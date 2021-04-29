Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. Straining against his weight, Narayan's brothers hauled him from a rickshaw onto the trolley. Only a few minutes pass before they are given the news: he is already dead. His brothers had first brought him to the hospital at 6 a.m. on Friday. But they said staff deemed him well enough to return home. Ten hours later, his condition deteriorating, they came back. But it was too late to save him. "The system is broken," his younger brother Raj said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

