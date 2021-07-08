Photos of the week
The partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished amid worries that high winds from Tropical Storm Elsa could knock it down, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. Days later, officials called off the search for...more
Healthcare workers ride on a makeshift raft during a house-to-house campaign to administer coronavirus vaccinations to bedridden citizens in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
A child holds a U.S. flag as she watches the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in New York City, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch from a check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway Afghanistan July 8, 2021. In the last week, the Taliban have overrun areas bordering five countries - Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China and...more
Felipe Luther, a scholarship student at Pontifical Catholic University of Rio (PUC-Rio), uses his cellphone during an online class as he holds his dog Mel at home in Belford Roxo, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 38-year-old spends his afternoons...more
Former docks are seen on a Salton Sea beach, with the water much further away as California faces its worst drought since 1977, in Salton City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. The protests came hours after President Tayyip Erdogan defended the withdrawal from the international treaty,...more
A defaced statue of Queen Victoria lies on the ground after being toppled during a rally outside the provincial legislature on Canada Day in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada July 1, 2021. A crowd chanted "no pride in genocide" before pulling down the...more
Streams of red hot lava flow from Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, as seen from Sant'Alfio, Italy, July 7, 2021. Etna Walk/Marco Restivo/Handout via REUTERS
A demonstrator holds an object during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold their first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2021. The swearing in of the architects of Chile's new constitution got off to an...more
Princes William and Harry look at a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Britain July 1, 2021. The brothers put their differences aside when they unveiled a statue to...more
Fans celebrate after England's 2-1 win over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final in Piccadilly Circus, London, Britain, July 7, 2021. England and their long-suffering fans finally have the chance to add another trophy to the 1966 World Cup, after...more
Protesters storm the office of LGBTQ campaigners at a rally against the planned March for Dignity during Pride Week in Tbilisi, Georgia July 5, 2021. Organizers called off the Pride march after violent groups opposed to the event stormed and...more
Asylum-seeking migrant families board an inflatable raft on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande before crossing into the United States in Roma, Texas, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A mother and child holding flowers are stopped and searched by police as they try to pay tribute to a man, who stabbed a policeman then stabbed himself in the chest with the knife and died on the anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule, at...more
Spike Lee, jury president of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper before the opening of the festival in France, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Italy's Jorginho celebrates after he scores the winning penalty during the shoot-out against Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, July 6, 2021. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
People run after Israeli security forces fired tear gas canisters during clashes with Palestinians following Friday prayers, amid tension over expected home demolitions in the Silwan neighborhood in East Jerusalem, July 2, 2021. Deputy Jerusalem...more
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, to honor essential workers for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, up the Canyon of Heroes in lower Manhattan, New York City, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A boy jumps into a stepwell, built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya, to cool off on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
