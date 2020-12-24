Jane Cristina Dias Alves, 43, a nurse and volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial for AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 11, 2020. Alves has a daughter and lives with the parents and with the grandmother. "Two nurses on my team, who are close to me and we talk every day, had COVID-19 and were hospitalized here in the ICU. It was something that moved us all. That influenced my decision - both the fear and also the conviction to join the trial. It strengthened my desire to take part in the trial. To know how much we can make the difference. Having a colleague next to you ill with the virus, taking care of him, knowing he can get worse and even lose his life - that moves something inside you," she said. "People look at me and say, 'Really, you are a volunteer? But you are so young. Isn't that risky?' And I try to put them at ease. We can also be an inspiration to people. To do this, to be a volunteer, it's important to understand your role in society." REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Close