Photos of the week

Demonstrators celebrate after Argentina's Senate voted to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 30, 2020. The decision is a first for a big country in Latin America and a triumph for women's rights campaigners achieved over the visceral objection of the Catholic Church. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Tanna Ingraham places the body of a patient who died due to COVID-19 inside a body bag, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
A man breaks a 2020 pinata at the Good Riddance Day event to say goodbye to the year 2020 in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Rohingya refugees disembark from a navy vessel as they arrive at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29, 2020. Bangladesh is set to move some 100,000 Rohingya from cramped refugee camps on the mainland to the low-lying island despite opposition from rights groups. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge during downsized New Year's Eve celebrations due to a resurgence of the coronavirus in Sydney, Australia, January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
Gymnast Ty-La Morris trains at the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation, which offers free and discounted classes for children in Detroit and in New York, in New York. The 13-year-old, who said she's drawn comparisons to 2016 Olympic champion Simone Biles, said a full - a tumbling move where a gymnast flips backwards and twists - was her favorite move that she's learned through her classes at Wendy Hilliard Foundation. She's also formed rock-solid bonds there with other students. "We are very close. We (are) like brothers and sisters," she said. "I just always wanted to do gymnastics because I just love to flip," said Ty-La, "And now I'm doing it." Picture taken February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Idris Solomon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
A moon ring, also called a winter halo, is seen over a Thai house at the beach on Koh Chang island, Thailand December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Bianca Toniolo draws on her bedroom's window on Christmas Eve in San Fiorano, Italy, December 24, 2020. Her father Marzio Toniolo has been documenting what life has been like for the small cluster of northern Italian towns since they were put on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak weeks before the rest of the country. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Nicky Clough looks through the window as her mother Pam Harrison opens a present on Christmas Day at Alexander House Care Home in Wimbledon, London, Britain, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
A window in Sasinee Kampheepuchong's kitchen faces the Chao Phraya river in the historic neighborhood of Talad Noi in Bangkok, Thailand. A wave of gentrification is sweeping across one of Asia's most vibrant capitals, where change is being thrust upon a melting pot of communities that have for generations resisted it. Picture taken February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Nurse Elena Betti reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Careggi hospital in Florence, Italy, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
A rocket is launched by Palestinian militant groups into the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip at the start of their first-ever joint exercise, in Gaza City December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
The family of mother and son Sonya and Frank Anthony Gregorio, who were shot and killed by an off-duty police officer, mourn over their caskets at their funeral in Paniqui, Tarlac province, Philippines, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
The Duomo Cathedral is seen during a snowfall in Milan, Italy December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
A woman brings donated food to lorry drivers near parked lorries on the outskirts of Ashford, Britain, December 25, 2020. Many countries, including the rest of Europe, closed their borders to Britain after the discovery of an infectious new coronavirus strain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Investigators work near the site of a motor home explosion on 2nd Avenue in Nashville, Tennessee, December 26, 2020. The bombing rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, with no concrete clues yet emerging as to why 63-year-old suspect Anthony Q. Warner carried out his suicide mission, which damaged more than 40 businesses. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2020
Lorenzo Ramirez is comforted by his son Jesus, during the funeral of his wife Laura Aguilar, who died of COVID-19, at the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
A person looks out of a window at the Tendercare Living Centre, a long term seniors care facility that is the site of a coronavirus outbreak, in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2020
Cars drive along a road on a winter day in Omsk, Russia December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
