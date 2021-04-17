Long COVID sufferer Teresa Dominguez, 55, a social worker specializing in disabilities, poses for a photograph in Collado Villalba, Spain, March 4, 2021. The photograph was taken through blue plastic to visualize the effects of long COVID. The "mental mist", as Dominguez describes her inability to concentrate, and permanent fatigue after performing the simplest of everyday tasks have constrained her life for the past year, since her March 2020 coronavirus infection. "I started writing a diary because when doctors asked me about my symptoms, I couldn't remember many of them. At first doctors didn't know much about long COVID and I felt like I could help them out and others in my situation by providing them with that information. It has often been difficult to make them believe that we are really sick, that we are not making this up," she said. REUTERS/Susana Vera

