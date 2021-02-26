Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Feb 26, 2021 | 5:43pm EST

Photos of the week

Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
1 / 20
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a moment of silence and candle-lighting ceremony to commemorate the grim milestone of 500,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 at the White House in Washington, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a moment of silence and candle-lighting ceremony to commemorate the grim milestone of 500,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 at the White...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a moment of silence and candle-lighting ceremony to commemorate the grim milestone of 500,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 at the White House in Washington, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 20
Nurse Ines Lopes treats a COVID-19 patient during her night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. Nursing is a job she loves but it barely pays the bills. "They (politicians) say we are the best in the world but then there are no salary increases," Lopes, 30, told Reuters. "Clapping and thanking us won't solve a thing," she said, adding many nurses work two jobs to provide for their families. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Nurse Ines Lopes treats a COVID-19 patient during her night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. Nursing is a job she loves but it barely pays the bills. "They (politicians) say we are the best in the world but then...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Nurse Ines Lopes treats a COVID-19 patient during her night shift at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. Nursing is a job she loves but it barely pays the bills. "They (politicians) say we are the best in the world but then there are no salary increases," Lopes, 30, told Reuters. "Clapping and thanking us won't solve a thing," she said, adding many nurses work two jobs to provide for their families. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Close
3 / 20
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was hospitalized with severe leg injuries after a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, February 23, 2021. Woods was negotiating a curved, downhill stretch of highway that authorities said was notoriously dangerous when the luxury SUV he was driving veered across the opposite lanes, collided with a road sign and rolled several times before coming to rest. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was hospitalized with severe leg injuries after a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, February 23, 2021. Woods was negotiating a curved, downhill...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was hospitalized with severe leg injuries after a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, February 23, 2021. Woods was negotiating a curved, downhill stretch of highway that authorities said was notoriously dangerous when the luxury SUV he was driving veered across the opposite lanes, collided with a road sign and rolled several times before coming to rest. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
4 / 20
Baarack the sheep is seen before his thick wool was shorn in Lancefield, Victoria, Australia, February 5, 2021. The wild and ailing sheep, found in a forest, has yielded a fleece weighing 78 pounds (more than 35 kilograms) - nearly half the weight of an adult kangaroo - after being shorn for the first time in many a year. Edgar's Mission Inc/Handout via REUTERS

Baarack the sheep is seen before his thick wool was shorn in Lancefield, Victoria, Australia, February 5, 2021. The wild and ailing sheep, found in a forest, has yielded a fleece weighing 78 pounds (more than 35 kilograms) - nearly half the weight of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Baarack the sheep is seen before his thick wool was shorn in Lancefield, Victoria, Australia, February 5, 2021. The wild and ailing sheep, found in a forest, has yielded a fleece weighing 78 pounds (more than 35 kilograms) - nearly half the weight of an adult kangaroo - after being shorn for the first time in many a year. Edgar's Mission Inc/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars, February 18, 2021. The rover, the most advanced astrobiology lab ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere and landed safely inside a vast crater, the first stop on a search for traces of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS

NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars, February 18, 2021. The rover, the most advanced astrobiology lab ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere and landed safely inside a vast crater, the first stop on a...more

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars, February 18, 2021. The rover, the most advanced astrobiology lab ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere and landed safely inside a vast crater, the first stop on a search for traces of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 20
Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the Australian Open trophy during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021. Osaka crushed Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 to secure her second Australian Open title and cement her standing as the new queen of the women's game. Osaka's one-sided win gave the Japanese juggernaut her fourth major crown, with her career still budding at the age of 23. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the Australian Open trophy during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021. Osaka crushed Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 to secure her second Australian Open title and...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the Australian Open trophy during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021. Osaka crushed Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 to secure her second Australian Open title and cement her standing as the new queen of the women's game. Osaka's one-sided win gave the Japanese juggernaut her fourth major crown, with her career still budding at the age of 23. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
7 / 20
A waterfall flows through the snow-covered town of Jezzine, southern Lebanon, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A waterfall flows through the snow-covered town of Jezzine, southern Lebanon, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
A waterfall flows through the snow-covered town of Jezzine, southern Lebanon, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
8 / 20
KD Nance huddles under layers of clothing and blankets in their room after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, February 17, 2021. Last week, 4 million people in the state were without power for days and half saw water services disrupted. REUTERS/Mikala Compton

KD Nance huddles under layers of clothing and blankets in their room after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, February 17, 2021. Last week, 4 million people in the state were without power for days and half saw water...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
KD Nance huddles under layers of clothing and blankets in their room after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, February 17, 2021. Last week, 4 million people in the state were without power for days and half saw water services disrupted. REUTERS/Mikala Compton
Close
9 / 20
A military supporter points a sharp object as he confronts pro-democracy protesters in Yangon, Myanmar, February 25, 2021. Supporters of Myanmar's military, some armed with knives and clubs, others firing catapults and throwing stones, attacked opponents of the Feb. 1 coup, as protests against the new junta continued in the country's largest city. REUTERS/Stringer

A military supporter points a sharp object as he confronts pro-democracy protesters in Yangon, Myanmar, February 25, 2021. Supporters of Myanmar's military, some armed with knives and clubs, others firing catapults and throwing stones, attacked...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
A military supporter points a sharp object as he confronts pro-democracy protesters in Yangon, Myanmar, February 25, 2021. Supporters of Myanmar's military, some armed with knives and clubs, others firing catapults and throwing stones, attacked opponents of the Feb. 1 coup, as protests against the new junta continued in the country's largest city. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 20
Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, February 19, 2021. The camp, across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas, is home to hundreds of migrants, most from Central America, hoping to be granted refuge across the border. Some residents have lived there for more than a year under former President Donald Trump's controversial Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, February 19, 2021. The camp, across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas, is home to hundreds of migrants, most from Central America, hoping...more

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, February 19, 2021. The camp, across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas, is home to hundreds of migrants, most from Central America, hoping to be granted refuge across the border. Some residents have lived there for more than a year under former President Donald Trump's controversial Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
11 / 20
A man stands holding a candle next to the grave of Ahmaud Arbery during a candlelit vigil to mark the one year anniversary of his death, at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia, February 23, 2021. Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the three men accused of killing her son, a Black man who was chased down and shot dead as he jogged through his Georgia neighborhood. The $1 million suit also names police and other officials who did not initially bring charges in the case. It alleges the killing was racially motivated, stating that the defendants "were motivated to deprive Ahmaud Arbery of equal protection of the law and his rights by bias, animus, (and) discrimination." REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

A man stands holding a candle next to the grave of Ahmaud Arbery during a candlelit vigil to mark the one year anniversary of his death, at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia, February 23, 2021. Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper filed a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A man stands holding a candle next to the grave of Ahmaud Arbery during a candlelit vigil to mark the one year anniversary of his death, at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia, February 23, 2021. Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the three men accused of killing her son, a Black man who was chased down and shot dead as he jogged through his Georgia neighborhood. The $1 million suit also names police and other officials who did not initially bring charges in the case. It alleges the killing was racially motivated, stating that the defendants "were motivated to deprive Ahmaud Arbery of equal protection of the law and his rights by bias, animus, (and) discrimination." REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Close
12 / 20
Jockey Fallou Diop, 19, rides a young mare named Raissa Betty, which he trains to compete with in the future, at the Lambafar stable in Niaga, Rufisque department, Senegal. Diop is one of Senegal's most promising jockeys, having won the country's top racing prize when he was just 17. He hopes to begin racing in France next year, realizing a dream coveted by some of Senegal's foremost riders. "It's the elders who taught us everything since we were young, and that's how I became passionate about horses," he said. Picture taken January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Jockey Fallou Diop, 19, rides a young mare named Raissa Betty, which he trains to compete with in the future, at the Lambafar stable in Niaga, Rufisque department, Senegal. Diop is one of Senegal's most promising jockeys, having won the country's top...more

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Jockey Fallou Diop, 19, rides a young mare named Raissa Betty, which he trains to compete with in the future, at the Lambafar stable in Niaga, Rufisque department, Senegal. Diop is one of Senegal's most promising jockeys, having won the country's top racing prize when he was just 17. He hopes to begin racing in France next year, realizing a dream coveted by some of Senegal's foremost riders. "It's the elders who taught us everything since we were young, and that's how I became passionate about horses," he said. Picture taken January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
13 / 20
Snow covers figures at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Snow covers figures at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Snow covers figures at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Close
14 / 20
Large streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, continues to erupt, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Large streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, continues to erupt, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
Large streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, continues to erupt, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
15 / 20
People react after a New York grand jury voted not to indict officers in the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation while in police custody in March 2020, in Rochester, New York, February 23, 2021. Prude's family obtained body-worn camera footage of his death that showed him naked in a dark, snowy street. A mesh "spit hood" was placed over his head after he told officers he had contracted the coronavirus. The video also shows Prude, apparently in the middle of a mental health crisis, being restrained against the ground by police. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

People react after a New York grand jury voted not to indict officers in the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation while in police custody in March 2020, in Rochester, New York, February 23, 2021. Prude's family obtained...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
People react after a New York grand jury voted not to indict officers in the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation while in police custody in March 2020, in Rochester, New York, February 23, 2021. Prude's family obtained body-worn camera footage of his death that showed him naked in a dark, snowy street. A mesh "spit hood" was placed over his head after he told officers he had contracted the coronavirus. The video also shows Prude, apparently in the middle of a mental health crisis, being restrained against the ground by police. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
16 / 20
A man tries to chase away a swarm of desert locusts away from a farm near the town of Rumuruti, Kenya, February 1, 2021. Kenya is battling some of the worst locust plagues in decades, but start-up The Bug Picture hopes to transform the pests into profits by harvesting the insects and milling them, turning them into protein-rich animal feed and organic fertilizer for farms. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A man tries to chase away a swarm of desert locusts away from a farm near the town of Rumuruti, Kenya, February 1, 2021. Kenya is battling some of the worst locust plagues in decades, but start-up The Bug Picture hopes to transform the pests into...more

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
A man tries to chase away a swarm of desert locusts away from a farm near the town of Rumuruti, Kenya, February 1, 2021. Kenya is battling some of the worst locust plagues in decades, but start-up The Bug Picture hopes to transform the pests into profits by harvesting the insects and milling them, turning them into protein-rich animal feed and organic fertilizer for farms. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
17 / 20
Camila Iachini, 8, performs tricks with her bike during celebrations for the 400th anniversary of the founding of the Petare neighborhood in Caracas, Venezuela, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Camila Iachini, 8, performs tricks with her bike during celebrations for the 400th anniversary of the founding of the Petare neighborhood in Caracas, Venezuela, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Camila Iachini, 8, performs tricks with her bike during celebrations for the 400th anniversary of the founding of the Petare neighborhood in Caracas, Venezuela, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Close
18 / 20
A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination, as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative that offers a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination, as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative that offers a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination, as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative that offers a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
19 / 20
Women have a picnic on the rooftop of a residential apartment building in Paris, France, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Women have a picnic on the rooftop of a residential apartment building in Paris, France, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Women have a picnic on the rooftop of a residential apartment building in Paris, France, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

12:45pm EST
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Feb 25 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Feb 24 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Feb 23 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Biden visits Texas after devastating winter storm

Biden visits Texas after devastating winter storm

President Joe Biden traveled to Texas as the state works to recover from a severe winter storm that caused serious damage to homes and businesses, left millions without power or clean water for days, and killed at least two dozen.

Conservatives show fealty to Trump at CPAC

Conservatives show fealty to Trump at CPAC

Conservatives praised former President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, showing he remains a Republican political force despite violent scenes in Washington last month.

Honoring Buddha and his teachings on Makha Bucha Day

Honoring Buddha and his teachings on Makha Bucha Day

More than 200,000 Buddhist devotees gathered via Zoom video link to attend an annual prayer and lantern ritual held in Thailand to mark Makha Bucha Day, one of the religion's holiest holidays.

Taiwan revels in explosions at firecracker festival

Taiwan revels in explosions at firecracker festival

Revelers spray themselves with sparks during the Beehive Firecrackers festival in Tainan, Taiwan.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Monarch butterfly population falls in Mexico

Monarch butterfly population falls in Mexico

The number of monarch butterflies that migrated to Mexico each year from Canada across North America has fallen 26% from a year earlier.

First asylum-seekers from Mexico's Matamoros border camp enter U.S.

First asylum-seekers from Mexico's Matamoros border camp enter U.S.

The first asylum seekers from a Mexican border camp that had become a symbol of Trump era immigration restrictions entered the United States under a new policy meant to end the hardships endured by migrants in dangerous border towns.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Life through the windows at Britain's quarantine hotels

Life through the windows at Britain's quarantine hotels

People returning from any of 33 "high-risk" countries where travel to Britain is banned must pay 1,750 pounds for a 10-day quarantine hotel package, where they must spend most of the time in their rooms and have meals delivered to their door.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast