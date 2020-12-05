Bob Underhill, 84, and his wife Patricia, 82, suffering from Alzheimer's, kiss through face masks as they are allowed to visit with physical contact for the first time at The Chiswick Nursing Centre in London, Britain December 2, 2020. Residents shared their first precious hugs and kisses with relatives since March, after Britain's care homes were able to give visitors rapid tests for COVID-19 which give results in 30 minutes. "I've only seen her twice since March because they had a shutdown here, and we just had to sit and wait," said Bob. "I did come and see her last Friday through the partitions, which is not very pleasant; it is not the same being three meters apart." REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close