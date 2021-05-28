Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri May 28, 2021 | 3:46pm EDT

Photos of the week

A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in a park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in a park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in a park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Close
1 / 20
The full moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon" rises over the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The full moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon" rises over the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
The full moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon" rises over the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 20
Bethel Boateng, 16, (R) and her sister Natalie Boateng, 13, pose for a portrait along Pena Boulevard nearly a year after they and other youth led a march onto the highway in protest of the killing of George Floyd in Denver, Colorado, May 20, 2021. "In that moment, on that day, I felt like I was on top of the world," Bethel said. That sense has since given way to a realization that change can take a lifetime. Bethel wants to start an activist club at her high school to address racial equality - but also economic equality and police reform. "There has to be more consequences for police who kill," she said. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Bethel Boateng, 16, (R) and her sister Natalie Boateng, 13, pose for a portrait along Pena Boulevard nearly a year after they and other youth led a march onto the highway in protest of the killing of George Floyd in Denver, Colorado, May 20, 2021....more

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Bethel Boateng, 16, (R) and her sister Natalie Boateng, 13, pose for a portrait along Pena Boulevard nearly a year after they and other youth led a march onto the highway in protest of the killing of George Floyd in Denver, Colorado, May 20, 2021. "In that moment, on that day, I felt like I was on top of the world," Bethel said. That sense has since given way to a realization that change can take a lifetime. Bethel wants to start an activist club at her high school to address racial equality - but also economic equality and police reform. "There has to be more consequences for police who kill," she said. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
3 / 20
Shallow sand graves of people, some of whom are suspected to have died from COVID-19, are seen on the banks of the river Ganges in Shringaverpur on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, May 21, 2021. The world's second-most populous country in May recorded its highest monthly COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began last year, accounting for just over a third of the overall total. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla

Shallow sand graves of people, some of whom are suspected to have died from COVID-19, are seen on the banks of the river Ganges in Shringaverpur on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, May 21, 2021. The world's second-most populous country in May...more

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2021
Shallow sand graves of people, some of whom are suspected to have died from COVID-19, are seen on the banks of the river Ganges in Shringaverpur on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, May 21, 2021. The world's second-most populous country in May recorded its highest monthly COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began last year, accounting for just over a third of the overall total. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla
Close
4 / 20
People gesture near the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City May 21, 2021. The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt and coordinated with the United States, followed 11 days of the worst fighting between Palestinian militants and Israel in years. Hundreds of Israeli air strikes killed at least 254 people in Gaza and injured over 1,900, Palestinian medics said. The Israeli military put Israel's death toll at 13, with hundreds injured by rocket salvoes by Hamas and other Palestinian militants in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

People gesture near the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City May 21, 2021. The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt and coordinated with the United States, followed 11 days of the worst...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
People gesture near the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City May 21, 2021. The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt and coordinated with the United States, followed 11 days of the worst fighting between Palestinian militants and Israel in years. Hundreds of Israeli air strikes killed at least 254 people in Gaza and injured over 1,900, Palestinian medics said. The Israeli military put Israel's death toll at 13, with hundreds injured by rocket salvoes by Hamas and other Palestinian militants in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 20
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree near Rock Creek Park in Washington, May 18, 2021. Wooded areas up and down the U.S. East Coast are breaking into a deafening buzz. After 17 years spent alone underground, billions of red-eyed cicadas are emerging for their final act: to meet a partner, breed and die. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree near Rock Creek Park in Washington, May 18, 2021. Wooded areas up and down the U.S. East Coast are breaking into a deafening buzz. After 17 years spent alone underground, billions of red-eyed...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree near Rock Creek Park in Washington, May 18, 2021. Wooded areas up and down the U.S. East Coast are breaking into a deafening buzz. After 17 years spent alone underground, billions of red-eyed cicadas are emerging for their final act: to meet a partner, breed and die. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 20
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship off Colombo Harbour, as villagers push the spilled cargo onto the beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26, 2021. The container ship, sailing with a Singaporean flag and carrying cosmetics and chemicals including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, was anchored off Colombo when a container caught fire, officials said. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship off Colombo Harbour, as villagers push the spilled cargo onto the beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26, 2021. The container ship, sailing with a Singaporean flag and carrying cosmetics...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship off Colombo Harbour, as villagers push the spilled cargo onto the beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26, 2021. The container ship, sailing with a Singaporean flag and carrying cosmetics and chemicals including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, was anchored off Colombo when a container caught fire, officials said. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
7 / 20
Derenda Hancock, who leads the Pink House Defenders, a group of volunteer abortion clinic escorts at the Jackson Women's Health Organization, waits outside the clinic in Jackson, Mississippi, May 20, 2021. For eight years, the 62-year-old has ushered women from their cars to the doors of Mississippi's only abortion clinic, donning a rainbow vest as she shields them from protesters waving religious pamphlets and shouting "turn back!" through bullhorns. The Supreme Court has thrust the clinic into the center of the country's contentious debate over abortion rights, after it agreed to review Mississippi’s bid to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a Republican-backed measure enacted in direct challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Derenda Hancock, who leads the Pink House Defenders, a group of volunteer abortion clinic escorts at the Jackson Women's Health Organization, waits outside the clinic in Jackson, Mississippi, May 20, 2021. For eight years, the 62-year-old has ushered...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Derenda Hancock, who leads the Pink House Defenders, a group of volunteer abortion clinic escorts at the Jackson Women's Health Organization, waits outside the clinic in Jackson, Mississippi, May 20, 2021. For eight years, the 62-year-old has ushered women from their cars to the doors of Mississippi's only abortion clinic, donning a rainbow vest as she shields them from protesters waving religious pamphlets and shouting "turn back!" through bullhorns. The Supreme Court has thrust the clinic into the center of the country's contentious debate over abortion rights, after it agreed to review Mississippi’s bid to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a Republican-backed measure enacted in direct challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Close
8 / 20
A girl, with her face painted with the colors of the opposition flag, looks on during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. Assad won a fourth term in office with 95.1% of votes in an election that delivers him seven more years of power in a country ruined by war but which opponents and the West say was marked by fraud. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A girl, with her face painted with the colors of the opposition flag, looks on during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. Assad won a fourth term...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A girl, with her face painted with the colors of the opposition flag, looks on during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. Assad won a fourth term in office with 95.1% of votes in an election that delivers him seven more years of power in a country ruined by war but which opponents and the West say was marked by fraud. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
9 / 20
Forensic officers work in the area after Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was critically injured after being shot in the head in an early morning attack near her home in Peckham, London, Britain, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Forensic officers work in the area after Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was critically injured after being shot in the head in an early morning attack near her home in Peckham, London, Britain, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2021
Forensic officers work in the area after Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was critically injured after being shot in the head in an early morning attack near her home in Peckham, London, Britain, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
10 / 20
Lawyers attend the judges' inspection of the reconstruction of the MH17 wreckage in Reijen, Netherlands, May 26, 2021. Judges overseeing the murder trial of four suspects in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over rebel-held eastern Ukraine viewed the wreckage of the plane, two weeks before prosecutors are due to present their case. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool

