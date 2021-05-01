Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Apr 30, 2021 | 9:34pm EDT

Photos of the week

A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 26, 2021. Ambulances have been taking the bodies of victims to makeshift crematoriums in parks and parking lots, where bodies are burned on rows and rows of funeral pyres. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 26, 2021. Ambulances have been taking the bodies of victims to makeshift crematoriums in parks and parking lots, where bodies are...more

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 26, 2021. Ambulances have been taking the bodies of victims to makeshift crematoriums in parks and parking lots, where bodies are burned on rows and rows of funeral pyres. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 20
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises behind the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises behind the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises behind the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
2 / 20
An asylum-seeking migrant father plays with his child while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

An asylum-seeking migrant father plays with his child while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant father plays with his child while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 27, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
3 / 20
Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the Academy Award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari", Daniel Kaluuya, winner for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" and Frances McDormand, winner of best actress in a leading role for "Nomadland," pose outside the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the Academy Award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari", Daniel Kaluuya, winner for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" and Frances McDormand, winner of best actress in a leading...more

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the Academy Award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari", Daniel Kaluuya, winner for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" and Frances McDormand, winner of best actress in a leading role for "Nomadland," pose outside the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
A blue whale model with a bandage on its fin hangs above a pop-up vaccination site at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A blue whale model with a bandage on its fin hangs above a pop-up vaccination site at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A blue whale model with a bandage on its fin hangs above a pop-up vaccination site at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 20
People throw flowers and petals with names of the crew members of the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, Indonesia April 26, 2021. The German-built KRI Nanggala-402, with 53 crew members on board, was discovered at a depth of 2,756 ft after losing contact days earlier while preparing for a torpedo drill. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/via Reuters

People throw flowers and petals with names of the crew members of the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, Indonesia April 26, 2021. The German-built KRI Nanggala-402, with 53 crew members on board,...more

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
People throw flowers and petals with names of the crew members of the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, Indonesia April 26, 2021. The German-built KRI Nanggala-402, with 53 crew members on board, was discovered at a depth of 2,756 ft after losing contact days earlier while preparing for a torpedo drill. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/via Reuters
Close
6 / 20
Ethnic minority Karen troops are seen after setting fire to a building inside a Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border, as seen from the Thai side on the Thanlwin, also known as Salween, riverbank in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, April 28, 2021. The outbreak of hostilities near the border shifted the focus of opposition to the junta away from the pro-democracy protests that have taken place in cities and towns across the country since the coup on Feb. 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Ethnic minority Karen troops are seen after setting fire to a building inside a Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border, as seen from the Thai side on the Thanlwin, also known as Salween, riverbank in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, April 28,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Ethnic minority Karen troops are seen after setting fire to a building inside a Myanmar army outpost near the Thai border, as seen from the Thai side on the Thanlwin, also known as Salween, riverbank in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, April 28, 2021. The outbreak of hostilities near the border shifted the focus of opposition to the junta away from the pro-democracy protests that have taken place in cities and towns across the country since the coup on Feb. 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
7 / 20
People look on at Ibn Khatib hospital after a fire in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. The blaze was caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a COVID-19 hospital, taking at least 82 lives and forcing some people to leap through windows out of the burning building, witnesses and authorities said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

People look on at Ibn Khatib hospital after a fire in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. The blaze was caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a COVID-19 hospital, taking at least 82 lives and forcing some people to leap through windows out of the burning...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
People look on at Ibn Khatib hospital after a fire in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. The blaze was caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a COVID-19 hospital, taking at least 82 lives and forcing some people to leap through windows out of the burning building, witnesses and authorities said. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
8 / 20
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training, as her platoon breaks a barrier to become the first women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. Recruits must pass "the crucible," a 54-hour test of strength and spirit to earn their Eagle, Globe and Anchor emblems and become U.S. Marines. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training, as her platoon breaks a barrier to become the first women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. Recruits must...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A female recruit from U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego participates in the grueling crucible training, as her platoon breaks a barrier to become the first women Marines trained at Camp Pendleton, California, April 21, 2021. Recruits must pass "the crucible," a 54-hour test of strength and spirit to earn their Eagle, Globe and Anchor emblems and become U.S. Marines. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 20
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. Straining against his weight, Narayan's brothers hauled him from a rickshaw onto the trolley. Only a few minutes pass before they are given the news: he is already dead. His brothers had first brought him to the hospital at 6 a.m. on Friday. But they said staff deemed him well enough to return home. Ten hours later, his condition deteriorating, they came back. But it was too late to save him. "The system is broken," his younger brother Raj said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. Straining against his weight, Narayan's brothers hauled him from a rickshaw onto the...more

