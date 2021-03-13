Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Mar 12, 2021 | 11:07pm EST

Photos of the week

Participants with the word "Harta" written on their bodies link arms as they mark International Women's Day at Avenida 18 de Julio in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay March 8, 2021. The word is a term used by women to say exhausted or "had enough." REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Participants with the word "Harta" written on their bodies link arms as they mark International Women's Day at Avenida 18 de Julio in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay March 8, 2021. The word is a term used by women to say exhausted or "had enough."...more

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Participants with the word "Harta" written on their bodies link arms as they mark International Women's Day at Avenida 18 de Julio in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay March 8, 2021. The word is a term used by women to say exhausted or "had enough." REUTERS/Mariana Greif
Close
1 / 20
Family members attend the funeral of Zaw Myat Linn in Yangon, Myanmar, March 11, 2021. The official from deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) died in custody after being arrested early on Tuesday. Mourners wept over the open coffin, which showed his badly disfigured face. REUTERS/Stringer

Family members attend the funeral of Zaw Myat Linn in Yangon, Myanmar, March 11, 2021. The official from deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) died in custody after being arrested early on Tuesday. Mourners wept over...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
Family members attend the funeral of Zaw Myat Linn in Yangon, Myanmar, March 11, 2021. The official from deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) died in custody after being arrested early on Tuesday. Mourners wept over the open coffin, which showed his badly disfigured face. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
A Texas state trooper asks asylum-seeking migrants Edith and son Harbin Ordonez, 4, to come out of hiding after the Honduran nationals crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 9, 2021. About a dozen asylum-seeking migrants hid in thick brush before being located by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) helicopter and were taken into custody for processing. The river is seen on the far right of the photograph. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A Texas state trooper asks asylum-seeking migrants Edith and son Harbin Ordonez, 4, to come out of hiding after the Honduran nationals crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 9, 2021. About a dozen...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A Texas state trooper asks asylum-seeking migrants Edith and son Harbin Ordonez, 4, to come out of hiding after the Honduran nationals crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 9, 2021. About a dozen asylum-seeking migrants hid in thick brush before being located by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) helicopter and were taken into custody for processing. The river is seen on the far right of the photograph. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 20
Dr. Mayank Amin draws the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with a syringe at a clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, March 7, 2021. Amin, known as Dr. Mak, sometimes slips into an old Superman Halloween costume for vaccinations. Some 3,000 people have received first doses through Skippack Pharmacy since early February, he said. The young pharmacist and his wife will welcome their first child in May. "I want to be there when my child is born, and I want to make sure that all my people are vaccinated by then," he told Reuters. "If I can, that would be my dream." REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Dr. Mayank Amin draws the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with a syringe at a clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, March 7, 2021. Amin, known as Dr. Mak, sometimes slips into an old Superman Halloween costume for vaccinations. Some...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Dr. Mayank Amin draws the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with a syringe at a clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, March 7, 2021. Amin, known as Dr. Mak, sometimes slips into an old Superman Halloween costume for vaccinations. Some 3,000 people have received first doses through Skippack Pharmacy since early February, he said. The young pharmacist and his wife will welcome their first child in May. "I want to be there when my child is born, and I want to make sure that all my people are vaccinated by then," he told Reuters. "If I can, that would be my dream." REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Close
4 / 20
Mariko Odawara holds flowers as she prays to mourn the victims of the earthquake and tsunami that killed nearly 20,000 people and triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, on the 10th anniversary of the Fukushima disaster in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Mariko Odawara holds flowers as she prays to mourn the victims of the earthquake and tsunami that killed nearly 20,000 people and triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, on the 10th anniversary of the Fukushima disaster in Iwaki,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Mariko Odawara holds flowers as she prays to mourn the victims of the earthquake and tsunami that killed nearly 20,000 people and triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, on the 10th anniversary of the Fukushima disaster in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 20
Nicky Clough visits her mother Pam Harrison in her bedroom at Alexander House Care Home for the first time since coronavirus lockdown restrictions begin to ease, in London, Britain March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Nicky Clough visits her mother Pam Harrison in her bedroom at Alexander House Care Home for the first time since coronavirus lockdown restrictions begin to ease, in London, Britain March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Nicky Clough visits her mother Pam Harrison in her bedroom at Alexander House Care Home for the first time since coronavirus lockdown restrictions begin to ease, in London, Britain March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
6 / 20
A college athlete is thrown in the air by men on the beach to celebrate spring break, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

