Photos of the week
A man is doused by a water cannon during clashes as several hundred people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park for an anti-lockdown party called "La Boum 2" in defiance of coronavirus restrictions in Brussels, Belgium May 1, 2021....more
Rohan Aggarwal, a resident doctor treating COVID patients, looks at a patient's X-ray scan during his 27-hour shift in the emergency room at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021. Aggarwal, 26, doesn't even complete his medical...more
A train is seen at the site where a metro overpass partially collapsed at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico, May 4, 2021. The overpass collapsed and a train plunged onto a busy street below, killing at least 25 people and injuring some 79 others....more
Eryko, a 6-month-old asylum-seeking migrant from Romania, learns how to walk with the help of his brother Antonio, 16, and father Elvis, as they await with others to be transported to a U.S. Border Patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio...more
Ultra Orthodox Jews look at discarded items on a flight of stairs after 45 people were killed in a stampede at a Jewish religious festival in Mount Meron, northern Israel, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Turkish riot police officers scuffle with demonstrators as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, during a nationwide coronavirus "full closure" in Istanbul, Turkey May 1, 2021. Over 200 demonstrators were...more
Fumie Takino, 89, founder of a senior cheer squad called Japan Pom Pom, and other members prepare to pose for photos before filming a dance routine for an online performance in Tokyo, Japan, April 12, 2021. Japan, one of the world's most rapidly...more
Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrims attend the Easter Eve celebration at the St. Mary Rock-Hewn church in Lalibela, Ethiopia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
A police armored vehicle is pictured during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 5, 2021. Days of protests were originally called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform plan, but demonstrators have since broadened their demands to include...more
Khalil Ferebee tends to his baby son Karter while standing with his brother Jha'rod Ferebee on stage behind the coffin of their father Andrew Brown Jr., at his funeral in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 3, 2021. Brown, a 42-year-old Black man,...more
A street vendor sits next to an abandoned ambulance outside a hospital as the second coronavirus wave surges in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 4, 2021. The country is being overwhelmed by a COVID-19 surge as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia....more
People enjoy their time at a nightclub in Liverpool, Britain April 30, 2021. Around 3,000 young people partied at a nightclub, in close contact with each other and without wearing masks, part of a government-backed trial to restart mass audience...more
Homeland Security Investigations personnel escort a man wearing handcuffs to a transport bus from a residence in southwest Houston, Texas, April 30, 2021. Police responding to reports of a kidnapping said they had found more than 90 people crammed...more
A policeman takes position during an operation against drug dealers in Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 6, 2021. At least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed in the shootout, police said. It was the deadliest single...more
A woman cries during the cremation of her husband, who died from COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sally, a 5-year-old Havanese Pomeranian mix, sits at the bar with her owner Matt Friedlander, 39, at the White Horse Tavern as restrictions ease on indoor drinking in bars in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Women and children of the Nahua indigenous community make pinatas in the town of Alcozacan, Guerrero, Mexico, April 29, 2021. Holding balloons and homemade signs, children paraded the streets of the village, chanting slogans and calling for peace in...more
People wait to receive coronavirus vaccines in the Usce shopping mall, in which the first 100 people vaccinated will receive a discount voucher worth 3,000 dinars ($30.74) secured by the mall's management and retailers, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6,...more
Sirgregory Allen from Better Men Outreach knocks on doors during a campaign to provide information about where people can get their vaccinations and answer questions related to vaccine hesitancy in Detroit, Michigan, May 4, 2021. The U.S. coronavirus...more
People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca', now open for local residents in Arouca, Portugal, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
