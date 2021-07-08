Felipe Luther, a scholarship student at Pontifical Catholic University of Rio (PUC-Rio), uses his cellphone during an online class as he holds his dog Mel at home in Belford Roxo, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 38-year-old spends his afternoons...more

Felipe Luther, a scholarship student at Pontifical Catholic University of Rio (PUC-Rio), uses his cellphone during an online class as he holds his dog Mel at home in Belford Roxo, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 38-year-old spends his afternoons studying for a degree from one of Brazil's top universities, tucked in the green hills of Rio above ritzy beaches. He spends his nights hauling trash in those wealthy communities below. Luther's rare opportunity and daily routine are reminders of the disparities in Brazilian society and Rio in particular, where Black men like him face police violence, dangers and disadvantages. Picture taken December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close