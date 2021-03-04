Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Mar 4, 2021 | 6:55pm EST

Photos of the week

A rescued schoolgirl, among 279 girls kidnapped last week from the Jangebe Government Girls Science Secondary School, reacts after arriving home after the five-day ordeal in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. The Jangebe abduction was the third mass school kidnapping in northern Nigeria since December. The kidnappings for ransom are the latest manifestation of years of festering banditry that has rendered large swathes of northwest Nigeria lawless. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A rescued schoolgirl, among 279 girls kidnapped last week from the Jangebe Government Girls Science Secondary School, reacts after arriving home after the five-day ordeal in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. The Jangebe abduction was the third...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A rescued schoolgirl, among 279 girls kidnapped last week from the Jangebe Government Girls Science Secondary School, reacts after arriving home after the five-day ordeal in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. The Jangebe abduction was the third mass school kidnapping in northern Nigeria since December. The kidnappings for ransom are the latest manifestation of years of festering banditry that has rendered large swathes of northwest Nigeria lawless. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
1 / 20
Angel, bottom left, takes cover with other protesters after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. "Everything will be OK," read the 19-year-old's T-shirt. But she had known it might not be OK -- leaving details of her blood group, a contact number and a request to donate her body in the event of her death. Angel, also known as Kyal Sin, was killed by a shot to the head on the streets of Mandalay as she fought for a tentative democracy in which she had proudly voted for the first time last year, an election overturned by the Feb. 1 coup. REUTERS/Stringer

Angel, bottom left, takes cover with other protesters after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. "Everything will be OK," read the 19-year-old's T-shirt. But she had known it might not be OK --...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Angel, bottom left, takes cover with other protesters after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. "Everything will be OK," read the 19-year-old's T-shirt. But she had known it might not be OK -- leaving details of her blood group, a contact number and a request to donate her body in the event of her death. Angel, also known as Kyal Sin, was killed by a shot to the head on the streets of Mandalay as she fought for a tentative democracy in which she had proudly voted for the first time last year, an election overturned by the Feb. 1 coup. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
The scene of a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a tractor-trailer truck is seen near Holtville, California, March 2, 2021. Thirteen people killed in the highway crash were part of a group of nearly four dozen migrants suspected of slipping through a hole cut by human smugglers through a steel fence along the U.S.-Mexico border, federal officials said. Besides the dead and injured among 25 people crammed into the SUV that collided with the truck, 19 others were found huddled near a second SUV that caught fire in the same area just north of the border, the officials said. REUTERS/Bing Guan

The scene of a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a tractor-trailer truck is seen near Holtville, California, March 2, 2021. Thirteen people killed in the highway crash were part of a group of nearly four dozen migrants suspected of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
The scene of a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a tractor-trailer truck is seen near Holtville, California, March 2, 2021. Thirteen people killed in the highway crash were part of a group of nearly four dozen migrants suspected of slipping through a hole cut by human smugglers through a steel fence along the U.S.-Mexico border, federal officials said. Besides the dead and injured among 25 people crammed into the SUV that collided with the truck, 19 others were found huddled near a second SUV that caught fire in the same area just north of the border, the officials said. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Close
3 / 20
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong looks on upon arriving at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after he remained in custody over the national security law charge in Hong Kong, China March 2, 2021. A judge kept 47 pro-democracy activists in custody after four days of bail hearings in a case that has drawn global concern that Beijing is using a national security law to crush dissent. The case is the most sweeping use yet of the city's new national security law, which imposes punishments of up to life in prison for serious charges including subversion. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong looks on upon arriving at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after he remained in custody over the national security law charge in Hong Kong, China March 2, 2021. A judge kept 47 pro-democracy activists in custody after...more

