Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where a coronavirus-positive patient died in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. The 60-year-old immigrant from the southern coast of Mexico, is tasked with stripping sheets and sanitizing beds in the COVID-19 ward at her Chicago hospital. Some of De La Cruz's colleagues refused to work the COVID-19 wards, she said, leaving the hospital understaffed. She has been laboring seven days a week, at times for weeks on end. "Every day I went to work, even on my days off, because I know that the patients need me, the hospital and the country needs me," she said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

