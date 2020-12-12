Photos of the week
Cholita wrestlers Silvana La Poderosa and Simplemente Maria fight in El Alto on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. The wrestlers are making a comeback to the ring after the iconic female fighters were forced to hang up their billowing skirts and...more
Sammy Olszta, 6, grandson of U.S. Olympic wrestling gold medalist and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Dan Gable, leans against the Resolute Desk as Gable delivers remarks beside President Donald Trump during a presentation ceremony inside the...more
Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest-ever immunization programme in British history, in Coventry,...more
SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 prototype rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility on an otherwise successful test launch in Boca Chica, Texas, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Rohingyas who will be moved to the remote Bhasan Char island are seen onboard a bus in Chattogram, Bangladesh, December 4, 2020. Bangladesh says it is transferring only people who are willing to go to the flood-prone island in the Bay of Bengal, and...more
A man walks inside a truck terminal during a nationwide strike to protest against newly passed farm bills in Mumbai, India, December 8, 2020. Tens of thousands of farmers are seeking withdrawal of laws that loosened rules around the sale, pricing and...more
A humpback whale surfaces near the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor in New York City, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
Lego bricks weighing a total of 22 grams, which is equivalent to the amount of plastic that someone could eat in one month, are displayed on top of pieces of sushi rice in this illustration taken in Tokyo, Japan, November 11, 2020. People could be...more
Firefighters work next to a car surrounded by flames during a protest against the "Global Security Bill'', that right groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the...more
Bruce Shackleford, a COVID-19 patient, sits in his isolation room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People dance at a park almost a year after the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 7, 2020. Life in the city of 11 million has largely returned to normal, after 50,000 infections, almost 4,000 deaths and a tough...more
People give blood on the stage of the closed MAD (Moulin a Danse) night club during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Lausanne, Switzerland, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Palestinian woman Husn Qassem stands inside her damaged house at the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp on the southern outskirts of Damascus, Syria December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Marie-Paule and Marie-Josephe interact with their 97-year-old mother Colette behind plastic bubble structure which allows families to hug without risk of COVID contamination or transmission, at the Residence du Carre d'Or retirement home at Jeumont...more
A person gestures while interacting with artist Benjamin Clegg's "Rainbow in the Dark" at Light Up Trails at The Wiston Estate, in Steyning, West Sussex, Britain, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A woman stands in flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, December 8, 2020. Venice was under water as heavy rain and strong winds pushed into the lagoon city, catching the authorities off guard before they could activate the Mose flood barriers...more
Buddhist monk Wilatha holds a rescued Burmese python at his monastery on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. The 69-year-old monk has created a refuge for snakes ranging from pythons to vipers and cobras at the Seikta Thukha TetOo monastery in the...more
A doctor collects a swab sample from a man to be tested for the coronavirus outside Clinic Ajwa in Shah Alam, Malaysia December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Asiwa, a Rothschild's (Nubian) giraffe, which was stranded by flooding on Longicharo Island, is moved on Lake Baringo, Kenya December 2, 2020. Ami Vitale/Save Giraffes Now/Handout via REUTERS
Children look at lights from inside their family car as they visit Luminna Fest, a drive-through Christmas light festival, during the coronavirus outbreak in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
