Photos of the week
Demonstrators tear down a statue of Italian explorer Cristobal Colon, also known as Christopher Columbus, during protests in Barranquilla, Colombia June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mery Granados
Participants wave national and party flags as balloons are released at the end of an event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An aerial view shows a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Hasni Abderrazzek, 44, a Tunisian asylum seeker on hunger strike, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2021. Hundreds of undocumented migrants have staged a weeks-long...more
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash during Stage 1 of the Tour de France, from Brest to Landerneau, June 26, 2021. German cyclist Tony Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held...more
Bill Cosby flashes a "V" sign as he is welcomed outside his home after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mark...more
Undercover Israeli security force members hold weapons during a protest after Israel demolished a shop in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem, June 29, 2021. The demolition triggered scuffles between police and protesters who...more
Indigenous performer Danielle Migwans attends a march to honor the victims and survivors of the indigenous residential school system on Canada Day in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 1, 2021. Calls to scale back or cancel celebrations snowballed after,...more
A demonstrator dances as riot police try to prevent LGBT rights activists from gathering for a Pride parade in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. Turkish authorities have repeatedly banned Pride events in recent years. Before then, thousands of...more
Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, look at a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Britain July 1, 2021. The brothers unveiled a...more
Simone Biles wears blue eyeshadow at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St. Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. Biles secured her ticket to the Tokyo Games as the four-time Olympic champion finished first at the trials. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Armed men who are against a Taliban uprising stand at their check post, at the Ghorband District, Parwan Province, Afghanistan, June 29, 2021. The Taliban has increased attacks on Afghan forces and claimed more territory as foreign troops withdraw,...more
Jade Chung, 24, a freelance journalist whose work focuses on human rights and pro-democracy activists, poses for a photograph in front of a wall covered with ads at Kwun Tong in Hong Kong, China. "If Hong Kong is a person, the ground is the skin....more
Gravediggers take a break as they work at the burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Journalists react as police face them during clashes with demonstrators amid anti-government protests in Bogota, Colombia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita
A pigeon walks past social distancing markers in an empty light rail car at Circular Quay during a coronavirus lockdown in Sydney, Australia, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
People wait for the pool to open at James Finnegan Playground as around two-thirds of city swimming pools begin to reopen, due to a shortage of lifeguards, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Spectators watch fireworks explode in the sky as the brig "Rossiya" (Russia) with scarlet sails floats along the Neva River during festivities to honor school graduates in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A fan of England celebrates after England's Raheem Sterling scored their first goal during their Euro 2020 match against Germany, in Boxpark, Croydon, in London, Britain, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
The Strawberry Supermoon sets behind the 66-meter (217-ft) tall Millennium cross over Skopje, North Macedonia June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. and Ukraine lead military drills despite Russian protest
The Sea Breeze drills, led by Ukraine and the United States, follow a spike in tensions between NATO and Moscow after Russia last week said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to expel it from its territorial waters near Crimea.
The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan
Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.
Desperate search for survivors in Surfside
Searchers work to find missing residents amid the rubble of a condo building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity.
Canada Day muted as country reckons with dark colonial history
Multiple cities scrapped Canada Day celebrations after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children in unmarked graves at former indigenous schools sparked a reckoning with the country's colonial past.
Women protest as Turkey quits violence-on-women treaty
Thousands of people took to the streets of Turkey's largest cities to protest against the country's withdrawal from an international treaty to combat violence against women, a move that has drawn strong criticism from Western allies.
Biden mourns with Florida families after condo collapse
President Joe Biden pledged federal assistance and offered comfort to the families of those killed and missing in last week's Florida condominium collapse after the search-and-rescue operation was suspended due to safety concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Security tight in Hong Kong on handover anniversary
Police deployed in the streets of Hong Kong in large numbers to prevent protests on the anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule.
Harry and William put aside feud to unveil statue to Princess Diana
British Princes William and Harry put their differences aside when they unveiled a statue to their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.