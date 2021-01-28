Photos of the week
A farmer holds swords during a protest against agricultural reforms at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, January 26, 2021. Several hundred demonstrators breached the outer walls of the Red Fort - one of the city's most recognizable landmarks -...more
Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, January 26, 2021. Blanks, a husband, father of 7, U.S. Army veteran, car enthusiast and devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, died January 17 at the age of...more
A woman takes part in a rally in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia January 23, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets across Russia to demand the release of Navalny, who was arrested at a Moscow...more
Health workers are seen in protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. The government found found 13 confirmed cases after testing...more
Mexican national Felipe Ortega cries while meeting his family after being deported from the U.S. to Mexico, at the Paso del Norte border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 20, 2021. President Joe Biden's immigration changes came too...more
President Joe Biden speaks about the fight to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in front of a portrait of Abraham Lincoln at the White House in Washington, January 26, 2021. Biden has proposed $1.9 trillion in new pandemic relief,...more
A soldier rides a horse at Horse Guards Parade during snowfall in London, Britain, January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A patient suffering from COVID-19 breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, receives the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput, India. Jani's name was on a list of 100 health workers at Mathalput Community Health Centre, making her...more
House impeachment managers led by Cheryl Johnson, clerk of the House of Representatives, and Timothy Blodgett, acting sergeant at arms of the House, return to the House side after delivering the article of impeachment against former President Donald...more
Family members carry the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus at a cemetery in Lima, Peru January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce
Sister Jenthia and Dr. Angela Branche hand out a coronavirus survival kit to Natalie Hall as part of a door-to-door outreach program to the Black community to increase vaccine trial participation in Rochester, New York. Their efforts rely heavily on...more
New Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin receives an elbow bump from Vice President Kamala Harris prior to being sworn in by Harris during a brief ceremony in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, January 25, 2021. The retired Army general...more
Tug of War champion and farmer James Kehoe, 63, of Boley Tug of War Club trains at home in his barn with teammates after being nominated as the "greatest athlete of all time" for the World Games awards, in County Tipperary village of Boley, Ireland,...more
William Mattox, 89, is offered a glass of champagne after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the Brightwater Senior Living community in Highland, California, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Trump International Golf Club worker digs a hole as he plants palm trees to block the view of the course in West Palm Beach, Florida, January 22, 2021. Trump opened an office in Florida that will handle his duties as a former president and seek to...more
A healthcare worker is pictured at a swabbing station during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A worker digs a grave in a cemetery amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain, January 25, 2021. The death toll in Britain from the coronavirus pandemic passed 100,000 people this week as the government battled to speed up vaccination...more
Family members of a victim of COVID-19 cry after a burial at a cemetery in Batu Caves, Malaysia, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
