria will offer free conversion to enable some cars to run on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or compressed natural gas (CNG), and make funds available for infrastructure in a bid to expand gas use and cut reliance on imported fuel, the government said. The plan is part of the nation's effort to free itself of costly gasoline subsidies while avoiding public anger over higher pump prices. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A female Coeligena helianthea hummingbird flies up to a flower in the Paramuno corridor on Monserrate hill in Bogota, Colombia. The hummingbird sanctuary, inaugurated in recent weeks in a forest reserve east of the city, is providing a picturesque respite from the noise and stresses of big city living. Picture taken November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A female Coeligena helianthea hummingbird flies up to a flower in the Paramuno corridor on Monserrate hill in Bogota, Colombia. The hummingbird sanctuary, inaugurated in recent weeks in a forest reserve east of the city, is providing a picturesque...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
A female Coeligena helianthea hummingbird flies up to a flower in the Paramuno corridor on Monserrate hill in Bogota, Colombia. The hummingbird sanctuary, inaugurated in recent weeks in a forest reserve east of the city, is providing a picturesque respite from the noise and stresses of big city living. Picture taken November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Janis and Uri Segal smile as they celebrate Thanksgiving with a virtual zoom with their family before a small dinner together as they try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Detroit, Michigan, November 26, 2020. Many health experts and politicians pleaded with Americans to refrain from gathering for their traditional communal Thanksgiving feasts this year, warning that socializing between households would accelerate the rate of community transmission and push an already strained healthcare system to the brink. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Janis and Uri Segal smile as they celebrate Thanksgiving with a virtual zoom with their family before a small dinner together as they try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Detroit, Michigan, November 26, 2020. Many health experts and...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
Janis and Uri Segal smile as they celebrate Thanksgiving with a virtual zoom with their family before a small dinner together as they try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Detroit, Michigan, November 26, 2020. Many health experts and politicians pleaded with Americans to refrain from gathering for their traditional communal Thanksgiving feasts this year, warning that socializing between households would accelerate the rate of community transmission and push an already strained healthcare system to the brink. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