A college athlete is thrown in the air by men on the beach to celebrate spring break, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
A college athlete is thrown in the air by men on the beach to celebrate spring break, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Close
7 / 20
A woman wearing a mask takes part in a rally outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the first day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on murder charges in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A woman wearing a mask takes part in a rally outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the first day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on murder charges in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A woman wearing a mask takes part in a rally outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the first day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on murder charges in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
8 / 20
Police officers on motorcycles surround an injured colleague during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. A police officer was seriously injured after clashes broke out during a demonstration in an Athens suburb against police violence, prompted by a video that appeared to show a man being beaten by officers in the area. During the clashes, a group of protesters attacked the officer, leaving him lying on the ground with his head bloodied. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Police officers on motorcycles surround an injured colleague during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. A police officer was seriously injured after clashes broke out during a demonstration in an Athens suburb against police violence,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Police officers on motorcycles surround an injured colleague during a demonstration in Athens, Greece, March 9, 2021. A police officer was seriously injured after clashes broke out during a demonstration in an Athens suburb against police violence, prompted by a video that appeared to show a man being beaten by officers in the area. During the clashes, a group of protesters attacked the officer, leaving him lying on the ground with his head bloodied. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 20
Relatives of Tereza Santos, who died from COVID-19, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Relatives of Tereza Santos, who died from COVID-19, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Relatives of Tereza Santos, who died from COVID-19, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Close
10 / 20
An employee works on an oak tree in the Berce forest in Jupilles, France, March 8, 2021. In a former royal forest, tree surgeons began felling centuries-old oak trees which will be used to rebuild the wooden-framed spire of Notre-Dame de Paris after it was destroyed by fire in 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

An employee works on an oak tree in the Berce forest in Jupilles, France, March 8, 2021. In a former royal forest, tree surgeons began felling centuries-old oak trees which will be used to rebuild the wooden-framed spire of Notre-Dame de Paris after...more

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
An employee works on an oak tree in the Berce forest in Jupilles, France, March 8, 2021. In a former royal forest, tree surgeons began felling centuries-old oak trees which will be used to rebuild the wooden-framed spire of Notre-Dame de Paris after it was destroyed by fire in 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
11 / 20
A member of the Maria da Penha patrol visits a woman who says she was repeatedly hit by her ex-husband in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. Reuters has not been able to verify the details of the alleged attack. Brazil introduced tough penalties for domestic abuse in 2006 with the Maria Da Penha law - named after a woman left paraplegic after being shot by her husband in her sleep. However, it was not until 2015 that Brazil officially recognized femicide as a crime - years after most other countries in the region, including Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Mexico. Picture taken September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A member of the Maria da Penha patrol visits a woman who says she was repeatedly hit by her ex-husband in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. Reuters has not been able to verify the details of the alleged attack. Brazil introduced tough...more

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
A member of the Maria da Penha patrol visits a woman who says she was repeatedly hit by her ex-husband in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. Reuters has not been able to verify the details of the alleged attack. Brazil introduced tough penalties for domestic abuse in 2006 with the Maria Da Penha law - named after a woman left paraplegic after being shot by her husband in her sleep. However, it was not until 2015 that Brazil officially recognized femicide as a crime - years after most other countries in the region, including Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Mexico. Picture taken September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 20
A boy is pictured inside the ransacked supermarket Auchan after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy is pictured inside the ransacked supermarket Auchan after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
A boy is pictured inside the ransacked supermarket Auchan after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
13 / 20
Michigan National Guard member Sgt. Hannah Boulder sings while playing guitar in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Michigan National Guard member Sgt. Hannah Boulder sings while playing guitar in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Michigan National Guard member Sgt. Hannah Boulder sings while playing guitar in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
14 / 20
Karen Helman, 67, rides her boogie board in Solana Beach, California, March 8, 2021. Californian grannies and retired mothers rode the waves together to celebrate International Women's Day. The boogie boarding group, with members aged 60-90, was founded by Fran Dyer and friends after she retired and moved to the area. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Karen Helman, 67, rides her boogie board in Solana Beach, California, March 8, 2021. Californian grannies and retired mothers rode the waves together to celebrate International Women's Day. The boogie boarding group, with members aged 60-90, was...more

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Karen Helman, 67, rides her boogie board in Solana Beach, California, March 8, 2021. Californian grannies and retired mothers rode the waves together to celebrate International Women's Day. The boogie boarding group, with members aged 60-90, was founded by Fran Dyer and friends after she retired and moved to the area. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 20
Pope Francis prays for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa' Church Square in Mosul's old city, Iraq, March 7, 2021. He made the first ever papal visit to Iraq, visiting conflict-torn cities, meeting Muslim and Christian leaders and preaching peace and coexistence over war. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis prays for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa' Church Square in Mosul's old city, Iraq, March 7, 2021. He made the first ever papal visit to Iraq, visiting conflict-torn cities, meeting Muslim and Christian leaders and preaching peace and...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
Pope Francis prays for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa' Church Square in Mosul's old city, Iraq, March 7, 2021. He made the first ever papal visit to Iraq, visiting conflict-torn cities, meeting Muslim and Christian leaders and preaching peace and coexistence over war. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
16 / 20
Yoselin Marticorena, 26, speaks on her phone outside a tent where she has been living for the past days while waiting for information regarding the health condition of her father, who was hospitalized due to COVID-19, at the Hospital Villa El Salvador in Lima, Peru March 3, 2021. Marticorena's mother and sister also had COVID-19 symptoms and she said there was no one left to help support her with the costs of treatment. "I don't know what to do, I truly sold everything already," she said amid pitched tents outside the hospital. "I already got into debt. I have no one else to ask for help." REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Yoselin Marticorena, 26, speaks on her phone outside a tent where she has been living for the past days while waiting for information regarding the health condition of her father, who was hospitalized due to COVID-19, at the Hospital Villa El...more

