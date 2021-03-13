Photos of the week
Participants with the word "Harta" written on their bodies link arms as they mark International Women's Day at Avenida 18 de Julio in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay March 8, 2021. The word is a term used by women to say exhausted or "had enough."...more
Family members attend the funeral of Zaw Myat Linn in Yangon, Myanmar, March 11, 2021. The official from deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) died in custody after being arrested early on Tuesday. Mourners wept over...more
A Texas state trooper asks asylum-seeking migrants Edith and son Harbin Ordonez, 4, to come out of hiding after the Honduran nationals crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 9, 2021. About a dozen...more
Dr. Mayank Amin draws the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with a syringe at a clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, March 7, 2021. Amin, known as Dr. Mak, sometimes slips into an old Superman Halloween costume for vaccinations. Some...more
Mariko Odawara holds flowers as she prays to mourn the victims of the earthquake and tsunami that killed nearly 20,000 people and triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, on the 10th anniversary of the Fukushima disaster in Iwaki,...more
Nicky Clough visits her mother Pam Harrison in her bedroom at Alexander House Care Home for the first time since coronavirus lockdown restrictions begin to ease, in London, Britain March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A college athlete is thrown in the air by men on the beach to celebrate spring break, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
A woman wearing a mask takes part in a rally outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the first day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on murder charges in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota,...more
Police officers on motorcycles surround an injured colleague during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. A police officer was seriously injured after clashes broke out during a demonstration in an Athens suburb against police violence,...more
Relatives of Tereza Santos, who died from COVID-19, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
An employee works on an oak tree in the Berce forest in Jupilles, France, March 8, 2021. In a former royal forest, tree surgeons began felling centuries-old oak trees which will be used to rebuild the wooden-framed spire of Notre-Dame de Paris after...more
A member of the Maria da Penha patrol visits a woman who says she was repeatedly hit by her ex-husband in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. Reuters has not been able to verify the details of the alleged attack. Brazil introduced tough...more
A boy is pictured inside the ransacked supermarket Auchan after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Michigan National Guard member Sgt. Hannah Boulder sings while playing guitar in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Karen Helman, 67, rides her boogie board in Solana Beach, California, March 8, 2021. Californian grannies and retired mothers rode the waves together to celebrate International Women's Day. The boogie boarding group, with members aged 60-90, was...more
Pope Francis prays for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa' Church Square in Mosul's old city, Iraq, March 7, 2021. He made the first ever papal visit to Iraq, visiting conflict-torn cities, meeting Muslim and Christian leaders and preaching peace and...more
Yoselin Marticorena, 26, speaks on her phone outside a tent where she has been living for the past days while waiting for information regarding the health condition of her father, who was hospitalized due to COVID-19, at the Hospital Villa El...more
Women farmers attend a protest against agricultural laws on International Women's Day at Bahadurgar near Haryana-Delhi border, India, March 8, 2021. Thousands of women joined protests demanding the scrapping of new laws that open up agriculture...more
Lynda Cziezler, 79, Susie Cherniak, 77, Esta Bloom, 89, and Linda Dobrusin, 80, play canasta together for the first time a year, weeks after they received coronavirus vaccines in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Emily...more
Salda Lake is seen in Burdur province, Turkey, March 1, 2021. As NASA's rover Perseverance explores the surface of Mars, scientists hunting for signs of ancient life on the distant planet are using data gathered on a mission much closer to home at...more
Deadly violence mounts in Myanmar
Violence has escalated as coup leaders try to disrupt a sweeping movement of protests and civil disobedience, six weeks after a military takeover in Myanmar.
Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together
A Ukrainian couple who grew tired of arguing are trying to mend their on-off relationship by handcuffing their hands together for three months and documenting their experiences on social media.
One year with COVID: How the pandemic has re-engineered our world
From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.
One year with COVID: Human connections in a distanced world
People around the world find ways to connect despite the social distance.
Wildfire destroys hundreds of homes in Argentina
Hundreds of homes have been devastated by a wildfire in Argentina's Chubut province.
One year with COVID: Anti-lockdown protests
Protesters around the world railed against restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Texas ends statewide mask mandate
Texas ended a statewide mask mandate and occupancy restrictions on businesses were lifted this week, a move some heralded as freedom and others as foolishness.
One year with COVID: Life under lockdown
All the ways the pandemic has changed how we live, work and interact with one another.
Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers fight against COVID
Mexico's famous lucha libre wrestlers turned Latin America's largest wholesale food market into a battleground against COVID-19, barging down walkways to urge people to wear masks to contain the virus.