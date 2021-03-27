Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Mar 26, 2021 | 8:42pm EDT

Photos of the week

A demonstrator skateboards in front of a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators had converged on the city center, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions, to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A demonstrator skateboards in front of a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators had converged on the city center, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions,...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A demonstrator skateboards in front of a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 21, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators had converged on the city center, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions, to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
1 / 20
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia, March 24, 2021. Relentless rains for five straight days - the worst downpour in more than half a century - burst river banks, inundating homes, roads, bridges and farms and cutting off entire towns in Australia's east. More than 40,000 people were forced to move to safe zones and two men were killed after their cars became trapped in floodwaters. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS

Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia, March 24, 2021. Relentless rains for five straight days - the worst downpour in more than half a century - burst river banks, inundating homes, roads, bridges...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia, March 24, 2021. Relentless rains for five straight days - the worst downpour in more than half a century - burst river banks, inundating homes, roads, bridges and farms and cutting off entire towns in Australia's east. More than 40,000 people were forced to move to safe zones and two men were killed after their cars became trapped in floodwaters. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
A member of Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade protests against fracking gas outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A member of Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade protests against fracking gas outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A member of Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade protests against fracking gas outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
3 / 20
A Rohingya refugee boy sits on a stack of burned material after a massive fire broke out in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2021. The blaze left over 300 people missing, according to the United Nations, with tens of thousands left without shelter in the world's largest refugee camp, where more than a million Rohingya live after fleeing persecution in their native Myanmar. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee boy sits on a stack of burned material after a massive fire broke out in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2021. The blaze left over 300 people missing, according to the United Nations, with tens of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A Rohingya refugee boy sits on a stack of burned material after a massive fire broke out in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2021. The blaze left over 300 people missing, according to the United Nations, with tens of thousands left without shelter in the world's largest refugee camp, where more than a million Rohingya live after fleeing persecution in their native Myanmar. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
4 / 20
A volcano erupts in Geldingadalur, Reykjanes peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Thousands of Icelanders have flocked to the volcanic site to watch rare lava fountains and even to cook a meal on the scorching crust of magma. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS

A volcano erupts in Geldingadalur, Reykjanes peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Thousands of Icelanders have flocked to the volcanic site to watch rare lava fountains and even to cook a meal on the scorching crust of magma. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A volcano erupts in Geldingadalur, Reykjanes peninsula, Iceland March 20, 2021. Thousands of Icelanders have flocked to the volcanic site to watch rare lava fountains and even to cook a meal on the scorching crust of magma. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
First responder Robson Felix da Silva, member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have COVID-19 in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil March 24, 2021. Latin America's biggest country has the world's second-highest coronavirus death toll after the United States with over 300,000 deaths. Brazil has become the global epicenter of COVID-19 deaths, with one in four global fatalities currently a Brazilian. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

First responder Robson Felix da Silva, member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have COVID-19 in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil March 24, 2021. Latin America's biggest country has the world's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
First responder Robson Felix da Silva, member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have COVID-19 in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil March 24, 2021. Latin America's biggest country has the world's second-highest coronavirus death toll after the United States with over 300,000 deaths. Brazil has become the global epicenter of COVID-19 deaths, with one in four global fatalities currently a Brazilian. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
6 / 20
Veronica Hebert places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. A 21-year-old man is accused of killing 10 people in a hail of bullets at the supermarket, marking the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week and adding to the state's tragic history of lethal gun violence. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Veronica Hebert places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. A 21-year-old man is accused of killing 10...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Veronica Hebert places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department in Boulder, Colorado, March 23, 2021. A 21-year-old man is accused of killing 10 people in a hail of bullets at the supermarket, marking the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week and adding to the state's tragic history of lethal gun violence. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
7 / 20
Workers are seen next to a container ship, which was hit by strong wind and ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt March 24, 2021. The 400-meter-long Ever Given blocking the canal is like a "beached whale" and may take weeks to free, a salvage company said, as officials stopped all ships entering the channel in a new setback for global trade. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Workers are seen next to a container ship, which was hit by strong wind and ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt March 24, 2021. The 400-meter-long Ever Given blocking the canal is like a "beached whale" and may take weeks to free, a salvage company...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Workers are seen next to a container ship, which was hit by strong wind and ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt March 24, 2021. The 400-meter-long Ever Given blocking the canal is like a "beached whale" and may take weeks to free, a salvage company said, as officials stopped all ships entering the channel in a new setback for global trade. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 20
Loretta Johnson prays at the Faith Temple Church in the Fifth Ward, known as the historic Black community, in Evanston, Illinois, March 17, 2021. In 1955, Johnson was not allowed to be born at the local hospital in Evanston where her father worked, instead she was born at Cook County Hospital. Evanston has become the first U.S. city to offer reparation money to Black residents whose families suffered lasting damage from decades of segregation and discriminatory practices. The city council voted to begin distributing $400,000 to eligible Black residents through $25,000 grants for home repairs, down payments or mortgage payments in a nod toward addressing historically racist housing policies. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar

Loretta Johnson prays at the Faith Temple Church in the Fifth Ward, known as the historic Black community, in Evanston, Illinois, March 17, 2021. In 1955, Johnson was not allowed to be born at the local hospital in Evanston where her father worked,...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Loretta Johnson prays at the Faith Temple Church in the Fifth Ward, known as the historic Black community, in Evanston, Illinois, March 17, 2021. In 1955, Johnson was not allowed to be born at the local hospital in Evanston where her father worked, instead she was born at Cook County Hospital. Evanston has become the first U.S. city to offer reparation money to Black residents whose families suffered lasting damage from decades of segregation and discriminatory practices. The city council voted to begin distributing $400,000 to eligible Black residents through $25,000 grants for home repairs, down payments or mortgage payments in a nod toward addressing historically racist housing policies. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Close
9 / 20
A woman poses for a portrait during a Rally Against Hate to end discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in New York City, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Lee

A woman poses for a portrait during a Rally Against Hate to end discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in New York City, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Lee

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A woman poses for a portrait during a Rally Against Hate to end discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in New York City, March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Lee
Close
10 / 20
Men throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Men throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Men throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Close
11 / 20
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during restoration work ahead of its 90th year atop Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during restoration work ahead of its 90th year atop Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during restoration work ahead of its 90th year atop Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 20
Asylum-seeking migrant families from Central America line up to be transported from a makeshift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, March 24, 2021. A sharp rise in the number of migrants fleeing violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America is testing Biden's commitment to a more humane immigration policy than Trump's. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Asylum-seeking migrant families from Central America line up to be transported from a makeshift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant families from Central America line up to be transported from a makeshift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, March 24, 2021. A sharp rise in the number of migrants fleeing violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America is testing Biden's commitment to a more humane immigration policy than Trump's. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
13 / 20
A woman votes from her car at a special mobile polling station for Israelis in quarantine or infected with the coronavirus in the general election in Haifa, Israel March 23, 2021. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's prospects for another term looked uncertain after partial results from Israel's fourth national election in two years projected no clear path to victory. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A woman votes from her car at a special mobile polling station for Israelis in quarantine or infected with the coronavirus in the general election in Haifa, Israel March 23, 2021. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's prospects for another term looked...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A woman votes from her car at a special mobile polling station for Israelis in quarantine or infected with the coronavirus in the general election in Haifa, Israel March 23, 2021. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's prospects for another term looked uncertain after partial results from Israel's fourth national election in two years projected no clear path to victory. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
14 / 20
Police officers detain a man as they enforce an 8 p.m. curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20, 2021. Officials ordered the curfew after young spring breakers by the thousands thronged city streets, spawning a wave of unruly behavior, drunken brawls, vandalism and arrests. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Police officers detain a man as they enforce an 8 p.m. curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20, 2021. Officials ordered the curfew after young spring breakers by the thousands thronged city...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Police officers detain a man as they enforce an 8 p.m. curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 20, 2021. Officials ordered the curfew after young spring breakers by the thousands thronged city streets, spawning a wave of unruly behavior, drunken brawls, vandalism and arrests. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
15 / 20
10-year-old Fiammetta attends her online lessons surrounded by her shepherd father's herd of goats in the mountains, while schools are closed due to coronavirus restrictions, in Caldes, northern Italy, March 20, 2021. Martina Valentini - Val di Sole press office/ Handout via REUTERS

10-year-old Fiammetta attends her online lessons surrounded by her shepherd father's herd of goats in the mountains, while schools are closed due to coronavirus restrictions, in Caldes, northern Italy, March 20, 2021. Martina Valentini - Val di Sole...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
10-year-old Fiammetta attends her online lessons surrounded by her shepherd father's herd of goats in the mountains, while schools are closed due to coronavirus restrictions, in Caldes, northern Italy, March 20, 2021. Martina Valentini - Val di Sole press office/ Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 20
Phillip Alviola, a bat ecologist among a group of researchers who call themselves the "virus hunters" and aim to stop the next pandemic, holds a bat that was captured from Mount Makiling in Los Banos, Laguna province, Philippines, March 5, 2021. "What we're trying to look into are other strains of coronavirus that have the potential to jump to humans," said Alviola. "If we know the virus itself and we know where it came from, we know how to isolate that virus geographically." REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Phillip Alviola, a bat ecologist among a group of researchers who call themselves the "virus hunters" and aim to stop the next pandemic, holds a bat that was captured from Mount Makiling in Los Banos, Laguna province, Philippines, March 5, 2021....more

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Phillip Alviola, a bat ecologist among a group of researchers who call themselves the "virus hunters" and aim to stop the next pandemic, holds a bat that was captured from Mount Makiling in Los Banos, Laguna province, Philippines, March 5, 2021. "What we're trying to look into are other strains of coronavirus that have the potential to jump to humans," said Alviola. "If we know the virus itself and we know where it came from, we know how to isolate that virus geographically." REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
17 / 20
Penny Parkin, 69, who was exposed to the coronavirus on March 23, 2020, and continues to suffer long-term effects of COVID-19, takes her daily afternoon nap while her husband, John Parkin, 85, reads the newspaper in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021. "When I tell my husband that I'm really tired he says to stop what you're doing and just lie down," said Parkin. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Penny Parkin, 69, who was exposed to the coronavirus on March 23, 2020, and continues to suffer long-term effects of COVID-19, takes her daily afternoon nap while her husband, John Parkin, 85, reads the newspaper in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, March...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Penny Parkin, 69, who was exposed to the coronavirus on March 23, 2020, and continues to suffer long-term effects of COVID-19, takes her daily afternoon nap while her husband, John Parkin, 85, reads the newspaper in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, March 17, 2021. "When I tell my husband that I'm really tired he says to stop what you're doing and just lie down," said Parkin. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Close
18 / 20
Peach trees blossom in a field in Veria, Greece, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Peach trees blossom in a field in Veria, Greece, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Peach trees blossom in a field in Veria, Greece, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
19 / 20
Bride and groom Kate Fotheringham and Wayne Bell kiss in front of a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town, requiring a rescue by helicopter to get them to the church on time, in Port Macquarie, Australia, March 20, 2021. Amanda Hibbard, Kate Fotheringham via REUTERS

Bride and groom Kate Fotheringham and Wayne Bell kiss in front of a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town, requiring a rescue by helicopter to get them to the church on time, in Port Macquarie, Australia, March 20, 2021....more

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Bride and groom Kate Fotheringham and Wayne Bell kiss in front of a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town, requiring a rescue by helicopter to get them to the church on time, in Port Macquarie, Australia, March 20, 2021. Amanda Hibbard, Kate Fotheringham via REUTERS
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

5:07pm EDT
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 25 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 24 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 23 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly tornadoes rip through Alabama

Deadly tornadoes rip through Alabama

Several powerful tornadoes tore through northern Alabama, killing at least five people, injuring dozens of others and destroying entire neighborhoods.

Mom grapples with how to talk to daughter about anti-Asian hate

Mom grapples with how to talk to daughter about anti-Asian hate

Korean-American mom Stefany Stuber wrestles with how to discuss the Atlanta-area spa shootings with her seven-year-old daughter Olivia.

Suez Canal suspends traffic as ship stuck like 'beached whale'

Suez Canal suspends traffic as ship stuck like 'beached whale'

A container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a beached whale sent new shockwaves through global trade as officials stopped all ships entering the channel and the salvage company said it may take weeks to free.

Australians assess damage after worst flooding in 60 years

Australians assess damage after worst flooding in 60 years

Five days of incessant rain triggered the worst floods in more than half a century in NSW, Australia's most populous state, cutting off entire towns and washing away homes, farms and livestock.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting

Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting

Store workers, a police officer, gun rights supporter and son of refugees were among the 10 victims mourned after a gunman opened fire at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Australia's historic flooding from above

Australia's historic flooding from above

More than 40,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes as torrential rain sparked dangerous flash floods in Sydney's western regions.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast