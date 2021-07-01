Jade Chung, 24, a freelance journalist whose work focuses on human rights and pro-democracy activists, poses for a photograph in front of a wall covered with ads at Kwun Tong in Hong Kong, China. "If Hong Kong is a person, the ground is the skin. It's like they are doing a laser surgery," said Chung. Beyond the physical changes of disappeared Lennon walls and graffiti, she said that after the government started to crack down, many things became hard to say out loud. That has led to secret codes of resistance against authoritarian rule, she said. Chung wants to unlock a version of events that won't be told in history lessons and is fading from public discourse. "We do not want to remember, yet do not dare to forget. People do many things on the side to protect our collective memory," said Chung. "We did not forget. We may be waiting for a chance to do something." Picture taken May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

