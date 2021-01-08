Photos of the week
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of President Trump gather at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol building in Washington, January 6. Kevin Dietsch/Pool
A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Supporters of President Trump climb the walls of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Men jump into a lake to catch a wooden cross during Epiphany Day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
People watch an outdoor movie screening while practicing social distancing in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Pro-democracy activist Lester Shum is taken away by police officers after over 50 Hong Kong activists were arrested under a security law in Hong Kong, China, January 6. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A boy takes part in a snack-eating contest during Myanmar's 73rd Independence Day celebrations in Yangon, Myanmar, January 4. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin
People line up for a coronavirus test in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, January 4. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The sons of Veronica Ferreira, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus, attend her burial at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, December 31. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Voter Donna Bethel, age 65, a supporter of Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock poses for a portrait on Election Day in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff elections in Marietta, Georgia, January 5. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A lorry drives towards the border control at the Port of Dover following the end of the Brexit transition period, in Dover, Britain, January 4. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jhay Ar Calma, 10, a grade 5 student, sits on the roof of his home as he takes part in an online class using a tablet, due to weak internet connection in his area, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus lockdown in Sta. Mesa, Manila,...more
A traditional large puppet figure known as an "Ondel-ondel", wearing a face mask, performs on the sidewalk of a main road in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 4. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People celebrate after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States, outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, January 4. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Schoolchildren are seen reflected in a puddle as they line up to have their temperature checked before entering the Olympic Primary School, during the reopening of schools in the Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, January 4. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya ...more
Supporters of President Trump climb the walls of the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden clasps his hands in prayer as he speaks about the violent protests in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, during brief remarks at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, January 6. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
