Photos of the week
A demonstrator skateboards in front of a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators had converged on the city center, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions,...more
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia, March 24, 2021. Relentless rains for five straight days - the worst downpour in more than half a century - burst river banks, inundating homes, roads, bridges...more
A member of Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade protests against fracking gas outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A Rohingya refugee boy sits on a stack of burned material after a massive fire broke out in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2021. The blaze left over 300 people missing, according to the United Nations, with tens of...more
A volcano erupts in Geldingadalur, Reykjanes peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Thousands of Icelanders have flocked to the volcanic site to watch rare lava fountains and even to cook a meal on the scorching crust of magma. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is...more
First responder Robson Felix da Silva, member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have COVID-19 in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil March 24, 2021. Latin America's biggest country has the world's...more
Veronica Hebert places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. A 21-year-old man is accused of killing 10...more
Workers are seen next to a container ship, which was hit by strong wind and ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt March 24, 2021. The 400-meter-long Ever Given blocking the canal is like a "beached whale" and may take weeks to free, a salvage company...more
Loretta Johnson prays at the Faith Temple Church in the Fifth Ward, known as the historic Black community, in Evanston, Illinois, March 17, 2021. In 1955, Johnson was not allowed to be born at the local hospital in Evanston where her father worked,...more
People hold placards during a "Stop Asian Hate" rally following the killing of eight people, six of whom were Asian women, at three local spas in Atlanta, Georgia, March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Men throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during restoration work ahead of its 90th year atop Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Asylum-seeking migrant families from Central America line up to be transported from a makeshift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from...more
A woman votes from her car at a special mobile polling station for Israelis in quarantine or infected with the coronavirus in the general election in Haifa, Israel March 23, 2021. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's prospects for another term looked...more
Police officers detain a man as they enforce an 8 p.m. curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20, 2021. Officials ordered the curfew after young spring breakers by the thousands thronged city...more
10-year-old Fiammetta attends her online lessons surrounded by her shepherd father's herd of goats in the mountains, while schools are closed due to coronavirus restrictions, in Caldes, northern Italy, March 20, 2021. Martina Valentini - Val di Sole...more
Phillip Alviola, a bat ecologist among a group of researchers who call themselves the "virus hunters" and aim to stop the next pandemic, holds a bat that was captured from Mount Makiling in Los Banos, Laguna province, Philippines, March 5, 2021....more
Penny Parkin, 69, who was exposed to the coronavirus on March 23, 2020, and continues to suffer long-term effects of COVID-19, takes her daily afternoon nap while her husband, John Parkin, 85, reads the newspaper in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, March...more
Peach trees blossom in a field in Veria, Greece, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Bride and groom Kate Fotheringham and Wayne Bell kiss in front of a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town, requiring a rescue by helicopter to get them to the church on time, in Port Macquarie, Australia, March 20, 2021....more
