Yoselin Marticorena, 26, speaks on her phone outside a tent where she has been living for the past days while waiting for information regarding the health condition of her father, who was hospitalized due to COVID-19, at the Hospital Villa El Salvador in Lima, Peru March 3, 2021. Marticorena's mother and sister also had COVID-19 symptoms and she said there was no one left to help support her with the costs of treatment. "I don't know what to do, I truly sold everything already," she said amid pitched tents outside the hospital. "I already got into debt. I have no one else to ask for help." REUTERS/Angela Ponce

