A man stands holding a candle next to the grave of Ahmaud Arbery during a candlelit vigil to mark the one year anniversary of his death, at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia, February 23, 2021. Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the three men accused of killing her son, a Black man who was chased down and shot dead as he jogged through his Georgia neighborhood. The $1 million suit also names police and other officials who did not initially bring charges in the case. It alleges the killing was racially motivated, stating that the defendants "were motivated to deprive Ahmaud Arbery of equal protection of the law and his rights by bias, animus, (and) discrimination." REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