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. Straining against his weight, Narayan's brothers hauled him from a rickshaw onto the trolley. Only a few minutes pass before they are given the news: he is already dead. His brothers had first brought him to the hospital at 6 a.m. on Friday. But they said staff deemed him well enough to return home. Ten hours later, his condition deteriorating, they came back. But it was too late to save him. "The system is broken," his younger brother Raj said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 20
Amanda Spence, 31, wife of Lymond Moses, sits with their two children Amond Moses, 9, and Ahzeezah Moses, 6 months old, at the site where Moses' vehicle crashed after a police-involved fatal shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, April 23, 2021. The site is now a memorial to commemorate his life. His sister has sued the officers, saying her brother's death was not justified and another example of unnecessary deadly force by white police against Black citizens. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Amanda Spence, 31, wife of Lymond Moses, sits with their two children Amond Moses, 9, and Ahzeezah Moses, 6 months old, at the site where Moses' vehicle crashed after a police-involved fatal shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, April 23, 2021. The site...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Amanda Spence, 31, wife of Lymond Moses, sits with their two children Amond Moses, 9, and Ahzeezah Moses, 6 months old, at the site where Moses' vehicle crashed after a police-involved fatal shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, April 23, 2021. The site is now a memorial to commemorate his life. His sister has sued the officers, saying her brother's death was not justified and another example of unnecessary deadly force by white police against Black citizens. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Close
11 / 20
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the dais behind him, in Washington, April 28, 2021. Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion plan in the speech, pleading with Republican lawmakers to work with him on a wide array of contentious legislation from taxes to police reform to gun control and immigration, and to meet the stiff competition posed by China. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the dais behind him, in Washington, April 28, 2021. Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion plan in the speech,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the dais behind him, in Washington, April 28, 2021. Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion plan in the speech, pleading with Republican lawmakers to work with him on a wide array of contentious legislation from taxes to police reform to gun control and immigration, and to meet the stiff competition posed by China. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS
Close
12 / 20
Researcher Michelle Havlik of Australia retrieves a piece of equipment as she dives in the Red Sea, offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. Havlik is part of a team led by Spanish marine biologist Carlos Duarte, who is advising the leaders of the world's foremost petro-state. It might seem improbable for the country renowned for its intransigence over the years at international climate talks, but contradictions abound in Saudi Arabia. It's the world's largest exporter of crude oil, which has played a significant role in global warming. But it's also a country that is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Researcher Michelle Havlik of Australia retrieves a piece of equipment as she dives in the Red Sea, offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. Havlik is part of a team led by...more

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Researcher Michelle Havlik of Australia retrieves a piece of equipment as she dives in the Red Sea, offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. Havlik is part of a team led by Spanish marine biologist Carlos Duarte, who is advising the leaders of the world's foremost petro-state. It might seem improbable for the country renowned for its intransigence over the years at international climate talks, but contradictions abound in Saudi Arabia. It's the world's largest exporter of crude oil, which has played a significant role in global warming. But it's also a country that is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 20
A worker paints over a mural depicting jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny that appeared overnight in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 28, 2021. The mural in President Vladimir Putin's hometown showed a smiling Navalny, whose activist network is on the brink of being outlawed as "extremist," making a heart shape with his hands next to the slogan "A hero of a new time." REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A worker paints over a mural depicting jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny that appeared overnight in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 28, 2021. The mural in President Vladimir Putin's hometown showed a smiling Navalny, whose activist...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
A worker paints over a mural depicting jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny that appeared overnight in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 28, 2021. The mural in President Vladimir Putin's hometown showed a smiling Navalny, whose activist network is on the brink of being outlawed as "extremist," making a heart shape with his hands next to the slogan "A hero of a new time." REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
14 / 20
Demonstrators march with black umbrellas to conceal their faces while calling for racial justice and police reforms in Washington, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Demonstrators march with black umbrellas to conceal their faces while calling for racial justice and police reforms in Washington, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Demonstrators march with black umbrellas to conceal their faces while calling for racial justice and police reforms in Washington, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Close
15 / 20
Patients are treated in wheelchairs amid shortage of beds in a makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room at National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2021. The government hospital has declared overcapacity following a surge of COVID-19 infections. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Patients are treated in wheelchairs amid shortage of beds in a makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room at National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2021. The government hospital has...more

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Patients are treated in wheelchairs amid shortage of beds in a makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room at National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2021. The government hospital has declared overcapacity following a surge of COVID-19 infections. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
16 / 20
Director and producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the Academy Award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room in Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2021. The Chinese-born filmmaker, who told the story of financially stretched van dwellers in U.S. recession-era tale "Nomadland," became the first Asian woman and second woman ever to win best director at the Oscars. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

Director and producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the Academy Award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room in Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2021. The Chinese-born filmmaker, who told the story of financially stretched van dwellers...more

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Director and producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the Academy Award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room in Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2021. The Chinese-born filmmaker, who told the story of financially stretched van dwellers in U.S. recession-era tale "Nomadland," became the first Asian woman and second woman ever to win best director at the Oscars. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats ice cream as he visits Llandudno, Wales, Britain, April 26, 2021. Britain's electoral watchdog began an investigation into the funding of the refurbishment his Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offense may have been committed. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats ice cream as he visits Llandudno, Wales, Britain, April 26, 2021. Britain's electoral watchdog began an investigation into the funding of the refurbishment his Downing Street apartment, saying there were...more

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats ice cream as he visits Llandudno, Wales, Britain, April 26, 2021. Britain's electoral watchdog began an investigation into the funding of the refurbishment his Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offense may have been committed. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Close
18 / 20
A Palestinian protester is detained during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester is detained during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A Palestinian protester is detained during clashes with Israeli police, as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan continues, in Jerusalem, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
19 / 20
Emray Naquin casts his net at the Isle de Jean Charles, Louisiana, April 7, 2021. The Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe, whose ancestors were forced by the American government to flee to Louisiana's bayous nearly two centuries ago, are becoming federally funded climate change transplants as rising seas and eroding lands threaten their home on the island. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Emray Naquin casts his net at the Isle de Jean Charles, Louisiana, April 7, 2021. The Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe, whose ancestors were forced by the American government to flee to Louisiana's bayous nearly two centuries ago, are becoming...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Emray Naquin casts his net at the Isle de Jean Charles, Louisiana, April 7, 2021. The Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe, whose ancestors were forced by the American government to flee to Louisiana's bayous nearly two centuries ago, are becoming federally funded climate change transplants as rising seas and eroding lands threaten their home on the island. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

8:56pm EDT
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

8:41am EDT
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 29 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 28 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

Montgomery County, where Schwenksville is located, has one of the highest per capita vaccination rates in the state of Pennsylvania.

Funeral for Ma'Khia Bryant, Black teen killed by Columbus police

Funeral for Ma'Khia Bryant, Black teen killed by Columbus police

Mourners remember Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl fatally shot by police in Columbus, Ohio.

Photos of the month: April

Photos of the month: April

Our top photos from April 2021.

Inside India's COVID nightmare

Inside India's COVID nightmare

The world s second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.

World's largest airplane takes flight

World's largest airplane takes flight

The world's largest airplane, designed to transport hypersonic vehicles and facilitate easy access to space, soared into clear skies over California's Mojave desert.

In the ring with bare-knuckle fighters in Russia

In the ring with bare-knuckle fighters in Russia

The "Top Dog" tournament began broadcasting fights in parking lots in early 2020, but now rents out a Moscow sports arena for bare-knuckle bouts that are viewed online by millions.

Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills 45

Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills 45

At least 45 people were crushed to death at an overcrowded religious festival in Israel, with some asphyxiated or trampled victims going unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse.

High anxiety: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens

High anxiety: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens

Locals in Portugal hope the attraction will help revive the region, especially after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

India's COVID patients cram hospitals trying to find care

India's COVID patients cram hospitals trying to find care

COVID-stricken patients flood Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi seeking oxygen, ventilators and beds, as thousands frantically hunt for treatment for their sick relatives using social media apps and personal contacts.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast