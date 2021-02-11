Edition:
Photos of the week

Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. The coup has prompted the biggest demonstrations since a 2007 'Saffron Revolution' that ultimately became a step towards now halted democratic change. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and his family celebrate after his team beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, February 7, 2021. Brady threw three touchdowns as the Buccaneers thumped the Chiefs 31-9, giving the 43-year-old quarterback a record-extending seventh championship ring. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tend to people rescued after a Himalayan glacier burst and swept away a small hydroelectric dam in Chormi village in Tapovan, Uttarakhand state, India, February 7, 2021. At least 36 people have died and at least 170 remain missing after an avalanche that tore through dams and swept away bridges in the river valley. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
A nurse monitors the vital signs of a newborn baby with COVID-19, lying in an incubator, at the coronavirus neonatal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz' in Toluca, Mexico, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A cat walks among incense sticks drying at a home-industry factory ahead of the Lunar New Year in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A butterfly lands on the hand of Rafael Nadal during his first round match against Laslo Djere at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
The Kraken house float, on Memphis Street in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana, February 7, 2021. Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practicing social distancing. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand, January 26, 2021. The future of the shelter, started by a Swede who moved to Chonburi and dismayed by the poor condition of strays, is in doubt as the pandemic led to a 40% drop in donations and slashed the number of foreign visitors. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A woman lifts a funeral display into a car in the flower district of Los Angeles, California, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A crematorium employee wearing protective gear moves an empty coffin during the cremation of a person who died of COVID-19, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Medical workers move a patient in the ICU of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
House impeachment managers proceed through Statuary Hall to present arguments in the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, visits his father's grave in Kojo, Iraq, February 7, 2021. Yousif was 15 when Islamic State fighters surrounded his village in northern Iraq, rounded up residents and slaughtered several hundred of them, including his father, brother, grandfather and aunt. Nearly seven years later, Yousif has returned to the village for the reburial of his father and 103 other Yazidis whose bodies had been dumped by IS in mass graves and have now been identified by DNA samples. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
People take part in a screaming session as they seek emotional release from the pandemic, in an open area near Ra'anana, Israel, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Nathan skis down the Montmartre hill near the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris, as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hit the northern regions of France, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Antony Paone

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
The Weeknd performs during the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in Tampa, Florida, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
People and security members run away as animal rights activists release a bear into the wild in Dohuk, Iraq, February 11, 2021. The non-profit 'Kurdish American Cooperation Organization' released six Syrian brown bears in the mountainous areas of Iraqi Kurdistan, where it has become almost extinct, after rescuing them from captivity in people's homes. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Zoltan Berki Sr., 55, searches for firewood in an old abandoned house in Ozd, Hungary. With expensive firewood out of reach for much of Hungary's poor, they burn anything from plastic bottles to cut-up tires, at a heavy cost to their environment and health. For Berki, pollution means chest pain and coughs, but cold is a more imminent danger. "We collect what we find and take it home to burn," he said. "They heat up nicely, and we can't afford to buy anything." Picture taken December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
