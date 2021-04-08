Photos of the week
Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus burning on Shankill Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. Belfast has seen more than a week of nightly violence partly fueled by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade...more
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A woman reacts as restaurant owners scuffle with police over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. The government has imposed repeated curbs over the past 14 months to try to contain COVID-19, which has killed more than...more
Anti-coup protesters burn a Chinese flag in Yangon, Myanmar April 5, 2021. Anti-China sentiment has risen since the coup, with opponents of the takeover noting Beijing's muted criticism compared with Western condemnation. It was against this...more
Child Muay Thai boxer Pornpattara Peachurai, known by his fighter name Tata Por Lasua, wears a face shield as he stands before his boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand. The nine-year-old is eager to get back in...more
Palestinians bury the body of a man, who died after contracting the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip April 6, 2021. Health officials have reported over 227,000 cases and 2,500 deaths since the pandemic began. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
A police officer gestures to keep distance during a "kill the bill" protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators joined rallies across Britain against a proposed law that would give police extra powers to curb protests, with...more
Lava oozes from a new fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland April 5, 2021. Ao Thor/via REUTERS
People ride a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park on the first day of opening, as the coronavirus continues, in Valencia, California, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jerry Seinfeld speaks to journalists after performing at Gotham Comedy Club on its first night back open after loosened coronavirus restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A tranquilized tiger is pictured inside a cage upon its arrival to Central Zoo from Bardiya National Park, after reports of fatal attacks on people, in Lalitpur, Nepal, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Norah Miller has her picture taken by her friend Emma McCain as they visit 50 acres of ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Psychiatrist Flavio Falcone talks to homeless people in an area known as "cracolandia," or crackland, an area of about eight blocks in the historic center of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Costumed as a jester with a bright red nose, his patients know him as The...more
An aerial view shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia April 6, 2021. The cyclone killed at least 119 people. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra/via REUTERS
A woman holds a hammer during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died in Mexican police custody, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. An autopsy revealed her neck had been broken. A video published by news site...more
A damaged train carriage is seen at the site of a train derailment that killed 50 people, north of Hualien, Taiwan April 4, 2021. The packed express train carrying almost 500 passengers and crew slammed into a truck that slid onto the tracks, causing...more
Relatives identify victims' bodies recovered from a ferry that collided with a cargo vessel and sank in the Shitalakhsyaa River, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021. At least 26 people died in the accident. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Carlos Mayorga, candidate for federal representative with the Solidarity Encounter Party (PES), lies in a coffin as part of his campaign slogan "If I don't deliver, let them bury me alive" near the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge between...more
People attend a vigil for rapper DMX outside a hospital in White Plains, New York, April 5, 2021, just days after reports the musician and actor suffered a heart attack during a drug overdose. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A woman walks past writing painted on a wall reading "When will I be able to walk alone at night and feel safe?" in Dublin, Ireland, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Next Slideshows
Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin
Courtroom sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd.
On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for a spike in violence in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.
Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly cyclone slams Indonesia
Rescuers search for missing residents in the remote islands of southeast Indonesia, as reinforcements arrive to help in the aftermath of a tropical cyclone.
Brazil COVID-19 deaths on track to pass worst of U.S. wave
Brazil's brutal surge in COVID-19 deaths will soon surpass the worst of a record January wave in the United States, scientists forecast, with fatalities...
MORE IN PICTURES
Fiery protests in Belfast
Northern Ireland has seen more than a week of nightly violence partly fueled by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade barriers.
Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin
Courtroom sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd.
On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for a spike in violence in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.
Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly cyclone slams Indonesia
Rescuers search for missing residents in the remote islands of southeast Indonesia, as reinforcements arrive to help in the aftermath of a tropical cyclone.
Brazil COVID-19 deaths on track to pass worst of U.S. wave
Brazil's brutal surge in COVID-19 deaths will soon surpass the worst of a record January wave in the United States, scientists forecast, with fatalities climbing for the first time above 4,000 in a day on April 6 as the outbreak overwhelms hospitals.
Lava spews from new fissures at Iceland volcano
Two new fissures have opened in the Icelandic volcano that has attracted thousands of visitors since erupting three weeks ago.
Our pandemic-hit world as seen from above
Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.
Migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of night
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande river into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.
Portraits of New York City's mental health workers
Meet some of New York's mental health care professionals, who are also feeling the stress and anxiety caused by COVID-19 lockdowns and social restrictions.