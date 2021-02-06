Photos of the week
A man waves as volunteers hand out COVID-19 home test kits to residents in Goldsworth and St Johns in Woking, Britain, February 2, 2021. Volunteers and police officers in several parts of England began knocking on people's doors to hand out tests to...more
Medical workers wearing red ribbons give a three-fingered salute during a protest against the military coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at Yangon General Hospital, in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. The gesture - three fingers...more
A visitor walks around the Washington Monument while holding an umbrella during a snowstorm in Washington, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene departs after a House Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 3, 2021. The House of Representatives voted to strip the Republican newcomer of two high-profile committee assignments, over her...more
Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes, the upper Amazon River, to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine to the residents who live on its banks, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. The...more
A woman places her hand on a mural of the Captain Tom Moore, the centenarian who touched the hearts of millions during lockdown, in Two Gates, Tamworth, Britain February 3, 2021. Moore, who raised more than 30 million pounds ($41 million) for the...more
Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the World Health Organization team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus, receives a swab test on the balcony of a hotel in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 3, 2021. The investigators have...more
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in and request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A soldier sits in a military vehicle in front of a Hindu temple in downtown Yangon, Myanmar, February 2, 2021. Military ruler General Min Aung Hlaing has moved quickly to consolidate his hold after overthrowing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and...more
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2, 2021. The prototype exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch, in a repeat of an accident that destroyed a previous test...more
A funeral director makes final checks on a deceased person ahead of her funeral in the chapel of rest at W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors in Sidcup, south east London, Britain, January 28, 2021. With the deceased arriving faster than they can...more
Law enforcement officers detain a man during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2021. A court sentenced Navalny, a prominent opponent of Vladimir Putin, to three and a half years for...more
Newly confirmed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is embraced by his husband Chasten Buttigieg after being ceremonially sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, who looks on with her hand on her heart, at the White House in Washington,...more
A man wields his sword against a policeman during a clash between protesting farmers and a group of people shouting anti-farmer slogans, at Singhu border near New Delhi, India January 29, 2021. Demanding the repeal of three new farm laws that they...more
A municipal worker pushes himself up from a freshly dug grave at the El Centinela cemetery, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Mexicali, Baja California state, Mexico January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Victor Medina
Police officers wait for the remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick to arrive to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 2, 2021. Sicknick died from injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 storming of the seat of government....more
Tanguy Abilabou, 27, rubs the foot of his nephew, Landry Nion, after his open-heart surgery by the French association "La Chaine de l'Espoir" at the Central Hospital Tengandogo in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. The 9-year-old was among five children who...more
President Joe Biden gives his wife, first lady Jill Biden a kiss goodbye before departing the White House in Washington, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Funeral director and publican Jasper Murphy of McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers drives his hearse with a prepared coffin to collect the body of a deceased local man from hospital in the County Tipperary town of Fethard, Ireland, January 31, 2021. In...more
A Palestinian boy drinks water from a bucket near the site of his family's tented home, which according to Palestinians was dismantled by Israeli forces, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
