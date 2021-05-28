Photos of the week
A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in a park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
The full moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon" rises over the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Bethel Boateng, 16, (R) and her sister Natalie Boateng, 13, pose for a portrait along Pena Boulevard nearly a year after they and other youth led a march onto the highway in protest of the killing of George Floyd in Denver, Colorado, May 20, 2021....more
Shallow sand graves of people, some of whom are suspected to have died from COVID-19, are seen on the banks of the river Ganges in Shringaverpur on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, May 21, 2021. The world's second-most populous country in May...more
People gesture near the rubble of a damaged building as Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in Gaza City May 21, 2021. The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt and coordinated with the United States, followed 11 days of the worst...more
A newly emerged adult cicada dries its wings on a tree near Rock Creek Park in Washington, May 18, 2021. Wooded areas up and down the U.S. East Coast are breaking into a deafening buzz. After 17 years spent alone underground, billions of red-eyed...more
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship off Colombo Harbour, as villagers push the spilled cargo onto the beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26, 2021. The container ship, sailing with a Singaporean flag and carrying cosmetics...more
Derenda Hancock, who leads the Pink House Defenders, a group of volunteer abortion clinic escorts at the Jackson Women's Health Organization, waits outside the clinic in Jackson, Mississippi, May 20, 2021. For eight years, the 62-year-old has ushered...more
A girl, with her face painted with the colors of the opposition flag, looks on during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria May 26, 2021. Assad won a fourth term...more
Forensic officers work in the area after Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was critically injured after being shot in the head in an early morning attack near her home in Peckham, London, Britain, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Lawyers attend the judges' inspection of the reconstruction of the MH17 wreckage in Reijen, Netherlands, May 26, 2021. Judges overseeing the murder trial of four suspects in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over rebel-held eastern...more
An asylum-seeking migrant man from Venezuela carries an elderly woman as they cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Relatives of Pramila Devi, 36, who died from complications related to COVID-19, take down her body from a jeep before her cremation on the banks of the river Ganges in Pauri Garhwal, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, May 24, 2021. Devi's...more
Damaged houses destroyed by Israeli air strikes during Israel-Hamas fighting are seen in the Gaza Strip, May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A family member holds onto Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, as family members face reporters at the White House following their meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington, May 25, 2021. A year after his killing unleashed a national...more
A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal state, India, May 26, 2021. More than 150,000 people were left homeless in the aftermath of the cyclone that unleashed storm...more
A demonstrator smokes a cigarette near a fire site during an anti-government protest in Baghdad, Iraq May 25, 2021. One protester died as hundreds demonstrated in Tahrir Square, shouting slogans against Iran-backed militias and accusing Prime...more
Pigeon fancier Yonisbel Santana poses for a photo on his rooftop in Havana, Cuba, May 18, 2021. Cubans are increasingly breeding pigeons as a form of escape, as most stay indoors due to the country's worst outbreak of COVID-19 since the pandemic...more
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, rides a land yacht at the beach in St Andrews, Scotland, Britain, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Ghenwa, 21, a trainee flight attendant, poses for a photograph in her room in Damascus, Syria, April 7, 2021. The freedom to travel was the main reason Ghenwa decided to train as an air hostess, having dropped out of university where she was studying...more
