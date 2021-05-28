Relatives of Pramila Devi, 36, who died from complications related to COVID-19, take down her body from a jeep before her cremation on the banks of the river Ganges in Pauri Garhwal, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, May 24, 2021. Devi's...more

Relatives of Pramila Devi, 36, who died from complications related to COVID-19, take down her body from a jeep before her cremation on the banks of the river Ganges in Pauri Garhwal, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, May 24, 2021. Devi's eldest daughter got married and moved away in late April after the family hosted a ceremony attended by over two dozen people, her husband Suresh Kumar, 43, told Reuters. Two weeks after that Devi suffered a bout of diarrhoea. But it was not until 10 days later that Kumar, who has no income and depends on handouts, took her to a nearby dispensary that has been turned into a small COVID-19 facility with four beds. Devi tested positive for COVID-19 with very low blood oxygen levels. She died a day later. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

