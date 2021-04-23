Photos of the week
A person celebrates after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A mass cremation of COVID-19 victims is seen at a crematorium parking lot in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021. India surpassed 15 million coronavirus cases, with the second wave of the pandemic crushing its weak health infrastructure. In Delhi alone,...more
Queen Elizabeth takes her seat for the funeral of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years who died at the age of 99, at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. The funeral celebrated his seven decades of service and gave grandsons...more
A militant of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) is reflected in a mirror at fighting positions on the line of separation from Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Senior haenyeo, also known as "sea women" Jung Sun-ja, 84, Yoon Yeon-ok, 74 and Ko Keum-sun, 69, pose for a photograph after working in the sea in Busan, South Korea, April 6, 2021. The women who follow a centuries-old tradition of free-dive fishing...more
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Marisa Ford kisses her daughter Rebecca Zammit Lupi as she lies in a coma in her room in Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta. Reuters photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi took the first photo of his...more
Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2021. Firefighters contained the wildfire more than 24 hours after it began, damaging historical...more
A respiratory therapist successfully performs chest compressions on a COVID patient who had lost vital signs inside the intensive care unit of Humber River Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 20, 2021. Ontario's hospitals and ICUs have been...more
Police officers stand guard as people attend a demonstration outside the Ohio State House after an officer shot and killed Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl, in Columbus, Ohio, April 20, 2021. State investigators were probing the fatal police...more
Francois Mayor, managing director of Port Revel, steers a scaled-down model of a tanker named the Brittany on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal at the Port Revel Shiphandling Training Centre in Saint-Pierre-de-Bressieux, France, April 19,...more
Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, reacts during his funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 22, 2021. Hundreds of mourners, wearing face masks and weeping, filled the Minneapolis church to mourn the...more
Supporters of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny hold up phones with the lights on during a rally in Moscow, Russia April 21, 2021. He began a hunger strike on March 31 to demand proper medical care for leg and back pain that he said...more
Patients suffering from COVID-19 share a bed as they receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Theo Stobbs, who was born at 28 weeks and weighing 2lb 4oz (1kg) during the first wave of Britain's coronavirus pandemic, sits for a portrait ahead of his first birthday with his mother Kirsty Anderson at their home in Burnley, Britain, April 14,...more
Women sit at Imam Abbas shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
The shadow of NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity is seen during its first flight on the planet April 19, 2021. NASA it sent its miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity buzzing above the surface of Mars for nearly 40 seconds, marking the first powered...more
Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Reuben Goodman jumps during his 6th birthday Zoom party, after all family members were vaccinated against the coronavirus, in South Orange, New Jersey April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A boy runs during a dust storm at Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton
Women recruits of Lima Company broke one of the last gender barriers in the U.S. armed forces, surviving a grueling exercise known as the crucible to officially...
Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police
Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man whose shooting by police after a routine traffic...
Central American migrants journey to U.S. border
Apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border are at their highest level in two decades, as migrants flee violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central...
Canadian ICU feels crush amid variant-driven COVID surge
Staff at Humber River Hospital in Toronto have been crushed by a punishing third coronavirus wave, as depleted resources and overworked staff push Canada's...
Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland
A mothballed nuclear power station surrounded by wasteland, rubble and abandoned buildings is not what most people associate with a UNESCO World Heritage site. But that is exactly what Ukraine has in mind for Chernobyl.
Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day
Protesters from Extinction Rebellion dump wheelbarrows of cow manure at the White House entrance.
India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll
As India reports a record 2,104 coronavirus deaths in a day, crematoriums are overwhelmed with bodies, burning funeral pyres in the parking lot and reporting metal parts on furnaces are beginning to melt.
Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing
Mourners gathered at a Minneapolis church to view the body of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man whose fatal shooting by a police officer in a nearby suburb set off protests that coincided with the trial over the death of George Floyd.
India running out of oxygen as COVID cases set new pandemic record
India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections, as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.