Photos of the week

Smoke and flames rise from a tower building as it is destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence in Gaza City May 12, 2021. Israel launched its offensive after Hamas fired rockets at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem during Ramadan. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Soldiers work in a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Grace Peterson, 14, is inoculated with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine after Georgia authorized the vaccine for ages over 12 years, at Dekalb Pediatric Center in Decatur, Georgia, May 11, 2021. U.S. states are set to begin using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to inoculate young adolescents against COVID-19 after advisers to the CDC backed the plan in a unanimous vote. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Laser beams are shot through the air as demonstrators hurl rocks during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems in Bogota, Colombia, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Ruqia Bakhshi, 14, one of the students who was injured in a car bomb blast outside a school, receives treatment at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan May 10, 2021. At least 80 people were killed in the massive bomb blast as girls left school in the minority Hazara neighborhood that has repeatedly been targeted by militants. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
A Palestinian woman carrying a baby evacuates following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Flowers are left on a minke whale calf after it was put down on the banks of the River Thames in London, Britain May 10, 2021. The injured calf was put down after its condition deteriorated and hopes for its survival faded, hundreds of miles from its home. The whale had been spotted by swimming upstream in the Thames after rescuers had refloated it to save its life, but it became stuck again. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Patients receive treatment inside a COVID-19 ward at a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11, 2021. India's brutal second wave has reached the small towns and the countryside, ripping through a fragile health system not equipped to deal with such a large public health crisis. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Russian service members march during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Indonesian Muslims attend a mass prayer session at Gunung Labu field as Mount Kerinci Volcano is seen in the background during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in West Kayu Aro, Kerinci, Jambi province, Indonesia, May 13, 2021. Antara Foto/Wahdi Septiawan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 13, 2021
Arisa Tsubata, 27, a nurse and a boxer, trains with her trainer Tomoko Okada at Tajima boxing gym in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, April 15, 2021. Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for over a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. That dream was shattered earlier this year after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to cancel the boxing qualifiers due to take place in June and to allocate spots based on the rankings of recent years instead. "'Why did I aim for the Olympics when the coronavirus happened?' I asked myself," Tsubata said, also wondering, "who knew the coronavirus pandemic would come at this time?" REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A Palestinian man prays as Israeli police gather during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2021
An Israeli police officer holds his weapon as he stands in front of an injured Israeli driver moments after witnesses said he crashed his car into a Palestinian on a pavement during stone-throwing clashes near Lion's Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A family member offers flowers for a person, who died from COVID-19, at a crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
The mother of Palestinian Rasheed Abu Arra, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, mourns over the body of her son during his funeral in the town of Aqqaba near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Activists are surrounded by police as they protest against the eviction of a family from their home in El Raval neighborhood in Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Students warm up during a free surfing lesson in the small fishing town of Tarfaya, Morocco, April 14, 2021. More than a hundred local children - boys and girls - have attended free classes from a group of young surfers, watching as the instructors demonstrate moves before charging into the sea to try for themselves. The surfers also teach the children English and Spanish, hoping to open their horizons beyond scant local job offerings or the lure of joining migrants heading to Europe via illegal and perilous boat journeys to the Canary Islands 100 km away. REUTERS/Imane Djamil

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Buddhist monks and believers attend a lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha at a temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2021.   REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Thursday, May 06, 2021
