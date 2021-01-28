Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, receives the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput, India. Jani's name was on a list of 100 health workers at Mathalput Community Health Centre, making her one of the first Indians to be inoculated earlier this month, as the country rolls out a vaccination program the government calls the world's biggest. But she had heard rumors of serious side effects and worried about what would happen were she to get ill. "I was frightened because of my son and daughters. If something happens to me, what will they do?" Jani said. Picture taken January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

