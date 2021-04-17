Photos of the week
Brooklyn Center resident Jose Chavez wraps his arms around his daughter Cattleya Chavez, 3, as they listen to speakers during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright was shot and killed...more
An Israeli soldier walks in a field of buttercup flowers near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A child plays with a mock submachine gun at a model Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station to mark the National Security Education Day at Hong Kong Police College in Hong Kong, China April 15, 2021. The "education day" was organized to promote the...more
Logan Evans, son of slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, walks past his father's casket during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, April 13, 2021. Lawmakers paid tribute at a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda to Evans, an...more
Children sit near a mosque as they wait to break the fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, April 13, 2021. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/via REUTERS
A demonstrator confronts a police officer during a protest by restaurant and small business owners calling for their businesses to be allowed to re-open from coronavirus restrictions in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A Naga Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, wears a mask before the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of ash-smeared ascetics and...more
Steve Robbins leads his sled dog team across a frozen lake after helping at a vaccination site in Eagle, Alaska. Despite its sprawling geography and often-inhospitable climate, Alaska ranks among the top U.S. states for getting COVID-19 vaccine into...more
Protesters hold up a pig's head wearing a police cap on a stick outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 14, 2021....more
Volodymyr, a service member of the Ukrainian armed forces, plays with puppies at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 10, 2021. The two unnamed puppies living on frontline positions...more
Long COVID sufferer Teresa Dominguez, 55, a social worker specializing in disabilities, poses for a photograph in Collado Villalba, Spain, March 4, 2021. The photograph was taken through blue plastic to visualize the effects of long COVID. The...more
A woman prays at a makeshift memorial for rapper and actor DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, outside White Plains Hospital, after he died at the age of 50 in White Plains, New York, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Flames and smoke rise during a fire at the Nevskaya Manufaktura factory in central Saint Petersburg, Russia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Synchronized swimmers from Aquabatix train at Clissold Leisure Centre, as swimming pools reopen following easing of coronavirus restrictions in London, Britain April 12, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with his green jacket after winning The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2021. Matsuyama become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory...more
Deer cross the Long Walk, after Prince Philip died at the age of 99, in Windsor, near London, Britain April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
A fire burns in front of the police on Springfield Road amid protests in Belfast, Northern Ireland April 8, 2021. Pro-British loyalist militants said there had been a "spectacular collective failure" to understand their anger over Brexit and other...more
Lava oozes from a new volcanic fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Xu Wei, a 63-year-old former factory worker and current gym manager, show his muscles at a small gym in a residential compound in the southwest of Beijing, China April 8, 2021. Men mostly in their 60s gather in an old, windowless bicycle shed to pump...more
A volunteer dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader picks up trash during a street cleaning event marking the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight in Irkutsk, Russia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Novikov