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Yoselin Marticorena, 26, speaks on her phone outside a tent where she has been living for the past days while waiting for information regarding the health condition of her father, who was hospitalized due to COVID-19, at the Hospital Villa El Salvador in Lima, Peru March 3, 2021. Marticorena's mother and sister also had COVID-19 symptoms and she said there was no one left to help support her with the costs of treatment. "I don't know what to do, I truly sold everything already," she said amid pitched tents outside the hospital. "I already got into debt. I have no one else to ask for help." REUTERS/Angela Ponce
Close
17 / 20
Women farmers attend a protest against agricultural laws on International Women's Day at Bahadurgar near Haryana-Delhi border, India, March 8, 2021. Thousands of women joined protests demanding the scrapping of new laws that open up agriculture produce markets to private buyers. Wearing bright yellow scarves representing the color of mustard fields, the women took center stage at one key site, chanting slogans, holding small marches, and making speeches through loudspeakers to target the laws. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Women farmers attend a protest against agricultural laws on International Women's Day at Bahadurgar near Haryana-Delhi border, India, March 8, 2021. Thousands of women joined protests demanding the scrapping of new laws that open up agriculture...more

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Women farmers attend a protest against agricultural laws on International Women's Day at Bahadurgar near Haryana-Delhi border, India, March 8, 2021. Thousands of women joined protests demanding the scrapping of new laws that open up agriculture produce markets to private buyers. Wearing bright yellow scarves representing the color of mustard fields, the women took center stage at one key site, chanting slogans, holding small marches, and making speeches through loudspeakers to target the laws. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
18 / 20
Lynda Cziezler, 79, Susie Cherniak, 77, Esta Bloom, 89, and Linda Dobrusin, 80, play canasta together for the first time a year, weeks after they received coronavirus vaccines in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Lynda Cziezler, 79, Susie Cherniak, 77, Esta Bloom, 89, and Linda Dobrusin, 80, play canasta together for the first time a year, weeks after they received coronavirus vaccines in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Emily...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Lynda Cziezler, 79, Susie Cherniak, 77, Esta Bloom, 89, and Linda Dobrusin, 80, play canasta together for the first time a year, weeks after they received coronavirus vaccines in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Close
19 / 20
Salda Lake is seen in Burdur province, Turkey, March 1, 2021. As NASA's rover Perseverance explores the surface of Mars, scientists hunting for signs of ancient life on the distant planet are using data gathered on a mission much closer to home at the lake in southwest Turkey. NASA says the minerals and rock deposits at Salda are the nearest match on earth to those around the Jezero Crater where the spacecraft landed and which is believed to have once been flooded with water. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Salda Lake is seen in Burdur province, Turkey, March 1, 2021. As NASA's rover Perseverance explores the surface of Mars, scientists hunting for signs of ancient life on the distant planet are using data gathered on a mission much closer to home at...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Salda Lake is seen in Burdur province, Turkey, March 1, 2021. As NASA's rover Perseverance explores the surface of Mars, scientists hunting for signs of ancient life on the distant planet are using data gathered on a mission much closer to home at the lake in southwest Turkey. NASA says the minerals and rock deposits at Salda are the nearest match on earth to those around the Jezero Crater where the spacecraft landed and which is believed to have once been flooded with water. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 12 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 11 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 10 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 09 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly violence mounts in Myanmar

Deadly violence mounts in Myanmar

Violence has escalated as coup leaders try to disrupt a sweeping movement of protests and civil disobedience, six weeks after a military takeover in Myanmar.

Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together

Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together

A Ukrainian couple who grew tired of arguing are trying to mend their on-off relationship by handcuffing their hands together for three months and documenting their experiences on social media.

One year with COVID: How the pandemic has re-engineered our world

One year with COVID: How the pandemic has re-engineered our world

From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.

One year with COVID: Human connections in a distanced world

One year with COVID: Human connections in a distanced world

People around the world find ways to connect despite the social distance.

Wildfire destroys hundreds of homes in Argentina

Wildfire destroys hundreds of homes in Argentina

Hundreds of homes have been devastated by a wildfire in Argentina's Chubut province.

One year with COVID: Anti-lockdown protests

One year with COVID: Anti-lockdown protests

Protesters around the world railed against restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Texas ends statewide mask mandate

Texas ends statewide mask mandate

Texas ended a statewide mask mandate and occupancy restrictions on businesses were lifted this week, a move some heralded as freedom and others as foolishness.

One year with COVID: Life under lockdown

One year with COVID: Life under lockdown

All the ways the pandemic has changed how we live, work and interact with one another.

Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers fight against COVID

Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers fight against COVID

Mexico's famous lucha libre wrestlers turned Latin America's largest wholesale food market into a battleground against COVID-19, barging down walkways to urge people to wear masks to contain the virus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast