Pictures | Fri Apr 9, 2021 | 4:25pm EDT

Photos of the week

Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus burning on Shankill Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. Belfast has seen more than a week of nightly violence partly fueled by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade barriers. Hundreds of youths set a hijacked bus on fire and attacked police with stones in scenes reviving memories of decades of sectarian and political strife that claimed some 3,600 lives prior to a 1998 peace deal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A woman reacts as restaurant owners scuffle with police over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses in Rome, Italy April 6, 2021. The government has imposed repeated curbs over the past 14 months to try to contain COVID-19, which has killed more than 111,000 people in Italy, the second worst tally in Europe after Britain. Last week the cabinet ruled that bars and restaurants could only offer a takeaway service in April, angering many businesses who had hoped to reopen fully as the vaccination campaign picks up speed and case numbers hold relatively steady. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Anti-coup protesters burn a Chinese flag in Yangon, Myanmar  April 5, 2021. Anti-China sentiment has risen since the coup, with opponents of the takeover noting Beijing's muted criticism compared with Western condemnation. It was against this backdrop that several Chinese-funded factories were torched by unidentified assailants during a protest last month. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Child Muay Thai boxer Pornpattara Peachurai, known by his fighter name Tata Por Lasua, wears a face shield as he stands before his boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand. The nine-year-old is eager to get back in the ring after coronavirus curbs brought his fight season to a halt more than five months ago. The money he earns is vital income for his family. "All the money from boxing, the regular payment and the tips, it all goes to mum," he said. "I'm proud to be a boxer and to earn money for my mum." Picture taken October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Palestinians bury the body of a man, who died after contracting the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip April 6, 2021. Health officials have reported over 227,000 cases and 2,500 deaths since the pandemic began. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A police officer gestures to keep distance during a "kill the bill" protest in London, Britain, April 3, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators joined rallies across Britain against a proposed law that would give police extra powers to curb protests, with some scuffles breaking out in London. The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill aims to toughen measures officers can take to disperse demonstrations, such as imposing time and noise limits, which campaigners and activists fear would be used to curb dissent. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Lava oozes from a new fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland April 5, 2021. Ao Thor/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
People ride a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park on the first day of opening, as the coronavirus continues, in Valencia, California, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Jerry Seinfeld speaks to journalists after performing at Gotham Comedy Club on its first night back open after loosened coronavirus restrictions in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
A tranquilized tiger is pictured inside a cage upon its arrival to Central Zoo from Bardiya National Park, after reports of fatal attacks on people, in Lalitpur, Nepal, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Norah Miller has her picture taken by her friend Emma McCain as they visit 50 acres of ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Psychiatrist Flavio Falcone talks to homeless people in an area known as "cracolandia," or crackland, an area of about eight blocks in the historic center of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Costumed as a jester with a bright red nose, his patients know him as The Clown, not as a doctor. "This character represents the exposure of mistakes, of the fragility of what exists in the shadow; the exposure of failures," he said. "What makes you laugh is the clown that trips, not the clown who walks straight. The people who are on the street are really the failures of capitalist society." Picture taken February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
An aerial view shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia April 6, 2021. The cyclone killed at least 119 people. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A woman holds a hammer during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died in Mexican police custody, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. An autopsy revealed her neck had been broken. A video published by news site Noticaribe showed Salazar writhing and crying out as she lay face down on a road with a policewoman kneeling on her back while three male officers stood by. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
A damaged train carriage is seen at the site of a train derailment that killed 50 people, north of Hualien, Taiwan April 4, 2021. The packed express train carrying almost 500 passengers and crew slammed into a truck that slid onto the tracks, causing it to derail and the front and middle parts to crumple. It was the island's worst rail accident in seven decades. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
Relatives identify victims' bodies recovered from a ferry that collided with a cargo vessel and sank in the Shitalakhsyaa River, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5, 2021. At least 26 people died in the accident. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Carlos Mayorga, candidate for federal representative with the Solidarity Encounter Party (PES), lies in a coffin as part of his campaign slogan "If I don't deliver, let them bury me alive" near the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge between Mexico and the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
People attend a vigil for rapper DMX outside a hospital in White Plains, New York, April 5, 2021. Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died April 9, his record label said, after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
A woman walks past writing painted on a wall reading "When will I be able to walk alone at night and feel safe?" in Dublin, Ireland, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
