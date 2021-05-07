Edition:
A man is doused by a water cannon during clashes as several hundred people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park for an anti-lockdown party called "La Boum 2" in defiance of coronavirus restrictions in Brussels, Belgium May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Rohan Aggarwal, a resident doctor treating COVID patients, looks at a patient's X-ray scan during his 27-hour shift in the emergency room at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. Aggarwal, 26, doesn't even complete his medical training until next year. And yet, at one of the best hospitals in India, he is the doctor who must decide who will live and who will die when patients come to him gasping for breath, their family members begging for mercy. "Who to be saved, who not to be saved should be decided by God," he said. "We are not made for that - we are just humans. But at this point in time, we are being made to do this." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
A train is seen at the site where a metro overpass partially collapsed at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico, May 4, 2021. The overpass collapsed and a train plunged onto a busy street below, killing at least 25 people and injuring some 79 others. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Eryko, a 6-month-old asylum-seeking migrant from Romania, learns how to walk with the help of his brother Antonio, 16, and father Elvis, as they await with others to be transported to a U.S. Border Patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Ultra Orthodox Jews look at discarded items on a flight of stairs after 45 people were killed in a stampede at a Jewish religious festival in Mount Meron, northern Israel, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Turkish riot police officers scuffle with demonstrators as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, during a nationwide coronavirus "full closure" in Istanbul, Turkey May 1, 2021. Over 200 demonstrators were detained. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Fumie Takino, 89, founder of a senior cheer squad called Japan Pom Pom, and other members prepare to pose for photos before filming a dance routine for an online performance in Tokyo, Japan, April 12, 2021. Japan, one of the world's most rapidly aging nations, with almost 30% of its population older than 65, is known for the longevity of its seniors. But acceptance of the squad took time in a nation with fixed notions about senior life. "We went to a senior-citizens club, and they really didn't like us. They didn't smile even once. 'Japanese women, wearing things like that, at their ages!'" Takino recalls. "Now, I think about half of people are okay with us and half still can't accept us." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrims attend the Easter Eve celebration at the St. Mary Rock-Hewn church in Lalibela, Ethiopia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
A police armored vehicle is pictured during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. Days of protests were originally called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform plan, but demonstrators have since broadened their demands to include government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequality in the health and education systems. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Khalil Ferebee tends to his baby son Karter while standing with his brother Jha'rod Ferebee on stage behind the coffin of their father Andrew Brown Jr., at his funeral in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, was shot to death on April 21 by sheriff's deputies - the latest in a national spate of killings to trigger demands for racial justice. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
A street vendor sits next to an abandoned ambulance outside a hospital as the second coronavirus wave surges in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 4, 2021. The country is being overwhelmed by a COVID-19 surge as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
People enjoy their time at a nightclub in Liverpool, Britain April 30, 2021. Around 3,000 young people partied at a nightclub, in close contact with each other and without wearing masks, part of a government-backed trial to restart mass audience events as the pandemic recedes further in England. Attendees at the evening event had to test negative for COVID-19 within 24 hours of the event. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Homeland Security Investigations personnel escort a man wearing handcuffs to a transport bus from a residence in southwest Houston, Texas, April 30, 2021. Police responding to reports of a kidnapping said they had found more than 90 people crammed into the two-story suburban home and suspected it was being used in a human smuggling operation. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
A policeman takes position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 6, 2021. At least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed in the shootout, police said. It was the deadliest single police operation in the state of Rio de Janeiro, which has suffered for decades from drug violence in its poor neighborhoods known as favelas. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
A woman cries during the cremation of her husband, who died from COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Sally, a 5-year-old Havanese Pomeranian mix, sits at the bar with her owner Matt Friedlander, 39, at the White Horse Tavern as restrictions ease on indoor drinking in bars in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
Women and children of the Nahua indigenous community make pinatas in the town of Alcozacan, Guerrero, Mexico, April 29, 2021. Holding balloons and homemade signs, children paraded the streets of the village, chanting slogans and calling for peace in a region where drug gangs wield deadly force. REUTERS /Mahe Elipe

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
People wait to receive coronavirus vaccines in the Usce shopping mall, in which the first 100 people vaccinated will receive a discount voucher worth 3,000 dinars ($30.74) secured by the mall's management and retailers, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
Sirgregory Allen from Better Men Outreach knocks on doors during a campaign to provide information about where people can get their vaccinations and answer questions related to vaccine hesitancy in Detroit, Michigan, May 4, 2021. The U.S. coronavirus vaccination campaign has reached a tipping point, with supply outstripping demand due to factors including ambivalence or skepticism about the vaccines as well as access issues. In recent weeks, the number of Americans seeking to be vaccinated against COVID-19 dropped by a third, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca', now open for local residents in Arouca, Portugal, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
