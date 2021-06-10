Demonstrators lock themselves to Enbridge equipment during a protest against the Line 3 pipeline at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Line 3, which entered service in 1968, ships crude from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. Midwest refiners, and carries less oil than it was designed for due to age and corrosion. Owner Enbridge is replacing the pipeline so it can roughly double the amount of crude it transports. The pipeline is key to landlocked Alberta's efforts to boost crude exports from its oil sands. Pipeline opponents say they stand in solidarity with indigenous communities concerned about the risks the line poses to their rivers and lakes. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Close