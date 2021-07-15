Edition:
Photos of the week

Humvees that belong to Afghan Special Forces are seen destroyed during heavy clashes with Taliban fighters during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a checkpoint in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus after Italy defeated England to win the Euro final, in Rome, July 12. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from New Orleans, Louisiana, wins the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, July 8.  REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
People shout slogans against the government during a protest in Havana, Cuba, July 11. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghin

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
Model Bella Hadid poses at the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) in competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
A boy plays on a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India, July 14. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
A worker using his mobile phone sits at a looted shop as the country deployed the army to quell unrest linked to the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
A man stands next to a hospital bed as he looks at the damage after a fire broke out at the al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Residents with their cameras and mobile phones take photos of a sacrificial cow being lowered from a rooftop by a crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan, July 11. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, July 11, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a vaccine mobilization event at TCF center in Detroit, Michigan, July 12. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2021
Abdelrahman Orabi, known as "The Rock", attends a training session ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, in the Olympic Center For Training National Teams in Maadi, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt, July 11. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Demonstrators hold up "Stand Up To Racism" banners in front of the Marcus Rashford mural after it was defaced following the Euro 2020 Final between Italy and England, in Manchester, Britain, July 13.  REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Tuesday, July 13, 2021
A lone boat sits perched on a mound near Hensley Lake as soaring temperatures and a prolonged drought continue to affect livestock and water supplies in Madera, California, July 14.  REUTERS/David Swanson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed after years of a legal battle over the contentious monument, in Charlottesville, Virginia, July 10. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Saturday, July 10, 2021
Suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead at his home, are shown to the media in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Actor Amy Jackson poses at the screening of the film "The Story of My Wife" (L'histoire de ma femme / A felesegem tortenete) in competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Flames rise the morning after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. A total of 52 people died while trapped inside the building as the fire raged. The six-storey factory was built without permission, according to police who said it had no emergency fire exits and lacked adequate safety measures. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2021
Tim O'Connell of Zwingle, Iowa rides Arbitrator Joe in the bareback event during the rodeo as the Calgary Stampede gets underway following a year off due to coronavirus restrictions, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, July 9.  REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2021
A worker rests while preparing a grave at a burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims as cases surge, in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, July 15. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, July 15, 2021
Alpha jets from the French Air Force fly past the Carrousel du Louvre during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 14, 2021
