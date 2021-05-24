Photos of the week
Rescuers carry Suzy Eshkuntana, 6, as they pull her from the rubble of a building at the site of Israeli airstrikes that killed her mother and all four of her siblings, in Gaza City May 16, 2021. The young girl, trapped for seven hours under the...more
A woman protects her children as sirens sound following rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel near Sderot, Israel May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A U.S. border patrol agent offers his hand to a migrant woman from Guatemala who was caught hiding in thick brush after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Demonstrators clash with police as protests enter their fourth week in Medellin, Colombia May 19, 2021. The demonstrations, originally called in late April against a now-canceled tax plan, have expanded to include demands like a basic income, an end...more
A Moroccan boy cries as he swims using bottles for flotation, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after some 8,000 migrants swam or climbed fences across the border, in Ceuta, Spain, May 19, 2021. The boy said he would rather die than...more
Volunteers Akshaya (R), 22, a law student, and Esther Mary, 41, a lecturer, carry the body of a person who died from COVID-19 for burial at a cemetery in Bengaluru, India, May 18, 2021. Citizen volunteers risk their own personal safety to help...more
A Palestinian boy pulls a cart carrying his brother and their belongings as they flee their home during Israeli air and artillery strikes, near the site of a building destroyed in earlier strikes in Gaza City May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli man looks on after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit a residential building in Ashkelon, Israel May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Community coordinator Terence Surin hugs Joan Brock, a 101-year-old resident at Alexander House Care Home in Wimbledon, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds a helmet as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
April Haze, a San Jose-based stripper, teaches a pole dance class to her students at Revel Room Studios in Milpitas, California, April 15, 2021. As some of the United States' estimated 3,821 strip clubs start to open up again, women who work as...more
Flames rise as firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a fire burning in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Vassilis Psomas
An Israeli soldier looks on as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as it seen from a naval boat patrolling the Mediterranean Sea off the southern Israeli coast, May 19, 2021 REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Debris flies as smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A cargo ship, boat marina and the Olympic Mountains are visible from the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Karen Ducey
Participant Vasil of North Macedonia performs during first semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw
A tower housing Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza City, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli security force member holds a protester during a demonstration held by Palestinians to show their solidarity amid Israel-Gaza fighting, at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Lincoln Patton, 6, holds hands with his mother Janine Patton and grandmother Janet Winebark as they wait in line for food at the Lindale Championship Rodeo in Lindale, Texas, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree at the National Mall, as Brood X or Brood 10 cicadas have begun emerging from the earth after 17 years in Washington, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