Lawyers attend the judges' inspection of the reconstruction of the MH17 wreckage in Reijen, Netherlands, May 26, 2021. Judges overseeing the murder trial of four suspects in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over rebel-held eastern...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Lawyers attend the judges' inspection of the reconstruction of the MH17 wreckage in Reijen, Netherlands, May 26, 2021. Judges overseeing the murder trial of four suspects in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over rebel-held eastern Ukraine viewed the wreckage of the plane, two weeks before prosecutors are due to present their case. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool
Close
11 / 20
An asylum-seeking migrant man from Venezuela carries an elderly woman as they cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

An asylum-seeking migrant man from Venezuela carries an elderly woman as they cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant man from Venezuela carries an elderly woman as they cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
12 / 20
Relatives of Pramila Devi, 36, who died from complications related to COVID-19, take down her body from a jeep before her cremation on the banks of the river Ganges in Pauri Garhwal, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, May 24, 2021. Devi's eldest daughter got married and moved away in late April after the family hosted a ceremony attended by over two dozen people, her husband Suresh Kumar, 43, told Reuters. Two weeks after that Devi suffered a bout of diarrhoea. But it was not until 10 days later that Kumar, who has no income and depends on handouts, took her to a nearby dispensary that has been turned into a small COVID-19 facility with four beds. Devi tested positive for COVID-19 with very low blood oxygen levels. She died a day later. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Relatives of Pramila Devi, 36, who died from complications related to COVID-19, take down her body from a jeep before her cremation on the banks of the river Ganges in Pauri Garhwal, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, May 24, 2021. Devi's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Relatives of Pramila Devi, 36, who died from complications related to COVID-19, take down her body from a jeep before her cremation on the banks of the river Ganges in Pauri Garhwal, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, May 24, 2021. Devi's eldest daughter got married and moved away in late April after the family hosted a ceremony attended by over two dozen people, her husband Suresh Kumar, 43, told Reuters. Two weeks after that Devi suffered a bout of diarrhoea. But it was not until 10 days later that Kumar, who has no income and depends on handouts, took her to a nearby dispensary that has been turned into a small COVID-19 facility with four beds. Devi tested positive for COVID-19 with very low blood oxygen levels. She died a day later. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 20
Damaged houses destroyed by Israeli air strikes during Israel-Hamas fighting are seen in the Gaza Strip, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Damaged houses destroyed by Israeli air strikes during Israel-Hamas fighting are seen in the Gaza Strip, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Damaged houses destroyed by Israeli air strikes during Israel-Hamas fighting are seen in the Gaza Strip, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
14 / 20
A family member holds onto Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, as family members face reporters at the White House following their meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington, May 25, 2021. A year after his killing unleashed a national reckoning over racial injustice, Floyd's relatives met with Biden and lawmakers on Capitol Hill to urge passage of police reform legislation in their loved one's name. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

