Photos of the week
A migrant baby disembarks a Spanish coast guard vessel in the port of Arguineguin, in the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Yoshia Uomoto, 98, reacts as her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year, after indoor visitation coronavirus restrictions were lifted at Nikkei Manor in Seattle, Washington, March 30, 2021....more
A man waves an Egyptian flag as Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is fully floated after blocking the waterway for almost a week in the Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS
Young unaccompanied migrants, who range in age from 3 to 9, sit inside a playpen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, March 30, 2021. The...more
A health worker from St Thomas' hospital stands behind a wall, being painted in hearts as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from COVID-19, in London, Britain, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar seeks medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. While cities and towns across the country have been consumed by protests...more
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against a proposed bill that would give police new powers to impose time and noise limits on street protests, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Francisco, 34, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, cradles his nine-month-old daughter Megan from the early morning cold and wind, as they await transport to a processing center after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on...more
Displaced people are seen at the Shire campus of Aksum University, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 14, 2021. Families described fleeing from ethnic...more
Stefany Stuber sits on her phone while her seven-year-old daughter Olivia Metzler brushes her teeth in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 23, 2021. The 40-year-old Korean-American mom wrestled with how to discuss the Atlanta-area spa shootings with...more
Youths who covered themselves from head to toe in silver paint to become 'manusia silver' (silvermen), performing to make a living, laugh as they ride in the back of a truck in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Priyanka Kaswan poses for a photo while sitting on a cherry tree at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall in Washington, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as colored powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Shade Ajayi, 50, takes notes during class at Ilorin Grammar School in Ilorin, Kwara state, Nigeria, March 25, 2021. Ajayi had never set foot in a classroom until middle age. Now 50, the businesswoman who makes and sells purses and bags is happily...more
People mourn at the site of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. March 25, 2021. A 21-year-old man is accused of killing 10 people in a hail of bullets at the supermarket, marking the second deadly U.S. mass...more
A member of Clapham Women's Institute clears floral tributes from a makeshift memorial for murdered woman Sarah Everard from the Clapham Common Bandstand in London, Britain, April 1, 2021. London police acted appropriately at a vigil for the woman...more
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd, displayed during Chauvin's trial on murder and manslaughter charges in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 29, 2021 in this courtroom sketch...more
A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking "Land Day" in Sebastia near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Kyrgyz riders take part in a Kok-Boru regional competition during snowfall in the village of Sokuluk in Chui Region, Kyrgyzstan March 30, 2021. Kok-Boru is a traditional Central Asian game similar to polo, in which horsemen try to drop the headless...more
Spotlights illuminate graves during nighttime burials at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 30, 2021. Brazil is grappling with the worst phase of its coronavirus outbreak, which has already killed more than 321,000 Brazilians, the...more