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong looks on upon arriving at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after he remained in custody over the national security law charge in Hong Kong, China March 2, 2021. A judge kept 47 pro-democracy activists in custody after four days of bail hearings in a case that has drawn global concern that Beijing is using a national security law to crush dissent. The case is the most sweeping use yet of the city's new national security law, which imposes punishments of up to life in prison for serious charges including subversion. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 20
Sakae Kato lies in bed next to Charm, a cat he rescued five years ago which is infected with feline leukemia virus, at his home in a restricted zone in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 20, 2021. Kato looks after 41 cats in his home and another empty building on his property. A decade ago, he stayed behind to rescue cats abandoned by neighbors fleeing the radiation clouds belching from the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant. He won't leave. "I want to make sure I am here to take care of the last one," he said. "After that I want to die, whether that be a day or hour later." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sakae Kato lies in bed next to Charm, a cat he rescued five years ago which is infected with feline leukemia virus, at his home in a restricted zone in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 20, 2021. Kato looks after 41 cats in his home and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Sakae Kato lies in bed next to Charm, a cat he rescued five years ago which is infected with feline leukemia virus, at his home in a restricted zone in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 20, 2021. Kato looks after 41 cats in his home and another empty building on his property. A decade ago, he stayed behind to rescue cats abandoned by neighbors fleeing the radiation clouds belching from the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant. He won't leave. "I want to make sure I am here to take care of the last one," he said. "After that I want to die, whether that be a day or hour later." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 20
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets are sprayed with firecrackers during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Participants wearing motorcycle helmets are sprayed with firecrackers during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets are sprayed with firecrackers during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
6 / 20
A Madame Tussauds wax figure of Audrey Hepburn sits at an empty table at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn, New York, February 26, 2021. As New York City restaurants reopened indoor dining rooms at 35% capacity, the steakhouse and wax museum joined forces to welcome diners back in a fun way and to enforce social distancing guidelines. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Madame Tussauds wax figure of Audrey Hepburn sits at an empty table at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn, New York, February 26, 2021. As New York City restaurants reopened indoor dining rooms at 35% capacity, the steakhouse and wax museum joined...more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A Madame Tussauds wax figure of Audrey Hepburn sits at an empty table at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn, New York, February 26, 2021. As New York City restaurants reopened indoor dining rooms at 35% capacity, the steakhouse and wax museum joined forces to welcome diners back in a fun way and to enforce social distancing guidelines. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 20
Sahrawi women take part in a parade organized by the Polisario Front independence movement at the Awserd refugee camp in Tindouf, Algeria February 27, 2021. Generations of young Sahrawis have grown up in Algeria's remote desert refugee camps largely forgotten by the outside world and now see no prospect of an independent homeland in Western Sahara except through a new war their leaders say has already begun. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Sahrawi women take part in a parade organized by the Polisario Front independence movement at the Awserd refugee camp in Tindouf, Algeria February 27, 2021. Generations of young Sahrawis have grown up in Algeria's remote desert refugee camps largely...more

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Sahrawi women take part in a parade organized by the Polisario Front independence movement at the Awserd refugee camp in Tindouf, Algeria February 27, 2021. Generations of young Sahrawis have grown up in Algeria's remote desert refugee camps largely forgotten by the outside world and now see no prospect of an independent homeland in Western Sahara except through a new war their leaders say has already begun. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
8 / 20
Mount Sinabung erupts as seen from Kuta Rakyat village in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia March 2, 2021. The volcano sent a cloud of hot ash as high as 5 km (3.1 miles), in its first big eruption since August last year, the country's volcanology center said. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/via Reuters

Mount Sinabung erupts as seen from Kuta Rakyat village in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia March 2, 2021. The volcano sent a cloud of hot ash as high as 5 km (3.1 miles), in its first big eruption since August last year, the country's...more

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Mount Sinabung erupts as seen from Kuta Rakyat village in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia March 2, 2021. The volcano sent a cloud of hot ash as high as 5 km (3.1 miles), in its first big eruption since August last year, the country's volcanology center said. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/via Reuters
Close
9 / 20
Residents celebrate with national flags and fireworks after Hai Duong authorities ended 34 days of social distancing in response to an outbreak in Chi Linh city, Hai Duong province, Vietnam, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

