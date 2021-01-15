Parul Haldar, 39, and her 11-year-old daughter Papri travel across Satjelia island on a boat in the Sundarbans, India. Four years ago, Parul's husband disappeared on a fishing trip deep inside the forest. Two fishermen with him saw his body being dragged into the undergrowth - one of a rising number of humans killed by tigers as farmland shrinks and people risk fishing in dangerous areas. It is a testament to growing economic and ecological pressures on more than 14 million Indians living in the tidal mangroves. Almost all of the 2,000 rupees ($27) Haldar makes each month to run her household and send Papri to school comes from fishing and crabbing. "No matter how hard it is, I want to educate her," said Haldar. Picture taken November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

