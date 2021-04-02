Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Apr 1, 2021 | 10:59pm EDT

Photos of the week

Yoshia Uomoto, 98, reacts as her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year, after indoor visitation coronavirus restrictions were lifted at Nikkei Manor in Seattle, Washington, March 30, 2021. Residents of the assisted living facility, primarily serving Japanese-American seniors, who have all been fully vaccinated can visit with family for an hour at a time. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Yoshia Uomoto, 98, reacts as her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year, after indoor visitation coronavirus restrictions were lifted at Nikkei Manor in Seattle, Washington, March 30, 2021....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Yoshia Uomoto, 98, reacts as her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year, after indoor visitation coronavirus restrictions were lifted at Nikkei Manor in Seattle, Washington, March 30, 2021. Residents of the assisted living facility, primarily serving Japanese-American seniors, who have all been fully vaccinated can visit with family for an hour at a time. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A migrant baby disembarks a Spanish coast guard vessel in the port of Arguineguin, in the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

A migrant baby disembarks a Spanish coast guard vessel in the port of Arguineguin, in the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A migrant baby disembarks a Spanish coast guard vessel in the port of Arguineguin, in the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A man waves an Egyptian flag as Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is fully floated after blocking the waterway for almost a week in the Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

A man waves an Egyptian flag as Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is fully floated after blocking the waterway for almost a week in the Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A man waves an Egyptian flag as Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is fully floated after blocking the waterway for almost a week in the Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS
Young unaccompanied migrants, who range in age from 3 to 9, sit inside a playpen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, March 30, 2021. The facility is holding 4,100 migrants, most of whom are unaccompanied minors, according to a pool report, four times its pre-COVID capacity. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Young unaccompanied migrants, who range in age from 3 to 9, sit inside a playpen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, March 30, 2021. The...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Young unaccompanied migrants, who range in age from 3 to 9, sit inside a playpen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, March 30, 2021. The facility is holding 4,100 migrants, most of whom are unaccompanied minors, according to a pool report, four times its pre-COVID capacity. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS
A health worker from St Thomas' hospital stands behind a wall, being painted in hearts as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from COVID-19, in London, Britain, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A health worker from St Thomas' hospital stands behind a wall, being painted in hearts as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from COVID-19, in London, Britain, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A health worker from St Thomas' hospital stands behind a wall, being painted in hearts as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from COVID-19, in London, Britain, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar seeks medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. While cities and towns across the country have been consumed by protests against the military, fighting has also flared between the army and insurgents in frontier regions and refugees are spilling over borders. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar seeks medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. While cities and towns across the country have been consumed by protests...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar seeks medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand March 30, 2021. While cities and towns across the country have been consumed by protests against the military, fighting has also flared between the army and insurgents in frontier regions and refugees are spilling over borders. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against a proposed bill that would give police new powers to impose time and noise limits on street protests, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against a proposed bill that would give police new powers to impose time and noise limits on street protests, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against a proposed bill that would give police new powers to impose time and noise limits on street protests, in Manchester, Britain, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Francisco, 34, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, cradles his nine-month-old daughter Megan from the early morning cold and wind, as they await transport to a processing center after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 25, 2021. Over 750 migrants crossed into La Joya and nearby areas in the early morning on March 25, agents on the scene said, and slept along a border road next to farmland for hours before being transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Francisco, 34, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, cradles his nine-month-old daughter Megan from the early morning cold and wind, as they await transport to a processing center after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Francisco, 34, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, cradles his nine-month-old daughter Megan from the early morning cold and wind, as they await transport to a processing center after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 25, 2021. Over 750 migrants crossed into La Joya and nearby areas in the early morning on March 25, agents on the scene said, and slept along a border road next to farmland for hours before being transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Displaced people are seen at the Shire campus of Aksum University, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 14, 2021. Families described fleeing from ethnic Amhara militia in the Tigray region, four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Displaced people are seen at the Shire campus of Aksum University, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 14, 2021. Families described fleeing from ethnic...more

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Displaced people are seen at the Shire campus of Aksum University, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 14, 2021. Families described fleeing from ethnic Amhara militia in the Tigray region, four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Stefany Stuber sits on her phone while her seven-year-old daughter Olivia Metzler brushes her teeth in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 23, 2021. The 40-year-old Korean-American mom wrestled with how to discuss the Atlanta-area spa shootings with Olivia. "She asked me why somebody would hurt people just because they were Asian," Stuber said. "Would somebody want to hurt me just because the way that I look?" REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Stefany Stuber sits on her phone while her seven-year-old daughter Olivia Metzler brushes her teeth in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 23, 2021. The 40-year-old Korean-American mom wrestled with how to discuss the Atlanta-area spa shootings with...more

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Stefany Stuber sits on her phone while her seven-year-old daughter Olivia Metzler brushes her teeth in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 23, 2021. The 40-year-old Korean-American mom wrestled with how to discuss the Atlanta-area spa shootings with Olivia. "She asked me why somebody would hurt people just because they were Asian," Stuber said. "Would somebody want to hurt me just because the way that I look?" REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Youths who covered themselves from head to toe in silver paint to become 'manusia silver' (silvermen), performing to make a living, laugh as they ride in the back of a truck in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Youths who covered themselves from head to toe in silver paint to become 'manusia silver' (silvermen), performing to make a living, laugh as they ride in the back of a truck in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Youths who covered themselves from head to toe in silver paint to become 'manusia silver' (silvermen), performing to make a living, laugh as they ride in the back of a truck in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Priyanka Kaswan poses for a photo while sitting on a cherry tree at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall in Washington, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Priyanka Kaswan poses for a photo while sitting on a cherry tree at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall in Washington, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Priyanka Kaswan poses for a photo while sitting on a cherry tree at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall in Washington, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as colored powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as colored powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as colored powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Shade Ajayi, 50, takes notes during class at Ilorin Grammar School in Ilorin, Kwara state, Nigeria, March 25, 2021. Ajayi had never set foot in a classroom until middle age. Now 50, the businesswoman who makes and sells purses and bags is happily learning to read and write alongside students nearly four decades younger than her. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Shade Ajayi, 50, takes notes during class at Ilorin Grammar School in Ilorin, Kwara state, Nigeria, March 25, 2021. Ajayi had never set foot in a classroom until middle age. Now 50, the businesswoman who makes and sells purses and bags is happily learning to read and write alongside students nearly four decades younger than her. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Shade Ajayi, 50, takes notes during class at Ilorin Grammar School in Ilorin, Kwara state, Nigeria, March 25, 2021. Ajayi had never set foot in a classroom until middle age. Now 50, the businesswoman who makes and sells purses and bags is happily learning to read and write alongside students nearly four decades younger than her. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
People mourn at the site of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. March 25, 2021. A 21-year-old man is accused of killing 10 people in a hail of bullets at the supermarket, marking the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week and adding to the state's tragic history of lethal gun violence. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

People mourn at the site of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. March 25, 2021. A 21-year-old man is accused of killing 10 people in a hail of bullets at the supermarket, marking the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week and adding to the state's tragic history of lethal gun violence. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
People mourn at the site of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. March 25, 2021. A 21-year-old man is accused of killing 10 people in a hail of bullets at the supermarket, marking the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week and adding to the state's tragic history of lethal gun violence. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A member of Clapham Women's Institute clears floral tributes from a makeshift memorial for murdered woman Sarah Everard from the Clapham Common Bandstand in London, Britain, April 1, 2021. London police acted appropriately at a vigil for the woman earlier this month, an independent watchdog said, after the force was criticised for a heavy-handed approach which saw mourners dragged away by officers. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A member of Clapham Women's Institute clears floral tributes from a makeshift memorial for murdered woman Sarah Everard from the Clapham Common Bandstand in London, Britain, April 1, 2021. London police acted appropriately at a vigil for the woman...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
A member of Clapham Women's Institute clears floral tributes from a makeshift memorial for murdered woman Sarah Everard from the Clapham Common Bandstand in London, Britain, April 1, 2021. London police acted appropriately at a vigil for the woman earlier this month, an independent watchdog said, after the force was criticised for a heavy-handed approach which saw mourners dragged away by officers. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd, displayed during Chauvin's trial on murder and manslaughter charges in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 29, 2021 in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd, displayed during Chauvin's trial on murder and manslaughter charges in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 29, 2021 in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd, displayed during Chauvin's trial on murder and manslaughter charges in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 29, 2021 in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking "Land Day" in Sebastia near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking "Land Day" in Sebastia near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking "Land Day" in Sebastia near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Kyrgyz riders take part in a Kok-Boru regional competition during snowfall in the village of Sokuluk in Chui Region, Kyrgyzstan March 30, 2021. Kok-Boru is a traditional Central Asian game similar to polo, in which horsemen try to drop the headless carcass of a goat in an opponent's goal. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Kyrgyz riders take part in a Kok-Boru regional competition during snowfall in the village of Sokuluk in Chui Region, Kyrgyzstan March 30, 2021. Kok-Boru is a traditional Central Asian game similar to polo, in which horsemen try to drop the headless carcass of a goat in an opponent's goal. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Kyrgyz riders take part in a Kok-Boru regional competition during snowfall in the village of Sokuluk in Chui Region, Kyrgyzstan March 30, 2021. Kok-Boru is a traditional Central Asian game similar to polo, in which horsemen try to drop the headless carcass of a goat in an opponent's goal. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Spotlights illuminate graves during nighttime burials at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 30, 2021. Brazil is grappling with the worst phase of its coronavirus outbreak, which has already killed more than 321,000 Brazilians, the world's second-highest death toll after the United States. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Spotlights illuminate graves during nighttime burials at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 30, 2021. Brazil is grappling with the worst phase of its coronavirus outbreak, which has already killed more than 321,000 Brazilians, the world's second-highest death toll after the United States. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Spotlights illuminate graves during nighttime burials at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 30, 2021. Brazil is grappling with the worst phase of its coronavirus outbreak, which has already killed more than 321,000 Brazilians, the world's second-highest death toll after the United States. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
