Photos of the week
Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer born without arms, performs with classmates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy at the Inatel Theater in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil. Bueno's talent has made her a social media star and an inspiration to...more
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. The army seized back power more than two weeks ago, alleging fraud in November elections won by elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy...more
A man walks to his friend's home as snow covers the Blackhawk neighborhood, which was without power, in Pflugerville, Texas, February 15, 2021. A deadly winter storm left millions of Texans without power and water for days after a rare deep freeze...more
A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, February 16, 2021. A pack of stray dogs with bright blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical...more
Senator Ted Cruz wheels his luggage at Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the U.S., in Cancun, Mexico, February 18, 2021. Cruz flew into a storm of criticism after leaving his home state of Texas in the grips of a deadly...more
Lawrence Ginsberg, a coronavirus patient, is treated by critical care workers before being transferred out of the intensive care unit, after spending nearly a month in the COVID pod at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11,...more
Antonio Cervantes brings Valentine's Day gifts to the grave of his wife Gabriela, who died of COVID-19, at a cemetery in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A traditional Chinese opera actress wearing a face shield poses for a picture during Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she video-calls with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with COVID-19, in this picture taken by Bianca's father, who is also in quarantine at home with his...more
Paramedics check the body of a Honduran migrant child, who drowned while crossing the frigid waters of the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S. with his mother and sister, according to local media, in Piedras Negras, Mexico February 17, 2021....more
Attorney Michael van der Veen, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, smiles after speaking to the media, after the Senate voted to acquit Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 13, 2021....more
People take pictures as the Trump Plaza Casino collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17, 2021. Crowds cheered as the oceanfront eyesore bearing the name of the former U.S. president disappearing in a cascading...more
A person walks in front of fire during a protest in support of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel, after he was arrested on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs, in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. Hasel, known for his...more
Alvin Williams, 66, checks his phone while taking shelter at Gallery Furniture store, which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Go...more
Anilson Costa, reveller of the annual block party "Ceu na Terra," walks along the Santa Teresa neighborhood where the block party, cancelled due to the pandemic, is typically celebrated in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 12, 2021. The sign reads:...more
Paul Murungi, a journalist working with The New Vision newspaper, is seen injured at their offices in Kampala, Uganda, February 17, 2021. Ugandan military and police officers beat and seriously injured journalists as they covered the delivery of a...more
Michelle Melton, who is 35 weeks pregnant, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Samantha Emanuel reacts while viewing the body of her father, Samuel Emanuel Jr., 55, who died from complications from the coronavirus, during a private viewing held for the family at Pryority Funeral Experience, in Houston, Texas, February 11, 2021....more
Yang Nianlian, 33, smokes a cigarette as he embraces his wife Wang Yunxia, 30, in the courtyard by the room that they rent in Majuqiao Town, a suburb of Beijing, China, February 11, 2021. This year, for the first time, the migrant workers are...more
Camels stand near laundry on a clothesline at the Royal Circus home base in Senas as circus shows remained canceled as part of COVID-19 restrictions in France, February 9, 2021. William Kerwich, owner of the Royal Circus and President of the Circus...more
Historic cold leaves Texas residents without water, electricity
A deadly winter storm left millions of Texans without power after a rare deep freeze forced the state's electric grid operator to impose rotating blackouts...
Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.
Historic subzero cold reaching as far south as Texas has left millions without power.
Life under lockdown at Britain's quarantine hotels
People returning from any of 33 "high-risk" countries where travel to Britain is banned must pay 1,750 pounds for a 10-day quarantine hotel package, where they...
Blighted Trump casino demolished in Atlantic City
Atlantic City invited onlookers to watch as the city brought down the eyesore that was once the Trump Plaza casino with a controlled demolition on the New...
