Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Jan 8, 2021 | 6:06pm EST

Photos of the week

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of President Trump gather at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of President Trump gather at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of President Trump gather at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
1 / 20
A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol building in Washington, January 6. &nbsp;Kevin Dietsch/Pool

A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol building in Washington, January 6.  Kevin Dietsch/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol building in Washington, January 6.  Kevin Dietsch/Pool
Close
2 / 20
A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, January 6. &nbsp; REUTERS/Mike Theiler &nbsp;

A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, January 6.   REUTERS/Mike Theiler  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, January 6.   REUTERS/Mike Theiler  
Close
3 / 20
Supporters of President Trump climb the walls of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of President Trump climb the walls of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump climb the walls of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
4 / 20
Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
Fireworks explode over Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 20
Men jump into a lake to catch a wooden cross during Epiphany Day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Men jump into a lake to catch a wooden cross during Epiphany Day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Men jump into a lake to catch a wooden cross during Epiphany Day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
6 / 20
People watch an outdoor movie screening while practicing social distancing in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People watch an outdoor movie screening while practicing social distancing in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
People watch an outdoor movie screening while practicing social distancing in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
7 / 20
Pro-democracy activist Lester Shum is taken away by police officers after over 50 Hong Kong activists were arrested under a security law in Hong Kong, China, January 6. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy activist Lester Shum is taken away by police officers after over 50 Hong Kong activists were arrested under a security law in Hong Kong, China, January 6. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Pro-democracy activist Lester Shum is taken away by police officers after over 50 Hong Kong activists were arrested under a security law in Hong Kong, China, January 6. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
8 / 20
A boy takes part in a snack-eating contest during Myanmar's 73rd Independence Day celebrations in Yangon, Myanmar, January 4. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin &nbsp;

A boy takes part in a snack-eating contest during Myanmar's 73rd Independence Day celebrations in Yangon, Myanmar, January 4. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin  

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
A boy takes part in a snack-eating contest during Myanmar's 73rd Independence Day celebrations in Yangon, Myanmar, January 4. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin  
Close
9 / 20
People line up for a coronavirus test in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, January 4. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp;

People line up for a coronavirus test in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, January 4. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson  

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
People line up for a coronavirus test in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, January 4. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson  
Close
10 / 20
The sons of Veronica Ferreira, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus, attend her burial at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, December 31. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly &nbsp;

The sons of Veronica Ferreira, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus, attend her burial at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, December 31. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly  

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
The sons of Veronica Ferreira, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus, attend her burial at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, December 31. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly  
Close
11 / 20
Voter Donna Bethel, age 65, a supporter of Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock poses for a portrait on Election Day in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff elections in Marietta, Georgia, January 5. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Voter Donna Bethel, age 65, a supporter of Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock poses for a portrait on Election Day in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff elections in Marietta, Georgia, January 5. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Voter Donna Bethel, age 65, a supporter of Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock poses for a portrait on Election Day in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff elections in Marietta, Georgia, January 5. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 20
A lorry drives towards the border control at the Port of Dover following the end of the Brexit transition period, in Dover, Britain, January 4. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp; &nbsp;

A lorry drives towards the border control at the Port of Dover following the end of the Brexit transition period, in Dover, Britain, January 4. REUTERS/Toby Melville    

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
A lorry drives towards the border control at the Port of Dover following the end of the Brexit transition period, in Dover, Britain, January 4. REUTERS/Toby Melville    
Close
13 / 20
Jhay Ar Calma, 10, a grade 5 student, sits on the roof of his home as he takes part in an online class using a tablet, due to weak internet connection in his area, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus lockdown in Sta. Mesa, Manila, Philippines. "Sometimes we change the SIM card to a different provider so he doesn't have to study on the roof, but there's rarely enough money to spare for that," said Jhay's mother Jonalyn Parulan. Photo taken October 30. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Jhay Ar Calma, 10, a grade 5 student, sits on the roof of his home as he takes part in an online class using a tablet, due to weak internet connection in his area, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus lockdown in Sta. Mesa, Manila,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Jhay Ar Calma, 10, a grade 5 student, sits on the roof of his home as he takes part in an online class using a tablet, due to weak internet connection in his area, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus lockdown in Sta. Mesa, Manila, Philippines. "Sometimes we change the SIM card to a different provider so he doesn't have to study on the roof, but there's rarely enough money to spare for that," said Jhay's mother Jonalyn Parulan. Photo taken October 30. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
14 / 20
A traditional large puppet figure known as an "Ondel-ondel", wearing a face mask, performs on the sidewalk of a main road in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 4. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A traditional large puppet figure known as an "Ondel-ondel", wearing a face mask, performs on the sidewalk of a main road in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 4. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
A traditional large puppet figure known as an "Ondel-ondel", wearing a face mask, performs on the sidewalk of a main road in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 4. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
15 / 20
People celebrate after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States, outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, January 4. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls &nbsp;

People celebrate after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States, outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, January 4. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls  

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
People celebrate after a British judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States, outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court, in London, January 4. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls  
Close
16 / 20
Schoolchildren are seen reflected in a puddle as they line up to have their temperature checked before entering the Olympic Primary School, during the reopening of schools in the Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, January 4. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya &nbsp; &nbsp;

Schoolchildren are seen reflected in a puddle as they line up to have their temperature checked before entering the Olympic Primary School, during the reopening of schools in the Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, January 4. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya  ...more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2021
Schoolchildren are seen reflected in a puddle as they line up to have their temperature checked before entering the Olympic Primary School, during the reopening of schools in the Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, January 4. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya    
Close
17 / 20
Supporters of President Trump climb the walls of the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith &nbsp;

Supporters of President Trump climb the walls of the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump climb the walls of the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith  
Close
18 / 20
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden clasps his hands in prayer as he speaks about the violent protests in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, during brief remarks at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, January 6. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden clasps his hands in prayer as he speaks about the violent protests in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, during brief remarks at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, January 6. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden clasps his hands in prayer as he speaks about the violent protests in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington, during brief remarks at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, January 6. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  
Close
19 / 20
Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

1:18pm EST
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jan 07 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jan 06 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jan 05 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Mexico City hospitals 'completely saturated' as COVID-19 surges

Mexico City hospitals 'completely saturated' as COVID-19 surges

Surging COVID cases and deaths in Mexico City are pushing hospitals and healthcare workers to the brink.

Bombings, shootings and beatings: A history of violence at U.S. Capitol

Bombings, shootings and beatings: A history of violence at U.S. Capitol

A chronology of some of the most notorious acts of violence to flare at the Capitol - shootings, bombings, a knife attack, a beating by cane and even an assassination attempt.

Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol

Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol

Crews installed 7 foot fencing around the Capitol after Trump supporters ransacked legislators' offices, stole computers and documents, and left threatening messages as they roamed the building for hours in a rampage that left four people dead.

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Scenes from the Capitol the morning after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

The human toll from coronavirus

The human toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Inside the U.S. Capitol as hundreds of President Trump s supporters converged on the building in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy.

Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

The shocking images as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast