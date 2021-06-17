Edition:
Photos of the week

Israel's Linoy Ashram competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual ball final at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Varna, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for a summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. They agreed to begin cybersecurity and arms control talks at a summit that highlighted their discord on those issues, human rights and Ukraine. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Jeffrey Shiau, 35, a volunteer from the crowd, spits water into the mouth of Sam Kaufman, 27, a performer from the Human Fountains, during a reopening party held as coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted in Los Angeles, California, June 15, 2021.   REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Denmark players react as Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing due to cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 12, 2021. Eriksen's life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital, where he is recovering. He will receive an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), a type of pacemaker that can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm. Pool via REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Police officers gather at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Five hundred officers sifted through reporters' computers and notebooks at the pro-democracy tabloid, the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the national security law. Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Rep. Ilhan Omar wipes her tears as members of Congress observe a moment of silence for the 600,000 American lives lost to the coronavirus, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Workers wearing protective suits rest after burying a COVID-19 victim in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Shoes are seen on a path leading to the former Brandon Indian Residential School where researchers, partnered with the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, located 104 potential graves in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada, June 12, 2021. The experiences of indigenous children, forcibly separated from their families under a government policy later described as cultural genocide, are back in the spotlight after a radar survey uncovered evidence of the remains of 215 children buried in unmarked areas on the grounds of a British Columbia residential school last month. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Two people stand beside St Michael's Tower as they watch the sunrise from the top of Glastonbury Tor, in Glastonbury, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Isis Bruno and Mars Rucker kiss during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin sits between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as they pose for a group photo with ministers of the new Israeli government, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year run as Israel's prime minister ended with parliament approving a new "government of change" led by nationalist Naftali Bennett, an improbable scenario few Israelis once could have imagined. But the razor-thin 60-59 vote of confidence in a coalition of left-wing, centrist, right-wing and Arab parties with little in common except a desire to unseat Netanyahu, only underscored its likely fragility. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova poses with her trophies in front of the Eiffel Tower after winning the women's singles and women's doubles titles at the French Open in Paris, France, June 14, 2021. Krejcikova became the first player to win both titles in Paris since Frenchwoman Mary Pierce completed the feat in 2000. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Sea surface-cleaning vessels and barrier-laying boats with Istanbul Municipality clean up "sea snot", a thick, slimy layer of organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, in Istanbul, Turkey June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Wasabi, a Pekingese from East Berlin, Pennsylvania, is presented by owner and handler David Fitzpatrick before winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, June 13, 2021. The fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes won Best in Show at the 145-year-old competition. This year marked the first time the show was not held in Manhattan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Israelis dance with flags by Damascus gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City June 15, 2021. Thousands of Israeli far-right nationalists marched in a flag-waving procession through East Jerusalem, an event that reignited tensions with Palestinians and posed an early challenge to Israel's new government. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China June 17, 2021. Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo flew to the Tianhe unfinished space station in China's first crewed mission since 2016, expanding the country's already growing near-Earth presence and challenging U.S. leadership in orbital space. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
A child sits in a tree as mourners attend a funeral of the Afzaal family at the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, in London, Ontario, Canada June 12, 2021. Several hundred mourners joined a public funeral service to bid farewell to four members of a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man in a pick-up truck in an attack the police said was driven by hate. REUTERS/Alex Filipe

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People ride kayaks and boards around a prop shark in a protest in Gyllyngvase beach, Falmouth, during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. The rich nations promised to tackle China's growing influence, fight climate change, get more COVID-19 jabs to poor countries and keep up their economic stimulus programmes at their first summit since Joe Biden became U.S. president. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A broken-off minaret of Xinqu Mosque lies near a Chinese national flag near the house of worship in Changji outside Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, May 6, 2021. China is trying to move on from a security crackdown in Xinjiang in which more than a million ethnic Uyghurs were detained in re-education centers since 2016, according to U.N. experts and researchers - part of what Beijing has described as an effort to eradicate extremism. It wants to build a patriotic, multi-ethnic region that is secular, Mandarin-speaking and attractive to domestic tourists. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, June 17, 2021
Low water levels due to drought are seen in Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021. The reservoir created by Hoover Dam, an engineering marvel that symbolized the American ascendance of the 20th century, has sunk to its lowest level ever, underscoring the gravity of the extreme drought across the U.S. West. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
