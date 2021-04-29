Photos of the week
A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 26, 2021. Ambulances have been taking the bodies of victims to makeshift crematoriums in parks and parking lots, where bodies are...more
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises behind the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An asylum-seeking migrant father plays with his child while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the Academy Award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari", Daniel Kaluuya, winner for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" and Frances McDormand, winner of best actress in a leading...more
A blue whale model with a bandage on its fin hangs above a pop-up vaccination site at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People throw flowers and petals with names of the crew members of the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, Indonesia April 26, 2021. The German-built KRI Nanggala-402, with 53 crew members on board,...more
Ethnic minority Karen troops are seen after setting fire to a building inside a Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border, as seen from the Thai side on the Thanlwin, also known as Salween, riverbank in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, April 28,...more
People look on at Ibn Khatib hospital after a fire in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. The blaze was caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a COVID-19 hospital, taking at least 82 lives and forcing some people to leap through windows out of the burning...more
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training, as her platoon breaks a barrier to become the first women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. Recruits must...more
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. Straining against his weight, Narayan's brothers hauled him from a rickshaw onto the...more
Amanda Spence, 31, wife of Lymond Moses, sits with their two children Amond Moses, 9, and Ahzeezah Moses, 6 months old, at the site where Moses' vehicle crashed after a police-involved fatal shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, April 23, 2021. The site...more
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the dais behind him, in Washington, April 28, 2021. Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion plan in the speech,...more
Researcher Michelle Havlik of Australia retrieves a piece of equipment as she dives in the Red Sea, offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. Havlik is part of a team led by...more
A worker paints over a mural depicting jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny that appeared overnight in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 28, 2021. The mural in President Vladimir Putin's hometown showed a smiling Navalny, whose activist...more
Demonstrators march with black umbrellas to conceal their faces while calling for racial justice and police reforms in Washington, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Patients are treated in wheelchairs amid shortage of beds in a makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room at National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2021. The government hospital has...more
Director and producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the Academy Award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room in Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2021. The Chinese-born filmmaker, who told the story of financially stretched van dwellers...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats ice cream as he visits Llandudno, Wales, Britain, April 26, 2021. Britain's electoral watchdog began an investigation into the funding of the refurbishment his Downing Street apartment, saying there were...more
A Palestinian protester is detained during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Emray Naquin casts his net at the Isle de Jean Charles, Louisiana, April 7, 2021. The Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe, whose ancestors were forced by the American government to flee to Louisiana's bayous nearly two centuries ago, are becoming...more
