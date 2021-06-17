Photos of the week
Israel's Linoy Ashram competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual ball final at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Varna, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for a summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. They agreed to begin cybersecurity and arms control talks at a summit that highlighted their discord on those...more
Jeffrey Shiau, 35, a volunteer from the crowd, spits water into the mouth of Sam Kaufman, 27, a performer from the Human Fountains, during a reopening party held as coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted in Los Angeles, California, June 15,...more
Denmark players react as Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing due to cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 12, 2021. Eriksen's life was saved when CPR was administered to...more
Police officers gather at the headquarters of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 17, 2021. Five hundred officers sifted through reporters' computers and notebooks at the pro-democracy tabloid, the first case in which authorities have cited media...more
Rep. Ilhan Omar wipes her tears as members of Congress observe a moment of silence for the 600,000 American lives lost to the coronavirus, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Workers wearing protective suits rest after burying a COVID-19 victim in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, June 15, 2021. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/ via REUTERS
Shoes are seen on a path leading to the former Brandon Indian Residential School where researchers, partnered with the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, located 104 potential graves in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada, June 12, 2021. The experiences of indigenous...more
Two people stand beside St Michael's Tower as they watch the sunrise from the top of Glastonbury Tor, in Glastonbury, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Isis Bruno and Mars Rucker kiss during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin sits between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as they pose for a group photo with ministers of the new Israeli government, in Jerusalem June 14, 2021. Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year...more
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova poses with her trophies in front of the Eiffel Tower after winning the women's singles and women's doubles titles at the French Open in Paris, France, June 14, 2021. Krejcikova became the first player to win both...more
Sea surface-cleaning vessels and barrier-laying boats with Istanbul Municipality clean up "sea snot", a thick, slimy layer of organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and...more
Wasabi, a Pekingese from East Berlin, Pennsylvania, is presented by owner and handler David Fitzpatrick before winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, June 13, 2021. The fuzzy...more
Israelis dance with flags by Damascus gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City June 15, 2021. Thousands of Israeli far-right nationalists marched in a flag-waving procession through East Jerusalem, an event that reignited tensions with Palestinians and...more
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China June 17, 2021. Nie...more
A child sits in a tree as mourners attend a funeral of the Afzaal family at the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, in London, Ontario, Canada June 12, 2021. Several hundred mourners joined a public funeral service to bid farewell to four members of...more
People ride kayaks and boards around a prop shark in a protest in Gyllyngvase beach, Falmouth, during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. The rich nations promised to tackle China's growing influence, fight climate change, get more...more
A broken-off minaret of Xinqu Mosque lies near a Chinese national flag near the house of worship in Changji outside Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, May 6, 2021. China is trying to move on from a security crackdown in Xinjiang in...more
Low water levels due to drought are seen in Lake Mead near Las Vegas, Nevada, June 9, 2021. The reservoir created by Hoover Dam, an engineering marvel that symbolized the American ascendance of the 20th century, has sunk to its lowest level ever,...more
