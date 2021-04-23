Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Apr 22, 2021

Photos of the week

A person celebrates after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A mass cremation of COVID-19 victims is seen at a crematorium parking lot in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. India surpassed 15 million coronavirus cases, with the second wave of the pandemic crushing its weak health infrastructure. In Delhi alone, where hospitals are running out of medical oxygen supplies, the daily rise is over 26,000. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Queen Elizabeth takes her seat for the funeral of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. The funeral celebrated his seven decades of service and gave grandsons William and Harry the chance to talk in public for the first time since claims of racism threw the family into crisis. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is reflected in a mirror at fighting positions on the line of separation from Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Senior haenyeo, also known as "sea women" Jung Sun-ja, 84, Yoon Yeon-ok, 74 and Ko Keum-sun, 69, pose for a photograph after working in the sea in Busan, South Korea, April 6, 2021. The women who follow a centuries-old tradition of free-dive fishing without oxygen face upheaval in the face of warming ocean waters, advances in fishing practices and altered village life in the high-tech world of modern South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Marisa Ford kisses her daughter Rebecca Zammit Lupi as she lies in a coma in her room in Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta. Reuters photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi took the first photo of his daughter moments after she was born. Fifteen years later, he captured her last moments of his daughter's life before she died of cancer. Picture taken December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2021. Firefighters contained the wildfire more than 24 hours after it began, damaging historical sites and forcing people to evacuate their homes and schools to close. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
A respiratory therapist successfully performs chest compressions on a COVID patient who had lost vital signs inside the intensive care unit of Humber River Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 20, 2021. Ontario's hospitals and ICUs have been crushed by a punishing third coronavirus wave, as depleted resources and overworked staff push Canada's healthcare system - often held up as a model for the rest of the world - to the brink. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Police officers stand guard as people attend a demonstration outside the Ohio State House after an officer shot and killed Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl, in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. State investigators were probing the fatal police shooting in a confrontation caught on body-camera video that appeared to show her holding a knife and lunging at two people. The shooting happened around the same time a Minneapolis jury convicted a white former police officer of murdering George Floyd last year by kneeling on his neck. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Francois Mayor, managing director of Port Revel, steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal at the Port Revel Shiphandling Training Centre in Saint-Pierre-de-Bressieux, France, April 19, 2021. Mariners train to avoid another Suez Canal jam at the school, learning to maneuver scale models of container ships through replicas of the global shipping trade's trickiest waterways, docks, currents and conditions. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, reacts during his funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 22, 2021. Hundreds of mourners, wearing face masks and weeping, filled the Minneapolis church to mourn the 20-year-old Black man killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer in a traffic stop. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny hold up phones with the lights on during a rally in Moscow, Russia April 21, 2021. He began a hunger strike on March 31 to demand proper medical care for leg and back pain that he said he was being denied to him in prison. Police detained more than 1,900 Russians as his supporters took to the streets in dozens of cities to show backing for the 44-year-old Kremlin critic, according to the OVD-Info protest monitoring group. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Patients suffering from COVID-19 share a bed as they receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Theo Stobbs, who was born at 28 weeks and weighing 2lb 4oz (1kg) during the first wave of Britain's coronavirus pandemic, sits for a portrait ahead of his first birthday with his mother Kirsty Anderson at their home in Burnley, Britain, April 14, 2021. A tiny Theo was featured in a widely shared Reuters image last May. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Women sit at Imam Abbas shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
The shadow of NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity is seen during its first flight on the planet April 19, 2021. NASA it sent its miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity buzzing above the surface of Mars for nearly 40 seconds, marking the first powered controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Reuben Goodman jumps during his 6th birthday Zoom party, after all family members were vaccinated against the coronavirus, in South Orange, New Jersey April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
A boy runs during a dust storm at Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
