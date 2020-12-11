Lego bricks weighing a total of 22 grams, which is equivalent to the amount of plastic that someone could eat in one month, are displayed on top of pieces of sushi rice in this illustration taken in Tokyo, Japan, November 11, 2020. People could be...more

Lego bricks weighing a total of 22 grams, which is equivalent to the amount of plastic that someone could eat in one month, are displayed on top of pieces of sushi rice in this illustration taken in Tokyo, Japan, November 11, 2020. People could be ingesting the equivalent of a credit card of plastic a week, a 2019 study by WWF International concluded, mainly in plastic-infused drinking water but also via food like shellfish, which tends to be eaten whole so the plastic in their digestive systems is also consumed. Reuters used the findings of the study to illustrate what this amount of plastic actually looks like over various periods of time. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Illustration

