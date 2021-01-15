Edition:
A worker dries fabrics after applying color at a dye factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

National Guard members sleep, before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 13, 2021. Some 20,000 National Guard troops will be available for Joe Biden's inauguration, and half of those will be in the city by Saturday in case protests explode this weekend. National Guard troops were assigned to provide 24-hour security inside the halls of Congress and deputized as Capitol Police officers, enabling them to make arrests. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Sri Lungdiyanti, 41, family member of a Sriwijaya Air passenger, reacts after Flight SJ 182 Boeing 737-500 with 62 people on board crashed into the Java Sea after taking off, in Tegal, Central Java Province, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah via REUTERS

A man shepherds his cows near a rocket case left after a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh region, outside Stepanakert January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

A resident of a nursing home holds the hand of a staff worker before receiving a vaccine against the coronavirus in Athens, Greece, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A girl plays in a mustard field in Munshiganj, Bangladesh January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, a week after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Municipal healthcare workers examine the body of Shirlene Morais Costa, who died at home at the age of 53 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kimono-clad youth wearing protective face masks leave their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena, which went ahead even though the city is in a state of emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan January 11, 2021. On the second Monday in January every year, people who have turned or are about to turn 20 take part in ceremonies to celebrate the rite of passage to adulthood. The occasion, which is observed with a national holiday, serves in effect as class reunions for some and represents one of the major child-rearing milestones for parents. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A man walks past trees fallen on a street during heavy snowfall in the center of Madrid, Spain January 9, 2021. Temperatures in parts of Spain hit record lows after a snowstorm wrought havoc across the country. Early jubilation at the historic snowfall, which saw skiers gliding through the streets and mass snowball fights, gave way to frustration as most public transport remained stalled and pedestrians avoided the icy streets. REUTERS/Ingrid Melander

President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. Trump emerged from seclusion for the first time since the U.S. Capitol was ransacked by pro-Trump protesters to visit his signature border wall. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A vehicle streaks across the desert during Stage 10 of the Dakar Rally from Neom to AlUla, Saudi Arabia, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A health worker wearing a protective suit enjoys the falling snow at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, January 12, 2021. Yonhap via REUTERS

Supporters of Ugandan presidential candidate and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine, run behind his convoy after he cast a ballot in the presidential elections in Kampala, Uganda, January 14, 2021. The 38-year-old reggae artist and lawmaker is channeling the anger of many young Ugandans who say former guerrilla leader Yoweri Museveni, now 76, is an out-of-touch dictator failing to tackle unemployment, corruption and surging public debt. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

The phrase "Murder the media" is written on a door to the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Youssef Abu Amira, 24, practices karate at a club in Gaza City January 12, 2021. The Palestinian law school graduate, who was born without legs and with only partially developed arms, possesses an orange belt. "I wanted to prove to myself and the world that disability is in the mind and is not in the body and that nothing was impossible," Abu Amira said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Armando Galvan searches a commercial building as he carries out an eviction, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Los Angeles, California, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Parul Haldar, 39, and her 11-year-old daughter Papri travel across Satjelia island on a boat in the Sundarbans, India. Four years ago, Parul's husband disappeared on a fishing trip deep inside the forest. Two fishermen with him saw his body being dragged into the undergrowth - one of a rising number of humans killed by tigers as farmland shrinks and people risk fishing in dangerous areas. It is a testament to growing economic and ecological pressures on more than 14 million Indians living in the tidal mangroves. Almost all of the 2,000 rupees ($27) Haldar makes each month to run her household and send Papri to school comes from fishing and crabbing. "No matter how hard it is, I want to educate her," said Haldar. Picture taken November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Suspected wreckage of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast, is seen at Jakarta International Container Terminal port, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

A flock of birds flies at the Taal Volcano island, a year after the volcano erupted, in Batangas province, Philippines, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