Residents celebrate with national flags and fireworks after Hai Duong authorities ended 34 days of social distancing in response to an outbreak in Chi Linh city, Hai Duong province, Vietnam, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Residents celebrate with national flags and fireworks after Hai Duong authorities ended 34 days of social distancing in response to an outbreak in Chi Linh city, Hai Duong province, Vietnam, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Thanh Hue
Close
10 / 20
An ultra-Orthodox man wears three masks over his face while celebrating Purim amid coronavirus restrictions in Jerusalem February 28, 2021 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox man wears three masks over his face while celebrating Purim amid coronavirus restrictions in Jerusalem February 28, 2021 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
An ultra-Orthodox man wears three masks over his face while celebrating Purim amid coronavirus restrictions in Jerusalem February 28, 2021 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
11 / 20
Fourth- and fifth-grade music teacher Virgilio Joven plays the violin while teaching a virtual music class at the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Fourth- and fifth-grade music teacher Virgilio Joven plays the violin while teaching a virtual music class at the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Fourth- and fifth-grade music teacher Virgilio Joven plays the violin while teaching a virtual music class at the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
12 / 20
Stuttgart Ballet company dancers Elisa Badenes and Friedemann Vogel take part in a performance entitled "Social Distance Stacks" by conceptual artist Florian Mehnert at the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Stuttgart Ballet company dancers Elisa Badenes and Friedemann Vogel take part in a performance entitled "Social Distance Stacks" by conceptual artist Florian Mehnert at the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Stuttgart Ballet company dancers Elisa Badenes and Friedemann Vogel take part in a performance entitled "Social Distance Stacks" by conceptual artist Florian Mehnert at the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
13 / 20
Nancy Van Der Stracten, a 75-year-old suffering from Parkinson's disease, boxes with her trainer Muhammed Ali Kardas at a boxing club in the southern resort city of Antalya, Turkey, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Nancy Van Der Stracten, a 75-year-old suffering from Parkinson's disease, boxes with her trainer Muhammed Ali Kardas at a boxing club in the southern resort city of Antalya, Turkey, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Nancy Van Der Stracten, a 75-year-old suffering from Parkinson's disease, boxes with her trainer Muhammed Ali Kardas at a boxing club in the southern resort city of Antalya, Turkey, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
14 / 20
Political consultant Roger Stone dances with rapper Forgiato Blow outside of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Political consultant Roger Stone dances with rapper Forgiato Blow outside of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Political consultant Roger Stone dances with rapper Forgiato Blow outside of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
15 / 20
Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 20
People pray as screens show devotees gathering via Zoom during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. More than 200,000 Buddhist devotees gathered via Zoom video link to attend an annual prayer and lantern ritual held on one of the religion's holiest holidays. This year the temple organized a 280-meter-long LED screen where devotees can attend virtually as a precaution measure because of COVID-19 restrictions. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People pray as screens show devotees gathering via Zoom during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. More than 200,000 Buddhist devotees gathered via Zoom...more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
People pray as screens show devotees gathering via Zoom during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. More than 200,000 Buddhist devotees gathered via Zoom video link to attend an annual prayer and lantern ritual held on one of the religion's holiest holidays. This year the temple organized a 280-meter-long LED screen where devotees can attend virtually as a precaution measure because of COVID-19 restrictions. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
17 / 20
Migrants walk towards the Gateway International Bridge to be processed to seek asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico February 26, 2021. A week earlier, President Joe Biden's administration began permitting members of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program to enter the United States to pursue their court cases. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Migrants walk towards the Gateway International Bridge to be processed to seek asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico February 26, 2021. A week earlier, President Joe Biden's administration began permitting members of the Migrant Protection...more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Migrants walk towards the Gateway International Bridge to be processed to seek asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico February 26, 2021. A week earlier, President Joe Biden's administration began permitting members of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program to enter the United States to pursue their court cases. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
18 / 20
Melissa Wilson sits inside her apartment, which is under repair after a pipe in the unit above hers burst during winter weather and caused flooding, in Fort Worth, Texas, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Melissa Wilson sits inside her apartment, which is under repair after a pipe in the unit above hers burst during winter weather and caused flooding, in Fort Worth, Texas, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Melissa Wilson sits inside her apartment, which is under repair after a pipe in the unit above hers burst during winter weather and caused flooding, in Fort Worth, Texas, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Close
19 / 20
Monarch butterflies rest on a tree at El Rosario sanctuary in El Rosario, Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. The population of monarch butterflies that arrived in Mexico's forests after a 2,000-mile journey to hibernate this winter fell 26% from a year earlier, the country's Commission for National Protected Areas and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Monarch butterflies rest on a tree at El Rosario sanctuary in El Rosario, Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. The population of monarch butterflies that arrived in Mexico's forests after a 2,000-mile journey to hibernate this winter fell 26%...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
Monarch butterflies rest on a tree at El Rosario sanctuary in El Rosario, Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. The population of monarch butterflies that arrived in Mexico's forests after a 2,000-mile journey to hibernate this winter fell 26% from a year earlier, the country's Commission for National Protected Areas and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester

Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK'...

Next Slideshows

Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester

Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Myanmar for the funeral of Angel, a 19-year-old protester shot in the head and killed at a demonstration against military rule...

4:39pm EST
Protesters clash with police as Senegal opposition leader arrested over rape allegations

Protesters clash with police as Senegal opposition leader arrested over rape allegations

Senegal's main opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, was arrested after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police in the capital while protesting against a...

12:48pm EST
Security tight at Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack

Security tight at Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack

Security has been tightened around the U.S. Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack it on Thursday, an important day in the...

12:21pm EST
Myanmar police patrol streets after bloodiest day since coup

Myanmar police patrol streets after bloodiest day since coup

Police in Myanmar broke up demonstrations in several places with tear gas and gunfire on Thursday as protesters took to the streets again undeterred by the...

9:19am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Ashes and grief at Los Angeles crematorium

Ashes and grief at Los Angeles crematorium

Staff at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles struggle to keep up with demand at the crematorium, which has tripled its cremations to about 60 in January compared to a year earlier.

Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester

Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Myanmar for the funeral of Angel, a 19-year-old protester shot in the head and killed at a demonstration against military rule while wearing a shirt bearing the message "Everything will be OK."

Protesters clash with police as Senegal opposition leader arrested over rape allegations

Protesters clash with police as Senegal opposition leader arrested over rape allegations

Senegal's main opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, was arrested after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police in the capital while protesting against a rape accusation he denies.

Security tight at Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack

Security tight at Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack

Security has been tightened around the U.S. Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack it on Thursday, an important day in the calendar for some QAnon pro-Trump conspiracy theorists.

Myanmar police patrol streets after bloodiest day since coup

Myanmar police patrol streets after bloodiest day since coup

Police in Myanmar broke up demonstrations in several places with tear gas and gunfire on Thursday as protesters took to the streets again undeterred by the rising death toll.

Marathon bail hearings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists

Marathon bail hearings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists

Marathon bail proceedings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enter the fourth day, in a landmark case after the most sweeping use yet of the city's national security law.

New York convention center transformed into field hospital and now vaccination site

New York convention center transformed into field hospital and now vaccination site

The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan has been used as a temporary hospital and vaccination site during the pandemic.

Violence erupts as kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls returned to families

Violence erupts as kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls returned to families

Chaos broke out in northwest Nigeria as parents of 279 kidnapped schoolgirls, impatient to be reunited with their children, interrupted lengthy speeches from government officials, with police firing tear gas and soldiers shooting their guns into the air shortly afterwards.

Myanmar police open fire on protesters despite calls for restraint

Myanmar police open fire on protesters despite calls for restraint

Myanmar security forces open fire on anti-coup protests a day after neighboring countries called for restraint and offered to help Myanmar resolve the crisis.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast