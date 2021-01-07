Edition:
Photos of the week

A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, January 6. &nbsp; REUTERS/Mike Theiler &nbsp;

A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, January 6.   REUTERS/Mike Theiler  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of President Trump gather at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of President Trump gather at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol building in Washington, January 6. &nbsp;Kevin Dietsch/Pool

A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol building in Washington, January 6.  Kevin Dietsch/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump climb the walls of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of President Trump climb the walls of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
Men jump into a lake to catch a wooden cross during Epiphany Day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Men jump into a lake to catch a wooden cross during Epiphany Day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
People watch an outdoor movie screening while practicing social distancing in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People watch an outdoor movie screening while practicing social distancing in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Pro-democracy activist Lester Shum is taken away by police officers after over 50 Hong Kong activists were arrested under a security law in Hong Kong, China, January 6. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy activist Lester Shum is taken away by police officers after over 50 Hong Kong activists were arrested under a security law in Hong Kong, China, January 6. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
A boy takes part in a snack-eating contest during Myanmar's 73rd Independence Day celebrations in Yangon, Myanmar, January 4. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin &nbsp;

A boy takes part in a snack-eating contest during Myanmar's 73rd Independence Day celebrations in Yangon, Myanmar, January 4. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin  

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
People line up for a coronavirus test in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, January 4. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp;

People line up for a coronavirus test in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, January 4. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson  

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
The sons of Veronica Ferreira, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus, attend her burial at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, December 31. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly &nbsp;

The sons of Veronica Ferreira, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus, attend her burial at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, December 31. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly  

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
Voter Donna Bethel, age 65, a supporter of Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock poses for a portrait on Election Day in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff elections in Marietta, Georgia, January 5. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Voter Donna Bethel, age 65, a supporter of Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock poses for a portrait on Election Day in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff elections in Marietta, Georgia, January 5. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
A lorry drives towards the border control at the Port of Dover following the end of the Brexit transition period, in Dover, Britain, January 4. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp; &nbsp;

A lorry drives towards the border control at the Port of Dover following the end of the Brexit transition period, in Dover, Britain, January 4. REUTERS/Toby Melville    

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Jhay Ar Calma, 10, a grade 5 student, sits on the roof of his home as he takes part in an online class using a tablet, due to weak internet connection in his area, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus lockdown in Sta. Mesa, Manila, Philippines. "Sometimes we change the SIM card to a different provider so he doesn't have to study on the roof, but there's rarely enough money to spare for that," said Jhay's mother Jonalyn Parulan. Photo taken October 30. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Jhay Ar Calma, 10, a grade 5 student, sits on the roof of his home as he takes part in an online class using a tablet, due to weak internet connection in his area, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus lockdown in Sta. Mesa, Manila,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A traditional large puppet figure known as an "Ondel-ondel", wearing a face mask, performs on the sidewalk of a main road in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 4. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A traditional large puppet figure known as an "Ondel-ondel", wearing a face mask, performs on the sidewalk of a main road in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 4. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
People celebrate after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States, outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, January 4. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls &nbsp;

People celebrate after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States, outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, January 4. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls  

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Schoolchildren are seen reflected in a puddle as they line up to have their temperature checked before entering the Olympic Primary School, during the reopening of schools in the Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, January 4. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya &nbsp; &nbsp;

Schoolchildren are seen reflected in a puddle as they line up to have their temperature checked before entering the Olympic Primary School, during the reopening of schools in the Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, January 4. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya  ...more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Supporters of President Trump climb the walls of the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith &nbsp;

Supporters of President Trump climb the walls of the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden clasps his hands in prayer as he speaks about the violent protests in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, during brief remarks at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, January 6. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden clasps his hands in prayer as he speaks about the violent protests in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, during brief remarks at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, January 6. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Scenes from the Capitol the morning after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.

12:13pm EST
Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

7:44am EST
Our top photos from 2020

Our top news photography from the past year.

Jan 06 2021
Georgia on my mind: Senate up for grabs in runoff election

Control of the U.S. Senate - and with it, the likely fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda - is on the ballot as voters in Georgia decide twin...

Jan 06 2021

Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

The shocking images as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.

Scenes from the Capitol the morning after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.

Hundreds of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Christians celebrate Epiphany, observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

Our top news photography from the past year.

Control of the U.S. Senate - and with it, the likely fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda - is on the ballot as voters in Georgia decide twin runoff elections.

December was the deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States with nearly 78,000 deaths.

Our top aerial photography from 2020.

