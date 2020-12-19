Photos of the week
The open casket for Florence Bolton, who died after testing positive for the coronavirus, is seen at a viewing at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 9, 2020. Bolton, an 86-year-old grandmother, was...more
People dance at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12, 2020. Nightlife in the city of 11 million people is back in full swing almost seven months after the city lifted...more
Women attend a protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament, at Tikri border near Delhi, India, December 16, 2020. Hundreds of women, including many widows of farmers who were believed to have killed themselves over debt, joined a protest...more
Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died, as healthcare personnel work inside a COVID-19 unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
An Ethiopian boy, who fled ongoing fighting in Tigray region, gestures in the Hamdayet village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan December 15, 2020. Thousands of people are believed killed and nearly a million fled their homes during air strikes and...more
People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to Tier 3 restrictions, the strictest of three levels of COVID-related restrictions being applied in England, in Soho, London, Britain, December 15, 2020. Britain, like other countries, is...more
President Donald Trump stands among U.S. Army cadets as he attends the annual Army-Navy collegiate football game at Michie Stadium, in West Point, New York, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Sandra Lindsay is inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester from Northwell Health at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, December 14, 2020. The intensive care unit nurse, who has treated some of the...more
A total solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, is seen in Las Grutas, in the Rio Negro province, Argentina, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Chiwi Giambirtone
Robert Burck, better known as the "Naked Cowboy", falls in the snow during a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Activists take part in a demonstration in favor of legalizing abortion, outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 10, 2020. Argentina's lower house of Congress approved a bill to legalize abortion, a big step forward...more
A classroom is seen empty at the Government Science secondary school where gunmen abducted more than 300 schoolboys in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina state, Nigeria December 14, 2020. A man identifying himself as the leader of Nigeria's Boko Haram...more
A man wearing a protective mask points his gun outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York City, December 13, 2020. The gunman shouting "Kill me!" opened fire from the steps of the church just after an outdoor choir...more
Members of the far-right Proud Boys clash with counter-protesters in downtown Washington, December 12, 2020. Conservative groups claiming without evidence that the Nov. 3 election was stolen from President Donald Trump staged protests across the...more
Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote, holds a hyper-realistic mask based on his own face and made using 3D-printing technology, in Tokyo, Japan December 16, 2020. The masks, based on strangers' faces, will go on sale early next year...more
A zookeeper feeds a pair of giraffes at a zoo in Peshawar, Pakistan December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A cast member of the York Theatre Royal traveling pantomime gets tested for the coronavirus ahead of a show at the Acomb Parish Church Hall in York, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Ukrainian law enforcement officers restrain a demonstrator during a rally of entrepreneurs and representatives of small businesses in Kyiv, Ukraine December 15, 2020. Entrepreneurs gathered to demand governmental support and to protest against...more
Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where a coronavirus-positive patient died in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. The 60-year-old immigrant...more
People arrange Christmas displays at a church in Las Pinas City, Metro Manila, Philippines, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
