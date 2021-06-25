Edition:
Photos of the week

Angry parents and community members protest after a Loudoun County School Board meeting was halted by the school board because the crowd refused to quiet down, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22, 2021. Loudoun has been roiled for months by accusations that it has embraced critical race theory, a school of thought that maintains that racism is ingrained in U.S. law and institutions and that legacies of slavery and segregation have created an uneven playing field for Black Americans. The school system says it is simply training teachers, the majority of whom are white, to be "culturally responsive" to serve the county's increasingly diverse student population. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Angry parents and community members protest after a Loudoun County School Board meeting was halted by the school board because the crowd refused to quiet down, in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22, 2021. Loudoun has been roiled for months by accusations that it has embraced critical race theory, a school of thought that maintains that racism is ingrained in U.S. law and institutions and that legacies of slavery and segregation have created an uneven playing field for Black Americans. The school system says it is simply training teachers, the majority of whom are white, to be "culturally responsive" to serve the county's increasingly diverse student population. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper printed its last edition after a stormy year in which its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a new national security law, and its assets were frozen. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
A supporter gestures while holding the final edition of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China June 24, 2021. Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper printed its last edition after a stormy year in which its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a new national security law, and its assets were frozen. REUTERS/Lam Yik
Dance captain Shair'Mae Harris, 17, leads members from "For The Love of Dance Studio" during a parade to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, in Flint, Michigan, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Dance captain Shair'Mae Harris, 17, leads members from "For The Love of Dance Studio" during a parade to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, in Flint, Michigan, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24, 2021. Rescue crews near Miami combed through tons of rubble for anyone who may have survived the predawn collapse of part of an oceanfront residential tower, with officials reporting at least one person found dead and nearly 100 more missing. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24, 2021. Rescue crews near Miami combed through tons of rubble for anyone who may have survived the predawn collapse of part of an oceanfront residential tower, with officials reporting at least one person found dead and nearly 100 more missing. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A person celebrates the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, North Macedonia June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
A person celebrates the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, North Macedonia June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Scotland fans gather before the Euro 2020 match against England, in Leicester Square, London, June 18, 2021. The match was a 0-0 draw. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
Scotland fans gather before the Euro 2020 match against England, in Leicester Square, London, June 18, 2021. The match was a 0-0 draw. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience at the Vatican, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Pope Francis greets a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience at the Vatican, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang walks past a person in a subway station during the New York City primary mayoral election, in Manhattan, New York City, June 22, 2021. Yang conceded after finishing a distant fourth place in the primary, which was led by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, though the outcome likely won't be known for weeks. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang walks past a person in a subway station during the New York City primary mayoral election, in Manhattan, New York City, June 22, 2021. Yang conceded after finishing a distant fourth place in the primary, which was led by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, though the outcome likely won't be known for weeks. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Transgender woman Daniella Milla Tokodi smiles during a drag queen show at a bar in Budapest, Hungary, June 12, 2021. Assigned male at birth, the 31-year-old said after having an operation in 2018 to complete her gender transition she broke into tears when she saw herself in the mirror and that she felt "whole." "It was a relief ... Since then I am able to look into people's eyes. I can communicate with people, I feel whole." That feeling is now overshadowed by worry over a string of laws passed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing government that critics say undermine LGBTQ rights, with the latest this week that bans the "display and promotion" of homosexuality and gender change among under-18s, in schools and in the media. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
Transgender woman Daniella Milla Tokodi smiles during a drag queen show at a bar in Budapest, Hungary, June 12, 2021. Assigned male at birth, the 31-year-old said after having an operation in 2018 to complete her gender transition she broke into tears when she saw herself in the mirror and that she felt "whole." "It was a relief ... Since then I am able to look into people's eyes. I can communicate with people, I feel whole." That feeling is now overshadowed by worry over a string of laws passed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing government that critics say undermine LGBTQ rights, with the latest this week that bans the "display and promotion" of homosexuality and gender change among under-18s, in schools and in the media. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A person protests in support of pop star Britney Spears on the day of her conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, June 23, 2021. An emotional Spears called the 13-year-long conservatorship that has controlled her life stupid and abusive, saying she felt traumatized and angry and wanted her life back. In a statement of more than 20 minutes, the 39-year-old told the judge overseeing the arrangement that she wanted it to end. "I just want my life back," she said. "I’m not here to be anyone’s slave." "I'm traumatized ... I'm not happy, I can't sleep," she said. Spears said her frequent upbeat postings on her Instagram account were lies. "I'm so angry. And I'm depressed. I cry every day," she added. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
