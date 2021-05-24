Edition:
International
Pictures | Sun May 23, 2021 | 9:53pm EDT

Photos of the week

Rescuers carry Suzy Eshkuntana, 6, as they pull her from the rubble of a building at the site of Israeli airstrikes that killed her mother and all four of her siblings, in Gaza City May 16, 2021. The young girl, trapped for seven hours under the debris, was reunited in Shifa hospital with her father, who was also being treated for his wounds. "Forgive me, my daughter. You screamed to me to come to you, but I couldn't come," Riyad Eshkuntana told her after medics brought them together in adjoining beds. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Rescuers carry Suzy Eshkuntana, 6, as they pull her from the rubble of a building at the site of Israeli airstrikes that killed her mother and all four of her siblings, in Gaza City May 16, 2021. The young girl, trapped for seven hours under the...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
Rescuers carry Suzy Eshkuntana, 6, as they pull her from the rubble of a building at the site of Israeli airstrikes that killed her mother and all four of her siblings, in Gaza City May 16, 2021. The young girl, trapped for seven hours under the debris, was reunited in Shifa hospital with her father, who was also being treated for his wounds. "Forgive me, my daughter. You screamed to me to come to you, but I couldn't come," Riyad Eshkuntana told her after medics brought them together in adjoining beds. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 20
A woman protects her children as sirens sound following rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel near Sderot, Israel May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A woman protects her children as sirens sound following rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel near Sderot, Israel May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
A woman protects her children as sirens sound following rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel near Sderot, Israel May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 20
A U.S. border patrol agent offers his hand to a migrant woman from Guatemala who was caught hiding in thick brush after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A U.S. border patrol agent offers his hand to a migrant woman from Guatemala who was caught hiding in thick brush after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A U.S. border patrol agent offers his hand to a migrant woman from Guatemala who was caught hiding in thick brush after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 20
Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week in Medellin, Colombia May 19, 2021. The demonstrations, originally called in late April against a now-canceled tax plan, have expanded to include demands like a basic income, an end to police violence and opportunities for young people. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa

Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week in Medellin, Colombia May 19, 2021. The demonstrations, originally called in late April against a now-canceled tax plan, have expanded to include demands like a basic income, an end...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week in Medellin, Colombia May 19, 2021. The demonstrations, originally called in late April against a now-canceled tax plan, have expanded to include demands like a basic income, an end to police violence and opportunities for young people. REUTERS/Santiago Mesa
Close
4 / 20
A Moroccan boy cries as he swims using bottles for flotation, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after some 8,000 migrants swam or climbed fences across the border, in Ceuta, Spain, May 19, 2021. The boy said he would rather die than go back to Morocco, according to the Spanish soldier who translated for him before he was escorted away. "He didn't want to go back, he didn't have any family in Morocco, he didn't care if he died from cold; He preferred to die ... than go back to Morocco," soldier Rachid Mohamed al Messaoui said. Soldiers accompanied the crying boy through the gate to the security zone between the two countries, along with other migrants. An army spokesman in Ceuta said he had no information on what happened to the boy. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Moroccan boy cries as he swims using bottles for flotation, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after some 8,000 migrants swam or climbed fences across the border, in Ceuta, Spain, May 19, 2021. The boy said he would rather die than...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
A Moroccan boy cries as he swims using bottles for flotation, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after some 8,000 migrants swam or climbed fences across the border, in Ceuta, Spain, May 19, 2021. The boy said he would rather die than go back to Morocco, according to the Spanish soldier who translated for him before he was escorted away. "He didn't want to go back, he didn't have any family in Morocco, he didn't care if he died from cold; He preferred to die ... than go back to Morocco," soldier Rachid Mohamed al Messaoui said. Soldiers accompanied the crying boy through the gate to the security zone between the two countries, along with other migrants. An army spokesman in Ceuta said he had no information on what happened to the boy. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
5 / 20
Volunteers Akshaya (R), 22, a law student, and Esther Mary, 41, a lecturer, carry the body of a person who died from COVID-19 for burial at a cemetery in Bengaluru, India, May 18, 2021. Citizen volunteers risk their own personal safety to help families affected by the country's devastating second wave, saying they been moved to act by desperate pleas for help on social media and in their local communities. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

