Photos of the week

Cholita wrestlers Silvana La Poderosa and Simplemente Maria fight in El Alto on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. The wrestlers are making a comeback to the ring after the iconic female fighters were forced to hang up their billowing skirts and bowler hats due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The indigenous women wrestlers have become symbolic at home and abroad of the power of women, reclaiming the pejorative Spanish term "chola" used for indigenous groups and proudly making it part of their heritage and strength. Picture taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Sammy Olszta, 6, grandson of U.S. Olympic wrestling gold medalist and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Dan Gable, leans against the Resolute Desk as Gable delivers remarks beside President Donald Trump during a presentation ceremony inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest-ever immunization programme in British history, in Coventry, Britain December 8, 2020. Britain is the first country in the world to start vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 prototype rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility on an otherwise successful test launch in Boca Chica, Texas, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Rohingyas who will be moved to the remote Bhasan Char island are seen onboard a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4, 2020. Bangladesh says it is transferring only people who are willing to go to the flood-prone island in the Bay of Bengal, and the move will ease chronic overcrowding in camps that are home to more than 1 million Rohingya, members of a Muslim minority who have fled neighboring Myanmar. But refugees and humanitarian workers say some of the Rohingya have been coerced into going to the island, which emerged from the sea 20 years ago. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
A man walks inside a truck terminal during a nationwide strike to protest against newly passed farm bills in Mumbai, India, December 8, 2020. Tens of thousands of farmers are seeking withdrawal of laws that loosened rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce, which they said would harm their economic interests while helping big food retailers. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
A humpback whale surfaces near the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor in New York City, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Lego bricks weighing a total of 22 grams, which is equivalent to the amount of plastic that someone could eat in one month, are displayed on top of pieces of sushi rice in this illustration taken in Tokyo, Japan, November 11, 2020. People could be ingesting the equivalent of a credit card of plastic a week, a 2019 study by WWF International concluded, mainly in plastic-infused drinking water but also via food like shellfish, which tends to be eaten whole so the plastic in their digestive systems is also consumed. Reuters used the findings of the study to illustrate what this amount of plastic actually looks like over various periods of time. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Illustration

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Firefighters work next to a car surrounded by flames during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that right groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country, in Paris, France, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
Bruce Shackleford, a COVID-19 patient, sits in his isolation room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
People dance at a park almost a year after the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 7, 2020. Life in the city of 11 million has largely returned to normal, after 50,000 infections, almost 4,000 deaths and a tough 76-day lockdown. Wuhan has not recorded a new locally transmitted case in several months and is now indistinguishable from other Chinese cities with crowded shopping streets, traffic jams and tightly packed restaurants. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
People give blood on the stage of the closed MAD (Moulin a Danse) night club during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Lausanne, Switzerland, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Palestinian woman Husn Qassem stands inside her damaged house at the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp on the southern outskirts of Damascus, Syria December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Marie-Paule and Marie-Josephe interact with their 97-year-old mother Colette behind plastic bubble structure which allows families to hug without risk of COVID contamination or transmission, at the Residence du Carre d'Or retirement home at Jeumont Hospital, in France, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
A person gestures while interacting with artist Benjamin Clegg's "Rainbow in the Dark" at Light Up Trails at The Wiston Estate, in Steyning, West Sussex, Britain, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
A woman stands in flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. Venice was under water as heavy rain and strong winds pushed into the lagoon city, catching the authorities off guard before they could activate the Mose flood barriers that were rolled out just two months ago. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Buddhist monk Wilatha holds a rescued Burmese python at his monastery on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. The 69-year-old monk has created a refuge for snakes ranging from pythons to vipers and cobras at the Seikta Thukha TetOo monastery in the bustling commercial city. Picture taken November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
A doctor collects a swab sample from a man to be tested for the coronavirus outside Clinic Ajwa in Shah Alam, Malaysia December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
Asiwa, a Rothschild's (Nubian) giraffe, which was stranded by flooding on Longicharo Island, is moved on Lake Baringo, Kenya December 2, 2020. Ami Vitale/Save Giraffes Now/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Children look at lights from inside their family car as they visit Luminna Fest, a drive-through Christmas light festival, during the coronavirus outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2020