A person protests in support of pop star Britney Spears on the day of her conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, June 23, 2021. An emotional Spears called the 13-year-long conservatorship that has controlled her life stupid and abusive, saying she felt traumatized and angry and wanted her life back. In a statement of more than 20 minutes, the 39-year-old told the judge overseeing the arrangement that she wanted it to end. "I just want my life back," she said. "I’m not here to be anyone’s slave." "I'm traumatized ... I'm not happy, I can't sleep," she said. Spears said her frequent upbeat postings on her Instagram account were lies. "I'm so angry. And I'm depressed. I cry every day," she added. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter finals in 10.87 during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, June 19, 2021. Billed as American athletics' next star, the 5-foot, 1-inch dynamo didn't disappoint, torching the race with her trademark flourish at the U.S. Olympic trials, raising her arms to the sky and letting out a cheer in front of an elated crowd as she booked her ticket to Tokyo. "I'm highly blessed and grateful," said Richardson, who told a television reporter that she learned last week that her biological mother had passed away. "Nobody but them and my coach know what I go through on a day-to-day basis," pointing to her family, moments after she had embraced her grandmother in the stands. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter finals in 10.87 during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, June 19, 2021. Billed as American athletics' next star, the 5-foot, 1-inch dynamo didn't disappoint, torching the race with her trademark flourish at the U.S. Olympic trials, raising her arms to the sky and letting out a cheer in front of an elated crowd as she booked her ticket to Tokyo. "I'm highly blessed and grateful," said Richardson, who told a television reporter that she learned last week that her biological mother had passed away. "Nobody but them and my coach know what I go through on a day-to-day basis," pointing to her family, moments after she had embraced her grandmother in the stands. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Hundreds of armed men attend a gathering to announce their support for Afghan security forces and that they are ready to fight against the Taliban, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Hundreds of armed men attend a gathering to announce their support for Afghan security forces and that they are ready to fight against the Taliban, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Abandoned fishing nets cover a reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, as a group of 40 divers worked to remove 29,601 sq ft of the nets causing coral bleaching in Ko Losin, Thailand, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Abandoned fishing nets cover a reef in a protected area of Ko Losin, as a group of 40 divers worked to remove 29,601 sq ft of the nets causing coral bleaching in Ko Losin, Thailand, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Terrence Floyd, brother of the late George Floyd who was murdered by a police officer, reacts during the unveiling event of Floyd's statue as part of Juneteenth celebrations, in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Terrence Floyd, brother of the late George Floyd who was murdered by a police officer, reacts during the unveiling event of Floyd's statue as part of Juneteenth celebrations, in Brooklyn, New York, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A minor migrant is transferred to a Red Cross tent, in the port of Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain June 20, 2021. So far this year more than 5,700 migrants have made the dangerous crossing from Africa to the Canaries archipelago, over twice as many as in the same period in 2020, which itself saw an eightfold increase from 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A minor migrant is transferred to a Red Cross tent, in the port of Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain June 20, 2021. So far this year more than 5,700 migrants have made the dangerous crossing from Africa to the Canaries archipelago, over twice as many as in the same period in 2020, which itself saw an eightfold increase from 2019. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A protester holds a rainbow flag as Hungary players line up during the national anthem before the Euro 2020 match against Germany in Munich, Germany, June 23, 2021. The run-up to the game had been overshadowed by UEFA's refusal to allow the stadium to be lit in rainbow colors to oppose a Hungarian anti-LGBTQ law, and a protester waving a rainbow flag invaded the pitch ahead of kickoff. Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
A protester holds a rainbow flag as Hungary players line up during the national anthem before the Euro 2020 match against Germany in Munich, Germany, June 23, 2021. The run-up to the game had been overshadowed by UEFA's refusal to allow the stadium to be lit in rainbow colors to oppose a Hungarian anti-LGBTQ law, and a protester waving a rainbow flag invaded the pitch ahead of kickoff. Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst
Security and police try to prevent supporters from entering a homeless encampment as the camp's occupants await eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Security and police try to prevent supporters from entering a homeless encampment as the camp's occupants await eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
An Iranian woman holds her passport as she shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote during Iranian presidential election at the Iranian consulate, in Najaf, Iraq, June 18, 2021. Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge who is under U.S. sanctions, secured victory as expected in an election marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
An Iranian woman holds her passport as she shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote during Iranian presidential election at the Iranian consulate, in Najaf, Iraq, June 18, 2021. Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge who is under U.S. sanctions, secured victory as expected in an election marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An aerial view shows Elizabeth Lake, which has been dried up for several years, as the region experiences extreme heat and drought conditions, in Los Angeles County, California, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
An aerial view shows Elizabeth Lake, which has been dried up for several years, as the region experiences extreme heat and drought conditions, in Los Angeles County, California, June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Seagulls fly near Shinobazu Pond in Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 29, 2021. As Tokyo prepares to host an Olympics delayed by a year, the anticipated, exhilarating festival of national pride appears to have been muted to a joyless duty. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
Seagulls fly near Shinobazu Pond in Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 29, 2021. As Tokyo prepares to host an Olympics delayed by a year, the anticipated, exhilarating festival of national pride appears to have been muted to a joyless duty. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
