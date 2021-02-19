Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Feb 18, 2021 | 8:27pm EST

Photos of the week

Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer born without arms, performs with classmates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil. Bueno's talent has made her a social media star and an inspiration to many. "For me, arms, they're just a detail," she said. "I follow with my eyes, as if they were there." Picture taken February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer born without arms, performs with classmates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil. Bueno's talent has made her a social media star and an inspiration to...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer born without arms, performs with classmates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil. Bueno's talent has made her a social media star and an inspiration to many. "For me, arms, they're just a detail," she said. "I follow with my eyes, as if they were there." Picture taken February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 20
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. The army seized back power more than two weeks ago, alleging fraud in November elections won by elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party, halting a transition to democracy that had begun in 2011 and detaining her and hundreds of others. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. The army seized back power more than two weeks ago, alleging fraud in November elections won by elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. The army seized back power more than two weeks ago, alleging fraud in November elections won by elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party, halting a transition to democracy that had begun in 2011 and detaining her and hundreds of others. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
A man walks to his friend's home as snow covers the Blackhawk neighborhood, which was without power, in Pflugerville, Texas, February 15, 2021. A deadly winter storm left millions of Texans without power and water for days after a rare deep freeze forced the state's electric grid operator to impose rotating blackouts because of higher power demand. Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS

A man walks to his friend's home as snow covers the Blackhawk neighborhood, which was without power, in Pflugerville, Texas, February 15, 2021. A deadly winter storm left millions of Texans without power and water for days after a rare deep freeze...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A man walks to his friend's home as snow covers the Blackhawk neighborhood, which was without power, in Pflugerville, Texas, February 15, 2021. A deadly winter storm left millions of Texans without power and water for days after a rare deep freeze forced the state's electric grid operator to impose rotating blackouts because of higher power demand. Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, February 16, 2021. A pack of stray dogs with bright blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, February 16, 2021. A pack of stray dogs with bright blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, February 16, 2021. A pack of stray dogs with bright blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva
Close
4 / 20
Senator Ted Cruz wheels his luggage at Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the U.S., in Cancun, Mexico, February 18, 2021. Cruz flew into a storm of criticism after leaving his home state of Texas in the grips of a deadly deep freeze, for a family holiday jaunt to the Mexican resort city of Cancun he said he took to please his young daughters. REUTERS/Stringer

Senator Ted Cruz wheels his luggage at Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the U.S., in Cancun, Mexico, February 18, 2021. Cruz flew into a storm of criticism after leaving his home state of Texas in the grips of a deadly...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Senator Ted Cruz wheels his luggage at Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the U.S., in Cancun, Mexico, February 18, 2021. Cruz flew into a storm of criticism after leaving his home state of Texas in the grips of a deadly deep freeze, for a family holiday jaunt to the Mexican resort city of Cancun he said he took to please his young daughters. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 20
Lawrence Ginsberg, a coronavirus patient, is treated by critical care workers before being transferred out of the intensive care unit, after spending nearly a month in the COVID pod at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Lawrence Ginsberg, a coronavirus patient, is treated by critical care workers before being transferred out of the intensive care unit, after spending nearly a month in the COVID pod at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11,...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Lawrence Ginsberg, a coronavirus patient, is treated by critical care workers before being transferred out of the intensive care unit, after spending nearly a month in the COVID pod at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 20
Antonio Cervantes brings Valentine's Day gifts to the grave of his wife Gabriela, who died of COVID-19, at a cemetery in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Antonio Cervantes brings Valentine's Day gifts to the grave of his wife Gabriela, who died of COVID-19, at a cemetery in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Antonio Cervantes brings Valentine's Day gifts to the grave of his wife Gabriela, who died of COVID-19, at a cemetery in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
7 / 20
A traditional Chinese opera actress wearing a face shield poses for a picture during Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A traditional Chinese opera actress wearing a face shield poses for a picture during Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
A traditional Chinese opera actress wearing a face shield poses for a picture during Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
8 / 20
Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she video-calls with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with COVID-19, in this picture taken by Bianca's father, who is also in quarantine at home with his family in San Fiorano, Italy. Picture taken February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she video-calls with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with COVID-19, in this picture taken by Bianca's father, who is also in quarantine at home with his...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she video-calls with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with COVID-19, in this picture taken by Bianca's father, who is also in quarantine at home with his family in San Fiorano, Italy. Picture taken February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Close
9 / 20
Paramedics check the body of a Honduran migrant child, who drowned while crossing the frigid waters of the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S. with his mother and sister, according to local media, in Piedras Negras, Mexico February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Paramedics check the body of a Honduran migrant child, who drowned while crossing the frigid waters of the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S. with his mother and sister, according to local media, in Piedras Negras, Mexico February 17, 2021....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Paramedics check the body of a Honduran migrant child, who drowned while crossing the frigid waters of the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S. with his mother and sister, according to local media, in Piedras Negras, Mexico February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 20
Attorney Michael van der Veen, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, smiles after speaking to the media, after the Senate voted to acquit Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Attorney Michael van der Veen, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, smiles after speaking to the media, after the Senate voted to acquit Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 13, 2021....more

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Attorney Michael van der Veen, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, smiles after speaking to the media, after the Senate voted to acquit Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
11 / 20
People take pictures as the Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. Crowds cheered as the oceanfront eyesore bearing the name of the former U.S. president disappearing in a cascading collapse. Trump opened the hotel and oceanside casino in 1984 but lost control of the property in a 2009 bankruptcy. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People take pictures as the Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. Crowds cheered as the oceanfront eyesore bearing the name of the former U.S. president disappearing in a cascading...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
People take pictures as the Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. Crowds cheered as the oceanfront eyesore bearing the name of the former U.S. president disappearing in a cascading collapse. Trump opened the hotel and oceanside casino in 1984 but lost control of the property in a 2009 bankruptcy. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 20
A person walks in front of fire during a protest in support of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel, after he was arrested on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs, in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. Hasel, known for his radical leftist views, had missed a deadline to surrender to authorities to serve a nine-month jail term handed down in 2018 - a sentence that caused an uproar in Spain and led the government to announce it would make free speech laws less restrictive. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A person walks in front of fire during a protest in support of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel, after he was arrested on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs, in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. Hasel, known for his...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A person walks in front of fire during a protest in support of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel, after he was arrested on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs, in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. Hasel, known for his radical leftist views, had missed a deadline to surrender to authorities to serve a nine-month jail term handed down in 2018 - a sentence that caused an uproar in Spain and led the government to announce it would make free speech laws less restrictive. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
13 / 20
Alvin Williams, 66, checks his phone while taking shelter at Gallery Furniture store, which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Alvin Williams, 66, checks his phone while taking shelter at Gallery Furniture store, which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Go...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Alvin Williams, 66, checks his phone while taking shelter at Gallery Furniture store, which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
14 / 20
Anilson Costa, reveller of the annual block party "Ceu na Terra," walks along the Santa Teresa neighborhood where the block party, cancelled due to the pandemic, is typically celebrated in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 12, 2021. The sign reads: "Wear a mask, wash your hands, share love." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Anilson Costa, reveller of the annual block party "Ceu na Terra," walks along the Santa Teresa neighborhood where the block party, cancelled due to the pandemic, is typically celebrated in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 12, 2021. The sign reads:...more

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Anilson Costa, reveller of the annual block party "Ceu na Terra," walks along the Santa Teresa neighborhood where the block party, cancelled due to the pandemic, is typically celebrated in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 12, 2021. The sign reads: "Wear a mask, wash your hands, share love." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
15 / 20
Paul Murungi, a journalist working with The New Vision newspaper, is seen injured at their offices in Kampala, Uganda, February 17, 2021. Ugandan military and police officers beat and seriously injured journalists as they covered the delivery of a petition from opposition leader and pop star Bobi Wine about human rights violations to a United Nations office, a rights group said. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Paul Murungi, a journalist working with The New Vision newspaper, is seen injured at their offices in Kampala, Uganda, February 17, 2021. Ugandan military and police officers beat and seriously injured journalists as they covered the delivery of a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Paul Murungi, a journalist working with The New Vision newspaper, is seen injured at their offices in Kampala, Uganda, February 17, 2021. Ugandan military and police officers beat and seriously injured journalists as they covered the delivery of a petition from opposition leader and pop star Bobi Wine about human rights violations to a United Nations office, a rights group said. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Close
16 / 20
Michelle Melton, who is 35 weeks pregnant, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Michelle Melton, who is 35 weeks pregnant, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Michelle Melton, who is 35 weeks pregnant, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Close
17 / 20
Samantha Emanuel reacts while viewing the body of her father, Samuel Emanuel Jr., 55, who died from complications from the coronavirus, during a private viewing held for the family at Pryority Funeral Experience, in Houston, Texas, February 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Samantha Emanuel reacts while viewing the body of her father, Samuel Emanuel Jr., 55, who died from complications from the coronavirus, during a private viewing held for the family at Pryority Funeral Experience, in Houston, Texas, February 11, 2021....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Samantha Emanuel reacts while viewing the body of her father, Samuel Emanuel Jr., 55, who died from complications from the coronavirus, during a private viewing held for the family at Pryority Funeral Experience, in Houston, Texas, February 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
18 / 20
Yang Nianlian, 33, smokes a cigarette as he embraces his wife Wang Yunxia, 30, in the courtyard by the room that they rent in Majuqiao Town, a suburb of Beijing, China, February 11, 2021. This year, for the first time, the migrant workers are spending the Spring Festival away from their 9-year-old daughter as they heed China's call to stay put, following a spate of coronavirus infections over the winter. "It doesn't matter where," Yunxia said. "When we're together, we're family, we're home." REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Yang Nianlian, 33, smokes a cigarette as he embraces his wife Wang Yunxia, 30, in the courtyard by the room that they rent in Majuqiao Town, a suburb of Beijing, China, February 11, 2021. This year, for the first time, the migrant workers are...more

