Fri Jul 9, 2021

Photos of the week

The partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished amid worries that high winds from Tropical Storm Elsa could knock it down, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. Days later, officials called off the search for survivors, saying there was no longer any hope of pulling someone alive from the ruins of the flattened building. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
The partially collapsed Champlain Towers South residential building is demolished amid worries that high winds from Tropical Storm Elsa could knock it down, in Surfside, Florida, July 4, 2021. Days later, officials called off the search for survivors, saying there was no longer any hope of pulling someone alive from the ruins of the flattened building. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Healthcare workers ride on a makeshift raft during a house-to-house campaign to administer coronavirus vaccinations to bedridden citizens in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Healthcare workers ride on a makeshift raft during a house-to-house campaign to administer coronavirus vaccinations to bedridden citizens in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
A child holds a U.S. flag as she watches the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in New York City, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A child holds a U.S. flag as she watches the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in New York City, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch from a check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway in Afghanistan July 8, 2021. Taliban fighters have been advancing across the country for weeks, an offensive that has accelerated as foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan after a 20-year-long intervention. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch from a check post at Mahipar, on Jalalabad-Kabul highway in Afghanistan July 8, 2021. Taliban fighters have been advancing across the country for weeks, an offensive that has accelerated as foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan after a 20-year-long intervention. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Felipe Luther, a scholarship student at Pontifical Catholic University of Rio (PUC-Rio), uses his cellphone during an online class as he holds his dog Mel at home in Belford Roxo, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 38-year-old spends his afternoons studying for a degree from one of Brazil's top universities, tucked in the green hills of Rio above ritzy beaches. He spends his nights hauling trash in those wealthy communities below. Luther's rare opportunity and daily routine are reminders of the disparities in Brazilian society and Rio in particular, where Black men like him face police violence, dangers and disadvantages. Picture taken December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Felipe Luther, a scholarship student at Pontifical Catholic University of Rio (PUC-Rio), uses his cellphone during an online class as he holds his dog Mel at home in Belford Roxo, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 38-year-old spends his afternoons studying for a degree from one of Brazil's top universities, tucked in the green hills of Rio above ritzy beaches. He spends his nights hauling trash in those wealthy communities below. Luther's rare opportunity and daily routine are reminders of the disparities in Brazilian society and Rio in particular, where Black men like him face police violence, dangers and disadvantages. Picture taken December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Former docks are seen on a Salton Sea beach, with the water much further away as California faces its worst drought since 1977, in Salton City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Former docks are seen on a Salton Sea beach, with the water much further away as California faces its worst drought since 1977, in Salton City, California, July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. The protests came hours after President Tayyip Erdogan defended the withdrawal from the international treaty, negotiated in Turkey's biggest city in 2011 and designed to prevent and prosecute violence against women and domestic abuse. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
People scuffle with police during a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. The protests came hours after President Tayyip Erdogan defended the withdrawal from the international treaty, negotiated in Turkey's biggest city in 2011 and designed to prevent and prosecute violence against women and domestic abuse. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A defaced statue of Queen Victoria lies on the ground after being toppled during a rally outside the provincial legislature on Canada Day in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada July 1, 2021. A crowd chanted "no pride in genocide" before pulling down the statue, as anger grows across the country over the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children in unmarked graves at former indigenous schools. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
A defaced statue of Queen Victoria lies on the ground after being toppled during a rally outside the provincial legislature on Canada Day in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada July 1, 2021. A crowd chanted "no pride in genocide" before pulling down the statue, as anger grows across the country over the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children in unmarked graves at former indigenous schools. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Streams of red hot lava flow from Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, as seen from Sant'Alfio, Italy, July 7, 2021. Etna Walk/Marco Restivo/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Streams of red hot lava flow from Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, as seen from Sant'Alfio, Italy, July 7, 2021. Etna Walk/Marco Restivo/Handout via REUTERS
A demonstrator holds an object during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold their first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2021. The swearing in of the architects of Chile's new constitution got off to an inauspicious start after protests outside and inside the venue, and clashes with police forced a delay to the event. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Sunday, July 04, 2021
A demonstrator holds an object during a rally as constitutional assembly members hold their first session to draft a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2021. The swearing in of the architects of Chile's new constitution got off to an inauspicious start after protests outside and inside the venue, and clashes with police forced a delay to the event. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Princes William and Harry look at a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Britain July 1, 2021. The brothers put their differences aside when they unveiled a statue to their late mother on what would have been her 60th birthday, saying they hoped it would be a lasting memorial to her life and legacy. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Princes William and Harry look at a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Britain July 1, 2021. The brothers put their differences aside when they unveiled a statue to their late mother on what would have been her 60th birthday, saying they hoped it would be a lasting memorial to her life and legacy. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Fans celebrate after England's 2-1 win over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final in Piccadilly Circus, London, Britain, July 7, 2021. England and their long-suffering fans finally have the chance to add another trophy to the 1966 World Cup, after reaching the European Championship final for the first time where they will face Italy. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Fans celebrate after England's 2-1 win over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final in Piccadilly Circus, London, Britain, July 7, 2021. England and their long-suffering fans finally have the chance to add another trophy to the 1966 World Cup, after reaching the European Championship final for the first time where they will face Italy. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Protesters storm the office of LGBTQ campaigners at a rally against the planned March for Dignity during Pride Week in Tbilisi, Georgia July 5, 2021. Organizers called off the Pride march after violent groups opposed to the event stormed and ransacked their office and targeted activists and journalists. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Protesters storm the office of LGBTQ campaigners at a rally against the planned March for Dignity during Pride Week in Tbilisi, Georgia July 5, 2021. Organizers called off the Pride march after violent groups opposed to the event stormed and ransacked their office and targeted activists and journalists. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Asylum-seeking migrant families board an inflatable raft on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande before crossing into the United States in Roma, Texas, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant families board an inflatable raft on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande before crossing into the United States in Roma, Texas, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A mother and child holding flowers are stopped and searched by police as they try to pay tribute to a man, who stabbed a policeman then stabbed himself in the chest with the knife and died on the anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule, at Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, China July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
A mother and child holding flowers are stopped and searched by police as they try to pay tribute to a man, who stabbed a policeman then stabbed himself in the chest with the knife and died on the anniversary of the city's return to Chinese rule, at Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, China July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Spike Lee, jury president of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper before the opening of the festival in France, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Spike Lee, jury president of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper before the opening of the festival in France, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Italy's Jorginho celebrates after he scores the winning penalty during the shoot-out against Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, July 6, 2021. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Italy's Jorginho celebrates after he scores the winning penalty during the shoot-out against Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, July 6, 2021. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
People run after Israeli security forces fired tear gas canisters during clashes with Palestinians following Friday prayers, amid tension over expected home demolitions in the Silwan neighborhood in East Jerusalem, July 2, 2021. Deputy Jerusalem Mayor Arieh King said "around 20" buildings in Silwan had received demolition orders. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
People run after Israeli security forces fired tear gas canisters during clashes with Palestinians following Friday prayers, amid tension over expected home demolitions in the Silwan neighborhood in East Jerusalem, July 2, 2021. Deputy Jerusalem Mayor Arieh King said "around 20" buildings in Silwan had received demolition orders. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, to honor essential workers for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, up the Canyon of Heroes in lower Manhattan, New York City, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, July 07, 2021
People take part in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, to honor essential workers for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, up the Canyon of Heroes in lower Manhattan, New York City, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A boy jumps into a stepwell, built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya, to cool off on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, July 02, 2021
A boy jumps into a stepwell, built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya, to cool off on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
