Demonstrators tear down a statue of Italian explorer Cristobal Colon, also known as Christopher Columbus, during protests in Barranquilla, Colombia June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mery Granados

Participants wave national and party flags as balloons are released at the end of an event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An aerial view shows a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Hasni Abderrazzek, 44, a Tunisian asylum seeker on hunger strike, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2021. Hundreds of undocumented migrants have staged a weeks-long hunger strike in Belgium's capital, and four men stitched their lips shut, to stress their demands for legal recognition and access to work and social services. REUTERS/Yves Herman

B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash during Stage 1 of the Tour de France, from Brest to Landerneau, June 26, 2021. German cyclist Tony Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by a fan looking the other way at a television camera, causing a massive pile-up. A 30-year-old French woman has been arrested after presenting herself at a police station. REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Bill Cosby flashes a "V" sign as he is welcomed outside his home after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, June 30, 2021.  REUTERS/Mark Makela

Undercover Israeli security force members hold weapons during a protest after Israel demolished a shop in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem, June 29, 2021. The demolition triggered scuffles between police and protesters who accused authorities of discriminatory enforcement of building permits in the holy city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Indigenous performer Danielle Migwans attends a march to honor the victims and survivors of the indigenous residential school system on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 1, 2021. Calls to scale back or cancel celebrations snowballed after, beginning in May, almost 1,000 unmarked graves were found at former schools that were mainly run by the Catholic Church and funded by the government, sparking a reckoning with the country's colonial past. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A demonstrator dances as riot police try to prevent LGBT rights activists from gathering for a Pride parade in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. Turkish authorities have repeatedly banned Pride events in recent years. Before then, thousands of people used to take part in the parade on the central Istiklal Avenue. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, look at a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Britain July 1, 2021. The brothers unveiled a statue to their late mother on what would have been her 60th birthday, saying they hoped it would be a lasting memorial to her life and legacy. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Simone Biles wears blue eyeshadow at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St. Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. Biles secured her ticket to the Tokyo Games as the four-time Olympic champion finished first at the trials. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Armed men who are against a Taliban uprising stand at their check post, at the Ghorband District, Parwan Province, Afghanistan, June 29, 2021. The Taliban has increased attacks on Afghan forces and claimed more territory as foreign troops withdraw, leading hundreds of former "mujahideen" fighters and civilians to take up arms to help the army repel a growing Taliban insurgency. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Jade Chung, 24, a freelance journalist whose work focuses on human rights and pro-democracy activists, poses for a photograph in front of a wall covered with ads at Kwun Tong in Hong Kong, China. "If Hong Kong is a person, the ground is the skin. It's like they are doing a laser surgery," said Chung. Beyond the physical changes of disappeared Lennon walls and graffiti, she said that after the government started to crack down, many things became hard to say out loud. That has led to secret codes of resistance against authoritarian rule, she said. Chung wants to unlock a version of events that won't be told in history lessons and is fading from public discourse. "We do not want to remember, yet do not dare to forget. People do many things on the side to protect our collective memory," said Chung. "We did not forget. We may be waiting for a chance to do something." Picture taken May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Gravediggers take a break as they work at the burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Journalists react as police face them during clashes with demonstrators amid anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita

A pigeon walks past social distancing markers in an empty light rail car at Circular Quay during a coronavirus lockdown in Sydney, Australia, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

People wait for the pool to open at James Finnegan Playground as around two-thirds of city swimming pools begin to reopen, due to a shortage of lifeguards, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Spectators watch fireworks explode in the sky as the brig "Rossiya" (Russia) with scarlet sails floats along the Neva River during festivities to honor school graduates in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A fan of England celebrates after England's Raheem Sterling scored their first goal during their Euro 2020 match against Germany, in Boxpark, Croydon, in London, Britain, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The Strawberry Supermoon sets behind the 66-meter (217-ft) tall Millennium cross over Skopje, North Macedonia June 25, 2021.   REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

