People evacuate with their belongings amid aftershocks, after homes were covered with lava during the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo near Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo May 25, 2021. Fleeing families said they were struggling to find enough food and water as the United Nations called for aid and warned about the risk of cholera. At least 31 people died when Mount Nyiragongo sent a wall of lava spreading towards Goma, destroying 3,000 homes along the way and cutting a major road used to bring aid to the strife-torn region. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Save the Children/Handout via REUTERS

