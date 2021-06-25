Transgender woman Daniella Milla Tokodi smiles during a drag queen show at a bar in Budapest, Hungary, June 12, 2021. Assigned male at birth, the 31-year-old said after having an operation in 2018 to complete her gender transition she broke into tears when she saw herself in the mirror and that she felt "whole." "It was a relief ... Since then I am able to look into people's eyes. I can communicate with people, I feel whole." That feeling is now overshadowed by worry over a string of laws passed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing government that critics say undermine LGBTQ rights, with the latest this week that bans the "display and promotion" of homosexuality and gender change among under-18s, in schools and in the media. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

