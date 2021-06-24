Photos of the week
Angry parents and community members protest after a Loudoun County School Board meeting was halted by the school board because the crowd refused to quiet down, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22, 2021. Loudoun has been roiled for months by accusations...more
A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper printed its last edition after a stormy year in which its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested...more
Dance captain Shair'Mae Harris, 17, leads members from "For The Love of Dance Studio" during a parade to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in...more
A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24, 2021. Rescue crews near Miami combed through tons of rubble for anyone who may have survived the predawn collapse of part of an oceanfront...more
A person celebrates the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, North Macedonia June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Scotland fans gather before the Euro 2020 match against England, in Leicester Square, London, June 18, 2021. The match was a 0-0 draw. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience at the Vatican, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang walks past a person in a subway station during the New York City primary mayoral election, in Manhattan, New York City, June 22, 2021. Yang conceded after finishing a distant fourth place in the...more
Transgender woman Daniella Milla Tokodi smiles during a drag queen show at a bar in Budapest, Hungary, June 12, 2021. Assigned male at birth, the 31-year-old said after having an operation in 2018 to complete her gender transition she broke into...more
A person protests in support of pop star Britney Spears on the day of her conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, June 23, 2021. An emotional Spears called the 13-year-long conservatorship that has...more
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter finals in 10.87 during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, June 19, 2021. Billed as American athletics' next star, the 5-foot, 1-inch dynamo didn't...more
Hundreds of armed men attend a gathering to announce their support for Afghan security forces and that they are ready to fight against the Taliban, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Abandoned fishing nets cover a reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, as a group of 40 divers worked to remove 29,601 sq ft of the nets causing coral bleaching in Ko Losin, Thailand, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Terrence Floyd, brother of the late George Floyd who was murdered by a police officer, reacts during the unveiling event of Floyd's statue as part of Juneteenth celebrations, in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A minor migrant is transferred to a Red Cross tent, in the port of Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain June 20, 2021. So far this year more than 5,700 migrants have made the dangerous crossing from Africa to the Canaries archipelago,...more
A protester holds a rainbow flag as Hungary players line up during the national anthem before the Euro 2020 match against Germany in Munich, Germany, June 23, 2021. The run-up to the game had been overshadowed by UEFA's refusal to allow the stadium...more
Security and police try to prevent supporters from entering a homeless encampment as the camp's occupants await eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021....more
An Iranian woman holds her passport as she shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote during Iranian presidential election at the Iranian consulate, in Najaf, Iraq, June 18, 2021. Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge who is under U.S. sanctions,...more
An aerial view shows Elizabeth Lake, which has been dried up for several years, as the region experiences extreme heat and drought conditions, in Los Angeles County, California, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Seagulls fly near Shinobazu Pond in Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 29, 2021. As Tokyo prepares to host an Olympics delayed by a year, the anticipated, exhilarating festival of national pride appears to have been muted to a joyless duty. REUTERS/Kim...more
