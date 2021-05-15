Photos of the week
Smoke and flames rise from a tower building as it is destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence in Gaza City May 12, 2021. Israel launched its offensive after Hamas fired rockets at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in...more
Soldiers work in a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
Grace Peterson, 14, is inoculated with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine after Georgia authorized the vaccine for ages over 12 years, at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. U.S. states are set to begin using the Pfizer-BioNTech...more
Laser beams are shot through the air as demonstrators hurl rocks during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa...more
Ruqia Bakhshi, 14, one of the students who was injured in a car bomb blast outside a school, receives treatment at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan May 10, 2021. At least 80 people were killed in the massive bomb blast as girls left school in the...more
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian woman carrying a baby evacuates following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Flowers are left on a minke whale calf after it was put down on the banks of the River Thames in London, Britain May 10, 2021. The injured calf was put down after its condition deteriorated and hopes for its survival faded, hundreds of miles from its...more
Patients receive treatment inside a COVID-19 ward at a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. India's brutal second wave has reached the small towns and the countryside, ripping through a fragile health system...more
Russian service members march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Indonesian Muslims attend a mass prayer session at Gunung Labu field as Mount Kerinci Volcano is seen in the background during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in West Kayu Aro, Kerinci, Jambi province, Indonesia,...more
Arisa Tsubata, 27, a nurse and a boxer, trains with her trainer Tomoko Okada at Tajima boxing gym in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, April 15, 2021. Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for over a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing...more
Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden
A Palestinian man prays as Israeli police gather during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from...more
An Israeli police officer holds his weapon as he stands in front of an injured Israeli driver moments after witnesses said he crashed his car into a Palestinian on a pavement during stone-throwing clashes near Lion's Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old...more
A family member offers flowers for a person, who died from COVID-19, at a crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, mourns over the body of her son during his funeral in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen...more
Activists are surrounded by police as they protest against the eviction of a family from their home in El Raval neighborhood in Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Students warm up during a free surfing lesson in the small fishing town of Tarfaya, Morocco, April 14, 2021. More than a hundred local children - boys and girls - have attended free classes from a group of young surfers, watching as the instructors...more
Buddhist monks and believers attend a lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha at a temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Heo Ran