Volunteers Akshaya (R), 22, a law student, and Esther Mary, 41, a lecturer, carry the body of a person who died from COVID-19 for burial at a cemetery in Bengaluru, India, May 18, 2021. Citizen volunteers risk their own personal safety to help...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Volunteers Akshaya (R), 22, a law student, and Esther Mary, 41, a lecturer, carry the body of a person who died from COVID-19 for burial at a cemetery in Bengaluru, India, May 18, 2021. Citizen volunteers risk their own personal safety to help families affected by the country's devastating second wave, saying they been moved to act by desperate pleas for help on social media and in their local communities. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
Close
6 / 20
A Palestinian boy pulls a cart carrying his brother and their belongings as they flee their home during Israeli air and artillery strikes, near the site of a building destroyed in earlier strikes in Gaza City May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy pulls a cart carrying his brother and their belongings as they flee their home during Israeli air and artillery strikes, near the site of a building destroyed in earlier strikes in Gaza City May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
A Palestinian boy pulls a cart carrying his brother and their belongings as they flee their home during Israeli air and artillery strikes, near the site of a building destroyed in earlier strikes in Gaza City May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 20
An Israeli man looks on after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit a residential building in Ashkelon, Israel May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli man looks on after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit a residential building in Ashkelon, Israel May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
An Israeli man looks on after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit a residential building in Ashkelon, Israel May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 20
Community coordinator Terence Surin hugs Joan Brock, a 101-year-old resident at Alexander House Care Home in Wimbledon, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Community coordinator Terence Surin hugs Joan Brock, a 101-year-old resident at Alexander House Care Home in Wimbledon, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Community coordinator Terence Surin hugs Joan Brock, a 101-year-old resident at Alexander House Care Home in Wimbledon, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
9 / 20
Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds a helmet as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds a helmet as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds a helmet as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Close
10 / 20
April Haze, a San Jose-based stripper, teaches a pole dance class to her students at Revel Room Studios in Milpitas, California, April 15, 2021. As some of the United States' estimated 3,821 strip clubs start to open up again, women who work as strippers are confronting a transformed industry. Haze turned to online work when clubs closed. She made $400 in her first month on the content-sharing site OnlyFans, far less than the over $700 she would make per night stripping at Cheetahs in Sunnyvale. "At the club, people realize that I'm working, whereas with OnlyFans, a lot of people think, 'Oh, it's just a side hustle' or 'I'm doing her a favor by subscribing,'" said Haze, 25, who asked to be identified by her stage name. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

April Haze, a San Jose-based stripper, teaches a pole dance class to her students at Revel Room Studios in Milpitas, California, April 15, 2021. As some of the United States' estimated 3,821 strip clubs start to open up again, women who work as...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
April Haze, a San Jose-based stripper, teaches a pole dance class to her students at Revel Room Studios in Milpitas, California, April 15, 2021. As some of the United States' estimated 3,821 strip clubs start to open up again, women who work as strippers are confronting a transformed industry. Haze turned to online work when clubs closed. She made $400 in her first month on the content-sharing site OnlyFans, far less than the over $700 she would make per night stripping at Cheetahs in Sunnyvale. "At the club, people realize that I'm working, whereas with OnlyFans, a lot of people think, 'Oh, it's just a side hustle' or 'I'm doing her a favor by subscribing,'" said Haze, 25, who asked to be identified by her stage name. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Close
11 / 20
Flames rise as firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a fire burning in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas

