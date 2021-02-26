Photos of the week
Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a moment of silence and candle-lighting ceremony to commemorate the grim milestone of 500,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 at the White...more
Nurse Ines Lopes treats a COVID-19 patient during her night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. Nursing is a job she loves but it barely pays the bills. "They (politicians) say we are the best in the world but then...more
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was hospitalized with severe leg injuries after a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, February 23, 2021. Woods was negotiating a curved, downhill...more
Baarack the sheep is seen before his thick wool was shorn in Lancefield, Victoria, Australia, February 5, 2021. The wild and ailing sheep, found in a forest, has yielded a fleece weighing 78 pounds (more than 35 kilograms) - nearly half the weight of...more
NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars, February 18, 2021. The rover, the most advanced astrobiology lab ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere and landed safely inside a vast crater, the first stop on a...more
Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the Australian Open trophy during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021. Osaka crushed Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 to secure her second Australian Open title and...more
A waterfall flows through the snow-covered town of Jezzine, southern Lebanon, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
KD Nance huddles under layers of clothing and blankets in their room after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, February 17, 2021. Last week, 4 million people in the state were without power for days and half saw water...more
A military supporter points a sharp object as he confronts pro-democracy protesters in Yangon, Myanmar, February 25, 2021. Supporters of Myanmar's military, some armed with knives and clubs, others firing catapults and throwing stones, attacked...more
Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, February 19, 2021. The camp, across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas, is home to hundreds of migrants, most from Central America, hoping...more
A man stands holding a candle next to the grave of Ahmaud Arbery during a candlelit vigil to mark the one year anniversary of his death, at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia, February 23, 2021. Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper filed a...more
Jockey Fallou Diop, 19, rides a young mare named Raissa Betty, which he trains to compete with in the future, at the Lambafar stable in Niaga, Rufisque department, Senegal. Diop is one of Senegal's most promising jockeys, having won the country's top...more
Snow covers figures at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Large streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, continues to erupt, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
People react after a New York grand jury voted not to indict officers in the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation while in police custody in March 2020, in Rochester, New York, February 23, 2021. Prude's family obtained...more
A man tries to chase away a swarm of desert locusts away from a farm near the town of Rumuruti, Kenya, February 1, 2021. Kenya is battling some of the worst locust plagues in decades, but start-up The Bug Picture hopes to transform the pests into...more
Camila Iachini, 8, performs tricks with her bike during celebrations for the 400th anniversary of the founding of the Petare neighborhood in Caracas, Venezuela, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination, as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative that offers a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Women have a picnic on the rooftop of a residential apartment building in Paris, France, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
