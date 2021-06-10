Photos of the week
The head from a statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered one of the architects of Canada's residential school system, is seen after its removal from Ryerson University, at 1492 Land Back Lane reclamation camp set up by Six Nations of the Grand River in...more
People look at police officers standing guard at Victoria Park on the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, in Hong Kong, June 4, 2021. Police blocked off the park to prevent people gathering to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square...more
'Sea snot', a thick slimy layer of the organic matter known as marine mucilage, spreads through the Sea of Marmara, on the shores of Istanbul, Turkey June 7, 2021. The mucilage has covered harbors, shorelines and swathes of the surface, posing a...more
Abdullah Alzureiqi and his daughter Hala say a prayer at the crime scene where a driver ran over a Muslim family in what police say was a deliberately targeted anti-Islamic hate crime, in London, Ontario, Canada June 7, 2021. Four members of the...more
Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic gestures before war crimes judges upheld his genocide conviction and life sentence at the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague, Netherlands June 8, 2021....more
A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", a sculpture depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom...more
Gondoliers help tourists to board gondolas, as the region of Veneto becomes a "white zone", following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
The partially eclipsed sun rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
Demonstrators lock themselves to Enbridge equipment during a protest against the Line 3 pipeline at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Line 3, which entered service in 1968, ships crude from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. Midwest...more
Wild Asian elephants lie on the ground and rest in Jinning district of Kunming, Yunnan province, China, June 7, 2021. A herd of 15 wild elephants has trekked hundreds of kilometres after leaving their forest habitat in Xishuangbanna National Nature...more
A convoy of trucks arrives at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in support of the community after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada...more
14-year-old Aniyah Jennings holds hands with her father Jarmal Samuels, just before receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine during a vaccination event for local adolescents and adults outside the Bronx Writing Academy school in...more
A Palestinian uses his phone as he sits amid the rubble of a house that was destroyed in Israeli air strikes during Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Orthodox believers go on pilgrimage celebrating the icon of St. Nicholas in Kirov Region, Russia June 4, 2021. At least 17,000 pilgrims, loaded with backpacks and some of them barefoot, took part in a five-day and 150-kilometer-long journey from...more
Marshall, 3, sits and eats his lunch in front of a piece of artwork entitled "In The End Is The Beginning" by Nadav Kander during the Estuary 2021 Festival in Shoeburyness, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andy Couldridge
A cicada sits on the neck of President Joe Biden as he and first lady Jill Biden depart for England from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman, who was among activists trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, embraces the stump of a large tree in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, British Columbia, Canada May 17, 2021. The province agreed to a request...more
A woman embraces her daughter during a rally after the remains of 215 children were found at an indigenous residential school in British Columbia, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Red Bull's Max Verstappen kicks the wheel of his car after crashing out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
An aerial view shows wooden pontoons equipped to dredge the seabed for deposits of tin ore off the coast of Toboali, on the southern shores of the island of Bangka, Indonesia, May 1, 2021. Indonesia is the world's biggest exporter of tin used in...more
