Rohan Aggarwal, a resident doctor treating COVID patients, looks at a patient's X-ray scan during his 27-hour shift in the emergency room at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. Aggarwal, 26, doesn't even complete his medical training until next year. And yet, at one of the best hospitals in India, he is the doctor who must decide who will live and who will die when patients come to him gasping for breath, their family members begging for mercy. "Who to be saved, who not to be saved should be decided by God," he said. "We are not made for that - we are just humans. But at this point in time, we are being made to do this." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