Flames rise as firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a fire burning in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Flames rise as firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a fire burning in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas
Close
12 / 20
An Israeli soldier looks on as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as it seen from a naval boat patrolling the Mediterranean Sea off the southern Israeli coast, May 19, 2021 REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier looks on as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as it seen from a naval boat patrolling the Mediterranean Sea off the southern Israeli coast, May 19, 2021 REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
An Israeli soldier looks on as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as it seen from a naval boat patrolling the Mediterranean Sea off the southern Israeli coast, May 19, 2021 REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Close
13 / 20
Debris flies as smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Debris flies as smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Debris flies as smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
14 / 20
A cargo ship, boat marina and the Olympic Mountains are visible from the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, May 14, 2021.   REUTERS/Karen Ducey

A cargo ship, boat marina and the Olympic Mountains are visible from the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, May 14, 2021.   REUTERS/Karen Ducey

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
A cargo ship, boat marina and the Olympic Mountains are visible from the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, May 14, 2021.   REUTERS/Karen Ducey
Close
15 / 20
Participant Vasil of North Macedonia performs during first semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Participant Vasil of North Macedonia performs during first semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Participant Vasil of North Macedonia performs during first semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw
Close
16 / 20
A tower housing Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza City, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A tower housing Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza City, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2021
A tower housing Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza City, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
17 / 20
An Israeli security force member holds a protester during a demonstration held by Palestinians to show their solidarity amid Israel-Gaza fighting, at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli security force member holds a protester during a demonstration held by Palestinians to show their solidarity amid Israel-Gaza fighting, at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
An Israeli security force member holds a protester during a demonstration held by Palestinians to show their solidarity amid Israel-Gaza fighting, at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
18 / 20
Lincoln Patton, 6, holds hands with his mother Janine Patton and grandmother Janet Winebark as they wait in line for food at the Lindale Championship Rodeo in Lindale, Texas, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Lincoln Patton, 6, holds hands with his mother Janine Patton and grandmother Janet Winebark as they wait in line for food at the Lindale Championship Rodeo in Lindale, Texas, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2021
Lincoln Patton, 6, holds hands with his mother Janine Patton and grandmother Janet Winebark as they wait in line for food at the Lindale Championship Rodeo in Lindale, Texas, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
Close
19 / 20
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree at the National Mall, as Brood X or Brood 10 cicadas have begun emerging from the earth after 17 years in Washington, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree at the National Mall, as Brood X or Brood 10 cicadas have begun emerging from the earth after 17 years in Washington, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree at the National Mall, as Brood X or Brood 10 cicadas have begun emerging from the earth after 17 years in Washington, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 21 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 20 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 19 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 18 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Little Island, park built by billionaire, further transforms Manhattan

Little Island, park built by billionaire, further transforms Manhattan

Little Island Park on the Hudson River finally opened nearly seven years after plans were unveiled, thanks to billionaire media mogul Barry Diller, whose $260 million donation has further transformed the once-derelict West Side of Manhattan.

India reels under massive COVID wave

India reels under massive COVID wave

India's healthcare system is reeling under a massive wave of coronavirus infections, as the country reports some 250,000 infections and 4,000 deaths daily.

Rare albino animals

Rare albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Israeli-Hamas truce takes hold after worst violence in years

Israeli-Hamas truce takes hold after worst violence in years

A truce between Israel and Hamas took hold on Friday after 11 days of cross-border fighting.

Gazans emerge to see the damage after fighting ends

Gazans emerge to see the damage after fighting ends

After huddling at home during Israel's 11-day bombardment of Gaza, the shock of seeing houses and other buildings destroyed after yet another conflict tempered Palestinian joy that this round of fighting was over.

Gazans celebrate after Israel and Hamas begin truce

Gazans celebrate after Israel and Hamas begin truce

Palestinians poured into Gaza's streets to celebrate after a truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday at the hour set by Egyptian mediators.

Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground

Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground

Billions of red-eyed cicadas, known as Brood X, are beginning to crawl their way above ground after a 17-year stay underground in portions of the eastern United States.

Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco

Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco

Spain deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after around 8,000 migrants, many from Sub-Saharan Africa and including 1,500 minors, entered the enclave by swimming in or climbing over the fence.

Best of Eurovision

Best of Eurovision

Contestants from 39 countries take part in a slimmed-down version of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, with a limited live audience due to the pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast