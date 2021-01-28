Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jan 28, 2021 | 4:44pm EST

Photos of the week

A farmer holds swords during a protest against agricultural reforms at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, January 26, 2021. Several hundred demonstrators breached the outer walls of the Red Fort - one of the city's most recognizable landmarks - before raising flags from the ramparts and clashing with police. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, January 26, 2021. Blanks, a husband, father of 7, U.S. Army veteran, car enthusiast and devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, died January 17 at the age of 50 after contracting the coronavirus. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A woman takes part in a rally in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia January 23, 2021. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets across Russia to demand the release of Navalny, who was arrested at a Moscow airport this month after flying home for the first time since being poisoned with a nerve agent. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Health workers are seen in protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. The government found found 13 confirmed cases after testing about 7,000 residents in the densely populated neighborhood. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Mexican national Felipe Ortega cries while meeting his family after being deported from the U.S. to Mexico, at the Paso del Norte border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 20, 2021. President Joe Biden's immigration changes came too late for the 58-year-old grandfather of eight U.S. citizens, who was deported on Inauguration Day. In one of his first acts of office, Biden rescinded an executive order by former President Donald Trump that had targeted more immigrants living in the country illegally for arrest and deportation, including those with no criminal records, like Ortega. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks about the fight to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in front of a portrait of Abraham Lincoln at the White House in Washington, January 26, 2021. Biden has proposed $1.9 trillion in new pandemic relief, which is on top of $4 trillion in aid approved by Congress last year, to cover the costs of responding to the virus and provide enhanced jobless benefits and payments to households. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A soldier rides a horse at Horse Guards Parade during snowfall in London, Britain, January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
A patient suffering from COVID-19 breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, receives the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput, India. Jani's name was on a list of 100 health workers at Mathalput Community Health Centre, making her one of the first Indians to be inoculated earlier this month, as the country rolls out a vaccination program the government calls the world's biggest. But she had heard rumors of serious side effects and worried about what would happen were she to get ill. "I was frightened because of my son and daughters. If something happens to me, what will they do?" Jani said. Picture taken January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
House impeachment managers led by Cheryl Johnson, clerk of the House of Representatives, and Timothy Blodgett, acting sergeant at arms of the House, return to the House side after delivering the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on accusations of inciting the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol, at the Capitol building in Washington, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Family members carry the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus at a cemetery in Lima, Peru January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Sister Jenthia and Dr. Angela Branche hand out a coronavirus survival kit to Natalie Hall as part of a door-to-door outreach program to the Black community to increase vaccine trial participation in Rochester, New York. Their efforts rely heavily on grassroots partners such as churches and health centers, and aim to topple long-standing barriers that keep minorities from participating in clinical trials. The coronavirus kills Black people at three times the rate it kills whites. Picture taken October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
New Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin receives an elbow bump from Vice President Kamala Harris prior to being sworn in by Harris during a brief ceremony in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, January 25, 2021. The retired Army general made history by becoming America's first Black defense secretary. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Tug of War champion and farmer James Kehoe, 63, of Boley Tug of War Club trains at home in his barn with teammates after being nominated as the "greatest athlete of all time" for the World Games awards, in County Tipperary village of Boley, Ireland, January 27, 2021. The World Games is an organization made up of sports that do not feature in the Olympic Games and are held every four years after each summer Olympics. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
William Mattox, 89, is offered a glass of champagne after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the Brightwater Senior Living community in Highland, California, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
A Trump International Golf Club worker digs a hole as he plants palm trees to block the view of the course in West Palm Beach, Florida, January 22, 2021. Trump opened an office in Florida that will handle his duties as a former president and seek to further his administration's agenda. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
A healthcare worker is pictured at a swabbing station during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A worker digs a grave in a cemetery amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain, January 25, 2021. The death toll in Britain from the coronavirus pandemic passed 100,000 people this week as the government battled to speed up vaccination delivery and keep variants of the virus at bay. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Family members of a victim of COVID-19 cry after a burial at a cemetery in Batu Caves, Malaysia, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
