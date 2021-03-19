Police detain Patsy Stevenson as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. Police faced a backlash from the public and an official inquiry into their actions after using heavy-handed tactics to break up the vigil. A London police officer is charged in Everard's death. Stevenson told LBC radio: "The main point that everyone was trying to get across when everything happened is that women don't feel safe, they don't feel safe walking down a street and that's the bare minimum we should feel the freedom to do." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

