Zoltan Berki Sr., 55, searches for firewood in an old abandoned house in Ozd, Hungary. With expensive firewood out of reach for much of Hungary's poor, they burn anything from plastic bottles to cut-up tires, at a heavy cost to their environment and health. For Berki, pollution means chest pain and coughs, but cold is a more imminent danger. "We collect what we find and take it home to burn," he said. "They heat up nicely, and we can't afford to buy anything." Picture taken December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Marton Monus

