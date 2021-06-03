Edition:
Photos of the week

Siblings Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis, survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, attend the soil dedication at Stone Hill on the 100th anniversary of the attack in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 31, 2021. White residents shot and killed up to 300 Black people on May 31 and June 1, 1921, and burned and looted homes and businesses, devastating a prosperous African-American community. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A girl looks up at the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's indigenous residential school system, following the discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former school in British Columbia, at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 2, 2021. The Tk'emlúps te Secwe´pemc indigenous nation announced last week it had found the remains of 215 children, some as young as three, buried at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, once Canada's largest such school. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off Colombo Harbour in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021. Sri Lanka braced for the possibility of an oil spill after the container ship, laden with chemicals and on fire for two weeks, sank off its western coast in what is the country's worst ever man-made environmental disaster. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTERS

People are reflected in a puddle as they watch the sunset in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Spectators react as drivers take their first lap at the Indy 500, the largest attended sporting event in the world since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr

A rider is covered in mud during an Indian relay race over Memorial Day weekend at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, May 31, 2021. Indigenous tribes from the United States and Canada converged on Oklahoma for the Indian Relay Horse Race this weekend, helping to revive horse heritage in the state and symbolizing a return to normal after pandemic restrictions. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Guests watch a performance of the West End show "The Show Must Go On" at the Palace Theatre in London, Britain, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Participants dance during the 18th annual Viennese Ball charity event at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia, May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Kate Munson, 18, reacts on her family's ranch after her graduation ceremony at Shallowater High School in Shallowater, Texas, May 21, 2021. A seventh-generation rancher on the arid southern Plains, Munson wants to become a voice for rural America by studying agricultural communications and business, and then possibly getting a law degree. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Wang Tianchang, 78, waters a tree planted on the edge of the Gobi desert on the outskirts of Wuwei, Gansu province, China, April 15, 2021. The Wangs have been fighting desertification since they settled on barren land near the village of Hongshui, close to the border with Inner Mongolia, in 1980. A local institution in northwest China's Gansu province, Wang and his family lead busloads of young volunteers from the provincial capital of Lanzhou into the desert each year to plant and irrigate new trees and bushes. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People evacuate with their belongings amid aftershocks, after homes were covered with lava during the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo May 25, 2021. Fleeing families said they were struggling to find enough food and water as the United Nations called for aid and warned about the risk of cholera. At least 31 people died when Mount Nyiragongo sent a wall of lava spreading towards Goma, destroying 3,000 homes along the way and cutting a major road used to bring aid to the strife-torn region. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children/Handout via REUTERS

A poster depicting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen as his supporters celebrate after the results of the presidential election announced that he won a fourth term in office, in Damascus, Syria, May 27, 2021. The win, dismissed by the opposition and the West as a farce, delivers Assad seven more years in power and lengthens his family's rule to nearly six decades. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A girl sits in front of a headstone during Memorial Day as visitors honor veterans and those lost in war at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, May 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. compete in the first round of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

First lady Jill Biden is helped after getting the heel of her shoe stuck in the pavement while being photographed with members of her motorcade escort at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City, Missouri, May 27, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS

People listen to speakers after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, during a vigil in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada June 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Ko Phyo, 24, a protester who lost a leg during an anti-coup protest, sits in his wheelchair at home on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, April 24, 2021. The bullet that hit Ko Phyo severed three arteries. The soldier who fired the shot removed it with a knife, and a local policeman he knew took him to a military hospital, a journey that took more than two hours, he said. "I started feeling the pain and I couldn't bear it. I told them to cut off my leg immediately. They cut it on the seventh day." REUTERS/Stringer

An audience member wipes a tear as the family of George Floyd, who was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, take part with others in a commemorative concert a year after his death at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Alyssa Rubino and Christina Gonzalez hold a picture of their cousin Michael Joseph Rudometkin, during a vigil for the nine victims of a shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, May 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

