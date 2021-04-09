Psychiatrist Flavio Falcone talks to homeless people in an area known as "cracolandia," or crackland, an area of about eight blocks in the historic center of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Costumed as a jester with a bright red nose, his patients know him as The...more

Psychiatrist Flavio Falcone talks to homeless people in an area known as "cracolandia," or crackland, an area of about eight blocks in the historic center of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Costumed as a jester with a bright red nose, his patients know him as The Clown, not as a doctor. "This character represents the exposure of mistakes, of the fragility of what exists in the shadow; the exposure of failures," he said. "What makes you laugh is the clown that trips, not the clown who walks straight. The people who are on the street are really the failures of capitalist society." Picture taken February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

