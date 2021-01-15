Photos of the week
A worker dries fabrics after applying color at a dye factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
National Guard members sleep, before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 13, 2021. Some 20,000 National Guard troops will be available for Joe Biden's...more
Sri Lungdiyanti, 41, family member of a Sriwijaya Air passenger, reacts after Flight SJ 182 Boeing 737-500 with 62 people on board crashed into the Java Sea after taking off, in Tegal, Central Java Province, Indonesia, January 10, 2021. Antara...more
A man shepherds his cows near a rocket case left after a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh region, outside Stepanakert January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
A resident of a nursing home holds the hand of a staff worker before receiving a vaccine against the coronavirus in Athens, Greece, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A girl plays in a mustard field in Munshiganj, Bangladesh January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over the vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, a week after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington January 13, 2021....more
Municipal healthcare workers examine the body of Shirlene Morais Costa, who died at home at the age of 53 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Kimono-clad youth wearing protective face masks leave their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena, which went ahead even though the city is in a state of emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan...more
A man walks past trees fallen on a street during heavy snowfall in the center of Madrid, Spain January 9, 2021. Temperatures in parts of Spain hit record lows after a snowstorm wrought havoc across the country. Early jubilation at the historic...more
President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, January 12, 2021. Trump emerged from seclusion for the first time since the U.S. Capitol was ransacked by pro-Trump protesters to visit his signature border wall....more
A vehicle streaks across the desert during Stage 10 of the Dakar Rally from Neom to AlUla, Saudi Arabia, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A health worker wearing a protective suit enjoys the falling snow at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, January 12, 2021. Yonhap via REUTERS
Supporters of Ugandan presidential candidate and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine, run behind his convoy after he cast a ballot in the presidential elections in Kampala, Uganda, January 14, 2021. The 38-year-old reggae artist and...more
The phrase "Murder the media" is written on a door to the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Youssef Abu Amira, 24, practices karate at a club in Gaza City January 12, 2021. The Palestinian law school graduate, who was born without legs and with only partially developed arms, possesses an orange belt. "I wanted to prove to myself and the...more
Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Armando Galvan searches a commercial building as he carries out an eviction, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Los Angeles, California, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Parul Haldar, 39, and her 11-year-old daughter Papri travel across Satjelia island on a boat in the Sundarbans, India. Four years ago, Parul's husband disappeared on a fishing trip deep inside the forest. Two fishermen with him saw his body being...more
Suspected wreckage of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast, is seen at Jakarta International Container Terminal port, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A flock of birds flies at the Taal Volcano island, a year after the volcano erupted, in Batangas province, Philippines, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
