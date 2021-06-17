A broken-off minaret of Xinqu Mosque lies near a Chinese national flag near the house of worship in Changji outside Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, May 6, 2021. China is trying to move on from a security crackdown in Xinjiang in...more

A broken-off minaret of Xinqu Mosque lies near a Chinese national flag near the house of worship in Changji outside Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, May 6, 2021. China is trying to move on from a security crackdown in Xinjiang in which more than a million ethnic Uyghurs were detained in re-education centers since 2016, according to U.N. experts and researchers - part of what Beijing has described as an effort to eradicate extremism. It wants to build a patriotic, multi-ethnic region that is secular, Mandarin-speaking and attractive to domestic tourists. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close