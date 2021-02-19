Yang Nianlian, 33, smokes a cigarette as he embraces his wife Wang Yunxia, 30, in the courtyard by the room that they rent in Majuqiao Town, a suburb of Beijing, China, February 11, 2021. This year, for the first time, the migrant workers are...more

Yang Nianlian, 33, smokes a cigarette as he embraces his wife Wang Yunxia, 30, in the courtyard by the room that they rent in Majuqiao Town, a suburb of Beijing, China, February 11, 2021. This year, for the first time, the migrant workers are spending the Spring Festival away from their 9-year-old daughter as they heed China's call to stay put, following a spate of coronavirus infections over the winter. "It doesn't matter where," Yunxia said. "When we're together, we're family, we're home." REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