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Yang Nianlian, 33, smokes a cigarette as he embraces his wife Wang Yunxia, 30, in the courtyard by the room that they rent in Majuqiao Town, a suburb of Beijing, China, February 11, 2021. This year, for the first time, the migrant workers are spending the Spring Festival away from their 9-year-old daughter as they heed China's call to stay put, following a spate of coronavirus infections over the winter. "It doesn't matter where," Yunxia said. "When we're together, we're family, we're home." REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
19 / 20
Camels stand near laundry on a clothesline at the Royal Circus home base in Senas as circus shows remained canceled as part of COVID-19 restrictions in France, February 9, 2021. William Kerwich, owner of the Royal Circus and President of the Circus and Shows Animals Union, also denounced an animal welfare bill which is debated by French lawmakers that would ban using wild animals in traveling circuses and keeping dolphins and whales in captivity in marine parks. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Camels stand near laundry on a clothesline at the Royal Circus home base in Senas as circus shows remained canceled as part of COVID-19 restrictions in France, February 9, 2021. William Kerwich, owner of the Royal Circus and President of the Circus...more

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Camels stand near laundry on a clothesline at the Royal Circus home base in Senas as circus shows remained canceled as part of COVID-19 restrictions in France, February 9, 2021. William Kerwich, owner of the Royal Circus and President of the Circus and Shows Animals Union, also denounced an animal welfare bill which is debated by French lawmakers that would ban using wild animals in traveling circuses and keeping dolphins and whales in captivity in marine parks. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Historic cold leaves Texas residents without water, electricity

Historic cold leaves Texas residents without water,...

Next Slideshows

Historic cold leaves Texas residents without water, electricity

Historic cold leaves Texas residents without water, electricity

A deadly winter storm left millions of Texans without power after a rare deep freeze forced the state's electric grid operator to impose rotating blackouts...

7:57pm EST
Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Historic subzero cold reaching as far south as Texas has left millions without power.

Feb 17 2021
Life under lockdown at Britain's quarantine hotels

Life under lockdown at Britain's quarantine hotels

People returning from any of 33 "high-risk" countries where travel to Britain is banned must pay 1,750 pounds for a 10-day quarantine hotel package, where they...

Feb 17 2021
Blighted Trump casino demolished in Atlantic City

Blighted Trump casino demolished in Atlantic City

Atlantic City invited onlookers to watch as the city brought down the eyesore that was once the Trump Plaza casino with a controlled demolition on the New...

Feb 17 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Senator Ted Cruz vacations in Mexico while Texas freezes

Senator Ted Cruz vacations in Mexico while Texas freezes

Senator Ted Cruz flew into a storm of criticism after leaving his home state of Texas in the grips of a deadly deep freeze, for a family holiday jaunt to the Mexican resort city of Cancun he said he took to please his young daughters.

Historic cold leaves Texas residents without water, electricity

Historic cold leaves Texas residents without water, electricity

A deadly winter storm left millions of Texans without power after a rare deep freeze forced the state's electric grid operator to impose rotating blackouts because of higher power demand.

Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Historic subzero cold reaching as far south as Texas has left millions without power.

Life under lockdown at Britain's quarantine hotels

Life under lockdown at Britain's quarantine hotels

People returning from any of 33 "high-risk" countries where travel to Britain is banned must pay 1,750 pounds for a 10-day quarantine hotel package, where they must spend most of the time in their rooms and have meals delivered to their door.

Blighted Trump casino demolished in Atlantic City

Blighted Trump casino demolished in Atlantic City

Atlantic City invited onlookers to watch as the city brought down the eyesore that was once the Trump Plaza casino with a controlled demolition on the New Jersey waterfront.

Barricades burn in Spanish streets amid protests over jailed rapper

Barricades burn in Spanish streets amid protests over jailed rapper

Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and sound bombs at two protests in Madrid and Barcelona, each attended by thousands, the day after Pablo Hasel was arrested on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs.

Lava and ash spew from Italy's Mount Etna

Lava and ash spew from Italy's Mount Etna

Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Hundreds of thousands march in Myanmar anti-coup protest

Hundreds of thousands march in Myanmar anti-coup protest

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Myanmar on Wednesday, rejecting the army's assertion that the public supported its overthrow of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and vowing they would not be cowed in their bid to end military rule.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast