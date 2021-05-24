A Moroccan boy cries as he swims using bottles for flotation, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after some 8,000 migrants swam or climbed fences across the border, in Ceuta, Spain, May 19, 2021. The boy said he would rather die than go back to Morocco, according to the Spanish soldier who translated for him before he was escorted away. "He didn't want to go back, he didn't have any family in Morocco, he didn't care if he died from cold; He preferred to die ... than go back to Morocco," soldier Rachid Mohamed al Messaoui said. Soldiers accompanied the crying boy through the gate to the security zone between the two countries, along with other migrants. An army spokesman in Ceuta said he had no information on what happened to the boy. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

