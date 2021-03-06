Photos of the week
A rescued schoolgirl, among 279 girls kidnapped last week from the Jangebe Government Girls Science Secondary School, reacts after arriving home after the five-day ordeal in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. The Jangebe abduction was the third...more
Angel, bottom left, takes cover with other protesters after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. "Everything will be OK," read the 19-year-old's T-shirt. But she had known it might not be OK --...more
Sakae Kato lies in bed next to Charm, a cat he rescued five years ago which is infected with feline leukemia virus, at his home in a restricted zone in Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 20, 2021. Kato looks after 41 cats in his home and...more
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong looks on upon arriving at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after he remained in custody over the national security law charge in Hong Kong, China March 2, 2021. A judge kept 47 pro-democracy activists in custody after...more
The scene of a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a tractor-trailer truck is seen near Holtville, California, March 2, 2021. Thirteen people killed in the highway crash were part of a group of nearly four dozen migrants suspected of...more
Participants wearing motorcycle helmets are sprayed with firecrackers during the 'Beehive Firecrackers' festival at the Yanshui district in Tainan, Taiwan February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A Madame Tussauds wax figure of Audrey Hepburn sits at an empty table at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn, New York, February 26, 2021. As New York City restaurants reopened indoor dining rooms at 35% capacity, the steakhouse and wax museum joined...more
Sahrawi women take part in a parade organized by the Polisario Front independence movement at the Awserd refugee camp in Tindouf, Algeria February 27, 2021. Generations of young Sahrawis have grown up in Algeria's remote desert refugee camps largely...more
Mount Sinabung erupts as seen from Kuta Rakyat village in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia March 2, 2021. The volcano sent a cloud of hot ash as high as 5 km (3.1 miles), in its first big eruption since August last year, the country's...more
Residents celebrate with national flags and fireworks after Hai Duong authorities ended 34 days of social distancing in response to an outbreak in Chi Linh city, Hai Duong province, Vietnam, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Thanh Hue
An ultra-Orthodox man wears three masks over his face while celebrating Purim amid coronavirus restrictions in Jerusalem February 28, 2021 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Stuttgart Ballet company dancers Elisa Badenes and Friedemann Vogel take part in a performance entitled "Social Distance Stacks" by conceptual artist Florian Mehnert at the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph...more
Fourth- and fifth-grade music teacher Virgilio Joven plays the violin while teaching a virtual music class at the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Nancy Van Der Stracten, a 75-year-old suffering from Parkinson's disease, boxes with her trainer Muhammed Ali Kardas at a boxing club in the southern resort city of Antalya, Turkey, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Political consultant Roger Stone dances with rapper Forgiato Blow outside of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, February 27, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People pray as screens show devotees gathering via Zoom during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 26, 2021. More than 200,000 Buddhist devotees gathered via Zoom...more
Migrants walk towards the Gateway International Bridge to be processed to seek asylum in the U.S., in Matamoros, Mexico February 26, 2021. A week earlier, President Joe Biden's administration began permitting members of the Migrant Protection...more
Melissa Wilson sits inside her apartment, which is under repair after a pipe in the unit above hers burst during winter weather and caused flooding, in Fort Worth, Texas, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Monarch butterflies rest on a tree at El Rosario sanctuary in El Rosario, Michoacan state, Mexico February 11, 2021. The population of monarch butterflies that arrived in Mexico's forests after a 2,000-mile journey to hibernate this winter fell 26%...more
