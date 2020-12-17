Edition:
Photos of the week

Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died, as healthcare personnel work inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

People dance at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12, 2020. Nightlife in the city of 11 million people is back in full swing almost seven months after the city lifted its stringent lockdown. In scenes unimaginable in many cities around the world reeling under a resurgence of the pandemic, young Wuhan residents during a recent night out crowd-surfed, ate street food and packed the city's nightclubs as they looked to make up for lost time. REUTERS/Aly Song

The open casket for Florence Bolton, who died after testing positive for the coronavirus, is seen at a viewing at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 9, 2020. Bolton, an 86-year-old grandmother, was married to Raymond for over 60 years. She was a teacher, churchgoer and lover of aerobics and line dancing. On Dec. 2, the day Florence passed away, 2,811 people died of probable COVID-19 complications in the United States, according to a Reuters tally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Women attend a protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament, at Tikri border near Delhi, India, December 16, 2020. Hundreds of women, including many widows of farmers who were believed to have killed themselves over debt, joined a protest against government reforms that farmers say threaten their livelihoods. Farmers have been protesting for nearly a month over the reforms, enacted in September, to deregulate the agriculture sector, allowing farmers to sell to buyers beyond government-regulated wholesale markets. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

An Ethiopian boy, who fled ongoing fighting in Tigray region, gestures in the Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan December 15, 2020. Thousands of people are believed killed and nearly a million fled their homes during air strikes and ground battles in Tigray that exposed bitter ethnic divisions around the vast nation. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to Tier 3 restrictions, the strictest of three levels of COVID-related restrictions being applied in England, in Soho, London, Britain, December 15, 2020. Britain, like other countries, is struggling to tame a second wave of coronavirus cases and deaths, and the government is having to defend a plan to relax contact restrictions for five days over Christmas. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

President Donald Trump stands among U.S. Army cadets as he attends the annual Army-Navy collegiate football game at Michie Stadium, in West Point, New York, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Sandra Lindsay is inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester from Northwell Health at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, December 14, 2020. The intensive care unit nurse, who has treated some of the sickest COVID-19 patients for months, became the first person in the United States to receive the vaccine, saying she felt "healing is coming," as the nation's COVID-19 death toll crossed a staggering 300,000 lives lost. Mark Lennihan/Pool via REUTERS

A total solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, is seen in Las Grutas, in the Rio Negro province, Argentina, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Chiwi Giambirtone

Robert Burck, better known as the "Naked Cowboy", falls in the snow during a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Activists take part in a demonstration in favor of legalizing abortion, outside the National Congress &nbsp;in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 10, 2020. Argentina's lower house of Congress approved a bill to legalize abortion, a big step forward for the legislation that could set the tone for a wider shift in conservative Latin America. The draft law, which would allow the legal termination of pregnancies up to the 14th week, was passed with 131 votes in favor, 117 against and six abstentions. It will now move up to the Senate, where an even tighter vote is expected. REUTERS/Martin Villar

A classroom is seen empty at the Government Science secondary school where gunmen abducted more than 300 schoolboys in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina state, Nigeria December 14, 2020. A man identifying himself as the leader of Nigeria's Boko Haram the Islamist group was behind the abduction, as anxious parents begged the government to secure their release. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A man wearing a protective mask points his gun outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York City, December 13, 2020. The gunman shouting "Kill me!" opened fire from the steps of the church just after an outdoor choir performance there, and was shot dead by police, according to police and a Reuters photographer at the scene. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Members of the far-right Proud Boys clash with counter-protesters in downtown Washington, December 12, 2020. Conservative groups claiming without evidence that the Nov. 3 election was stolen from President Donald Trump staged protests across the country, with one in Washington turning violent at times as police broke up sporadic clashes after dark. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a hyper-realistic mask based on his own face and made using 3D-printing technology, in Tokyo, Japan December 16, 2020. The masks, based on strangers' faces, will go on sale early next year for 98,000 yen ($950) apiece at his Tokyo shop, whose products are popular as accessories for parties and theatrical performance. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A zookeeper feeds a pair of giraffes at a zoo in Peshawar, Pakistan December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A cast member of the York Theatre Royal traveling pantomime gets tested for the coronavirus ahead of a show at the Acomb Parish Church Hall in York, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Ukrainian law enforcement officers restrain a demonstrator during a rally of entrepreneurs and representatives of small businesses in Kyiv, Ukraine December 15, 2020. Entrepreneurs gathered to demand governmental support and to protest against restrictive coronavirus measures. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where a coronavirus-positive patient died in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. The 60-year-old immigrant from the southern coast of Mexico, is tasked with stripping sheets and sanitizing beds in the COVID-19 ward at her Chicago hospital. Some of De La Cruz's colleagues refused to work the COVID-19 wards, she said, leaving the hospital understaffed. She has been laboring seven days a week, at times for weeks on end. "Every day I went to work, even on my days off, because I know that the patients need me, the hospital and the country needs me," she said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People arrange Christmas displays at a church in Las Pinas City, Metro Manila, Philippines, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

