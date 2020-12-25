Photos of the week
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Garcia, a 68-year-old farmworker and father to nine children, died of COVID-19 after being admitted to the Las...more
An Iraqi woman, dressed as Santa Claus, rides her bicycle in the old city of Mosul, Iraq, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
The Lai family look out over the Hong Kong skyline on an outing to Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China, December 14, 2020. The family has made a wrenching decision to emigrate to Scotland, disillusioned with the hometown they love. They're among...more
A hospitalized child meets his best friend through a plastic sheet to prevent coronavirus transmission at the department of paediatric rehabilitation and developmental disabilities of IRCCS at the San Raffaele hospital, arranged for children who...more
A truck driver is illuminated in his cabin while lorries are parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries imposed a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A pedestrian walks through falling snow in Boston, Massachusetts, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A farmer's son sleeps on a tractor at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Intensive care unit nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is cheered by hospital staff as she walks out of the hospital where she spent 8 months battling COVID-19, at Dignity Health - St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California, December 21, 2020. "This...more
People gather at Yerablur Military Pantheon cemetery on the eve of Armenia's nationwide mourning to commemorate those killed in a conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
Dr. Eileen Sprys, front, and registered nurse Mary Bond, hug each other at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020. Not a single rural hospital in Texas received any doses of the coronavirus vaccine after approval this past week,...more
Jupiter and Saturn appear close together alongside the Statue of Liberty in New York City, December 21, 2020, as the solar system's two biggest planets appeared to meet in a celestial alignment that astronomers call the "Great Conjunction."...more
A Christmas tree with names of those who died during Beirut port explosion, is seen near the damaged grain silo, in Beirut, Lebanon December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Vogue dancer Xiong Feng practices with his team for a video in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 15, 2020. The 22-year-old, who goes by the name Daiki, teaches the dance form popularized by LGBTQ communities. He says his class numbers have jumped...more
Birds fly as a rainbow is seen in the sky above Harpenden, Britain, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A man queues to fill oxygen in a tank for a relative, due to an increase in coronavirus infection rates in Mexico, outside a medical supply store in Mexico City, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Workers smoke while constructing ice structures at the site of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival before its opening in Harbin, China, December 18, 2020. More than 300 "ice miners" work in the numbing cold as they cut crate-sized blocks...more
Far-right protesters break the door to the Capitol building during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Salem, Oregon, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Volcanic lightning over Mount Sakurajima is pictured from Tarumizu city, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan December 17, 2020. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Jane Cristina Dias Alves, 43, a nurse and volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial for AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 11, 2020. Alves has a daughter and lives with the parents and with the grandmother. "Two nurses on my...more
A U.S. Marine stands outside the West Wing on a day that President Donald Trump had no public events on his schedule at the White House in Washington, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
