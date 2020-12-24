Edition:
International
Thu Dec 24, 2020 | 12:05pm EST

Photos of the week

An Iraqi woman, dressed as Santa Claus, rides her bicycle in the old city of Mosul, Iraq, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Garcia, a 68-year-old farmworker and father to nine children, died of COVID-19 after being admitted to the Las Cruces hospital where his daughter Carolina works as a nurse. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
The Lai family look out over the Hong Kong skyline on an outing to Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China, December 14, 2020. The family has made a wrenching decision to emigrate to Scotland, disillusioned with the hometown they love. They're among hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers who could emigrate after the imposition of a national security law in June that has seen a crackdown on dissent. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
A hospitalized child meets his best friend through a plastic sheet to prevent coronavirus transmission at the department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital, arranged for children who wished to see and hug their loved ones for Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A truck driver is illuminated in his cabin while lorries are parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries imposed a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
A pedestrian walks through falling snow in Boston, Massachusetts, December 17, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
A farmer's son sleeps on a tractor at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Intensive care unit nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is cheered by hospital staff as she walks out of the hospital where she spent 8 months battling COVID-19, at Dignity Health - St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California, December 21, 2020. "This is my second life," she said as she left the hospital, her workplace for the past 40 years. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
People gather at Yerablur Military Pantheon cemetery on the eve of Armenia's nationwide mourning to commemorate those killed in a conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2020
Dr. Eileen Sprys, front, and registered nurse Mary Bond, hug each other at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020. Not a single rural hospital in Texas received any doses of the coronavirus vaccine after approval this past week, frustrating rural health workers including those at the COVID-besieged Medical Arts Hospital. "We're all exposed all the time," Sprys said. "We don't have an isolated COVID wing or staff only dedicated to COVID unlike in larger hospitals. To not be included in the first shipment of vaccines is just so upsetting." REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Jupiter and Saturn appear close together alongside the Statue of Liberty in New York City, December 21, 2020, as the solar system's two biggest planets appeared to meet in a celestial alignment that astronomers call the "Great Conjunction." REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
A Christmas tree with names of those who died during Beirut port explosion, is seen near the damaged grain silo, in Beirut, Lebanon December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Vogue dancer Xiong Feng practices with his team for a video in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 15, 2020. The 22-year-old, who goes by the name Daiki, teaches the dance form popularized by LGBTQ communities. He says his class numbers have jumped since Wuhan's coronavirus lockdown ended, as students, many of whom are young gay men, say they are keen to live more authentic lives in the wake of a traumatic year. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Birds fly as a rainbow is seen in the sky above Harpenden, Britain, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
A man queues to fill oxygen in a tank for a relative, due to an increase in coronavirus infection rates in Mexico, outside a medical supply store in Mexico City, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Workers smoke while constructing ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 18, 2020. More than 300 "ice miners" work in the numbing cold as they cut crate-sized blocks of ice to build life-sized castles, pagodas, bridges and even a functioning hotpot restaurant. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Far-right protesters break the door to the Capitol building during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Salem, Oregon, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Volcanic lightning over Mount Sakurajima is pictured from Tarumizu city, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan December 17, 2020. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Jane Cristina Dias Alves, 43, a nurse and volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial for AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 11, 2020. Alves has a daughter and lives with the parents and with the grandmother. "Two nurses on my team, who are close to me and we talk every day, had COVID-19 and were hospitalized here in the ICU. It was something that moved us all. That influenced my decision - both the fear and also the conviction to join the trial. It strengthened my desire to take part in the trial. To know how much we can make the difference. Having a colleague next to you ill with the virus, taking care of him, knowing he can get worse and even lose his life - that moves something inside you," she said. "People look at me and say, 'Really, you are a volunteer? But you are so young. Isn't that risky?' And I try to put them at ease. We can also be an inspiration to people. To do this, to be a volunteer, it's important to understand your role in society." REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
A U.S. Marine stands outside the West Wing on a day that President Donald Trump had no public events on his schedule at the White House in Washington, December 22, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