A family member holds onto Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, as family members face reporters at the White House following their meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington, May 25, 2021. A year after his killing unleashed a national...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A family member holds onto Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, as family members face reporters at the White House following their meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington, May 25, 2021. A year after his killing unleashed a national reckoning over racial injustice, Floyd's relatives met with Biden and lawmakers on Capitol Hill to urge passage of police reform legislation in their loved one's name. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Close
15 / 20
A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal state, India, May 26, 2021. More than 150,000 people were left homeless in the aftermath of the cyclone that unleashed storm surges in eastern India and Bangladesh, with heavy rains hampering relief work in some low-lying coastal areas. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal state, India, May 26, 2021. More than 150,000 people were left homeless in the aftermath of the cyclone that unleashed storm...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal state, India, May 26, 2021. More than 150,000 people were left homeless in the aftermath of the cyclone that unleashed storm surges in eastern India and Bangladesh, with heavy rains hampering relief work in some low-lying coastal areas. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
16 / 20
A demonstrator smokes a cigarette near a fire site during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq May 25, 2021. One protester died as hundreds demonstrated in Tahrir Square, shouting slogans against Iran-backed militias and accusing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government of failing to answer for the deaths of dozens of activists shot dead in different parts of Iraq in recent months. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A demonstrator smokes a cigarette near a fire site during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq May 25, 2021. One protester died as hundreds demonstrated in Tahrir Square, shouting slogans against Iran-backed militias and accusing Prime...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
A demonstrator smokes a cigarette near a fire site during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq May 25, 2021. One protester died as hundreds demonstrated in Tahrir Square, shouting slogans against Iran-backed militias and accusing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government of failing to answer for the deaths of dozens of activists shot dead in different parts of Iraq in recent months. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
17 / 20
Pigeon fancier Yonisbel Santana poses for a photo on his rooftop in Havana, Cuba, May 18, 2021. Cubans are increasingly breeding pigeons as a form of escape, as most stay indoors due to the country's worst outbreak of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March last year. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Pigeon fancier Yonisbel Santana poses for a photo on his rooftop in Havana, Cuba, May 18, 2021. Cubans are increasingly breeding pigeons as a form of escape, as most stay indoors due to the country's worst outbreak of COVID-19 since the pandemic...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Pigeon fancier Yonisbel Santana poses for a photo on his rooftop in Havana, Cuba, May 18, 2021. Cubans are increasingly breeding pigeons as a form of escape, as most stay indoors due to the country's worst outbreak of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March last year. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
18 / 20
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, rides a land yacht at the beach in St Andrews, Scotland, Britain, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, rides a land yacht at the beach in St Andrews, Scotland, Britain, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, rides a land yacht at the beach in St Andrews, Scotland, Britain, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Close
19 / 20
Ghenwa, 21, a trainee flight attendant, poses for a photograph in her room in Damascus, Syria, April 7, 2021. The freedom to travel was the main reason Ghenwa decided to train as an air hostess, having dropped out of university where she was studying architecture. "I'm Syrian and I can't travel at the moment except through this opportunity," said Ghenwa. "It's the only opportunity that makes me feel I can move faster... to feel the freedom of borders." REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

Ghenwa, 21, a trainee flight attendant, poses for a photograph in her room in Damascus, Syria, April 7, 2021. The freedom to travel was the main reason Ghenwa decided to train as an air hostess, having dropped out of university where she was studying...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Ghenwa, 21, a trainee flight attendant, poses for a photograph in her room in Damascus, Syria, April 7, 2021. The freedom to travel was the main reason Ghenwa decided to train as an air hostess, having dropped out of university where she was studying architecture. "I'm Syrian and I can't travel at the moment except through this opportunity," said Ghenwa. "It's the only opportunity that makes me feel I can move faster... to feel the freedom of borders." REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

7:01am EDT
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 27 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 26 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

May 25 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

San Jose mourns for victims of rail yard shooting

San Jose mourns for victims of rail yard shooting

Loved ones and colleagues mourn for the nine people shot dead at the Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, California, after an employee opened fire on his coworkers.

Harrowing scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

Harrowing scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

The shocking images as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption

Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption

Thousands scrambled to flee the Congolese city of Goma, picking their way across landscapes scarred with lava, after officials said a second volcanic eruption could happen any time.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants who crossed from Mexico into the United States in search of asylum.

Best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photographer turns cicadas into portrait subjects

Photographer turns cicadas into portrait subjects

The Brood X bugs get their closeup in images taken by Virginia photographer and cicada enthusiast Oxana Ware.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

California transit worker kills 9 in rail yard shooting

California transit worker kills 9 in rail yard shooting

A transit employee in San Jose killed nine co-workers before taking his own life in the latest of a spate of deadly mass U.S. shootings.

In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre

In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre

A century ago, a white mob looted and burned the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, leaving at least 300 Black residents dead and thousands more homeless.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast