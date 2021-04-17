Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Apr 16, 2021 | 9:44pm EDT

Photos of the week

Brooklyn Center resident Jose Chavez wraps his arms around his daughter Cattleya Chavez, 3, as they listen to speakers during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Brooklyn Center resident Jose Chavez wraps his arms around his daughter Cattleya Chavez, 3, as they listen to speakers during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
1 / 20
An Israeli soldier walks in a field of buttercup flowers near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier walks in a field of buttercup flowers near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
2 / 20
A child plays with a mock submachine gun at a model Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station to mark the National Security Education Day at Hong Kong Police College in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. The "education day" was organized to promote the sweeping legislation China imposed last year, marked with school activities, games and shows, and a parade by police and other services. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A child plays with a mock submachine gun at a model Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station to mark the National Security Education Day at Hong Kong Police College in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. The "education day" was organized to promote the...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
3 / 20
Logan Evans, son of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, walks past his father's casket during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021. Lawmakers paid tribute at a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda to Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force and father of two young children, who was killed when a motorist rammed a car into two police officers and brandished a knife earlier this month. J. Scott Applewhite/Pool via REUTERS

Logan Evans, son of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, walks past his father's casket during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021. Lawmakers paid tribute at a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda to Evans, an...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
4 / 20
Children sit near a mosque as they wait to break the fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, April 13, 2021. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/via REUTERS

Children sit near a mosque as they wait to break the fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, April 13, 2021. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
5 / 20
A demonstrator confronts a police officer during a protest by restaurant and small business owners calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open from coronavirus restrictions in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A demonstrator confronts a police officer during a protest by restaurant and small business owners calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open from coronavirus restrictions in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
6 / 20
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of ash-smeared ascetics and devout Hindus jostled to take a dip in the Ganges during the religious festival, hoping to wash away their sins, as India reported another record surge in coronavirus infections. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of ash-smeared ascetics and...more

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
7 / 20
Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska. Despite its sprawling geography and often-inhospitable climate, Alaska ranks among the top U.S. states for getting COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of its residents, and its indigenous population has played a major role in that achievement. Through their federally recognized sovereign powers, Alaska Native tribes has secured vaccine stocks from the U.S. Indian Health Service (IHS) that significantly add to supplies the state government has obtained for itself. Picture taken March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska. Despite its sprawling geography and often-inhospitable climate, Alaska ranks among the top U.S. states for getting COVID-19 vaccine into...more

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
8 / 20
Protesters hold up a pig's head wearing a police cap on a stick outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Protesters hold up a pig's head wearing a police cap on a stick outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
9 / 20
Volodymyr, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. The two unnamed puppies living on frontline positions will be taken home and named by soldiers departing on troops rotation. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Volodymyr, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. The two unnamed puppies living on frontline positions will be taken home and named by soldiers departing on troops rotation. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
10 / 20
Long COVID sufferer Teresa Dominguez, 55, a social worker specializing in disabilities, poses for a photograph in Collado Villalba, Spain, March 4, 2021. The photograph was taken through blue plastic to visualize the effects of long COVID. The "mental mist", as Dominguez describes her inability to concentrate, and permanent fatigue after performing the simplest of everyday tasks have constrained her life for the past year, since her March 2020 coronavirus infection. "I started writing a diary because when doctors asked me about my symptoms, I couldn't remember many of them. At first doctors didn't know much about long COVID and I felt like I could help them out and others in my situation by providing them with that information. It has often been difficult to make them believe that we are really sick, that we are not making this up," she said. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Long COVID sufferer Teresa Dominguez, 55, a social worker specializing in disabilities, poses for a photograph in Collado Villalba, Spain, March 4, 2021. The photograph was taken through blue plastic to visualize the effects of long COVID. The...more

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
11 / 20
A woman prays at a makeshift memorial for rapper and actor DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, outside White Plains Hospital, after he died at the age of 50 in White Plains, New York, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman prays at a makeshift memorial for rapper and actor DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, outside White Plains Hospital, after he died at the age of 50 in White Plains, New York, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
12 / 20
Flames and smoke rise during a fire at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in central Saint Petersburg, Russia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Flames and smoke rise during a fire at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in central Saint Petersburg, Russia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
13 / 20
Synchronized swimmers from Aquabatix train at Clissold Leisure Centre, as swimming pools reopen following easing of coronavirus restrictions in London, Britain April 12, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

Synchronized swimmers from Aquabatix train at Clissold Leisure Centre, as swimming pools reopen following easing of coronavirus restrictions in London, Britain April 12, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
14 / 20
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with his green jacket after winning The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2021. Matsuyama become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with his green jacket after winning The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2021. Matsuyama become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
15 / 20
Deer cross the Long Walk, after Prince Philip died at the age of 99, in Windsor, near London, Britain April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Deer cross the Long Walk, after Prince Philip died at the age of 99, in Windsor, near London, Britain April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
16 / 20
A fire burns in front of the police on Springfield Road amid protests in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021. Pro-British loyalist militants said there had been a "spectacular collective failure" to understand their anger over Brexit and other issues following a week of riots. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

A fire burns in front of the police on Springfield Road amid protests in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021. Pro-British loyalist militants said there had been a "spectacular collective failure" to understand their anger over Brexit and other issues following a week of riots. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
17 / 20
Lava oozes from a new volcanic fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Lava oozes from a new volcanic fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, April 10, 2021
18 / 20
Xu Wei, a 63-year-old former factory worker and current gym manager, show his muscles at a small gym in a residential compound in the southwest of Beijing, China April 8, 2021. Men mostly in their 60s gather in an old, windowless bicycle shed to pump iron, using rust-stained equipment built decades ago with scrap metal from a railway wagon factory where they used to work. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Xu Wei, a 63-year-old former factory worker and current gym manager, show his muscles at a small gym in a residential compound in the southwest of Beijing, China April 8, 2021. Men mostly in their 60s gather in an old, windowless bicycle shed to pump...more

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
19 / 20
A volunteer dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader picks up trash during a street cleaning event marking the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight in Irkutsk, Russia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Novikov

A volunteer dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader picks up trash during a street cleaning event marking the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight in Irkutsk, Russia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Novikov

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
20 / 20
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

