Flames rise the morning after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. A total of 52 people died while trapped inside the building as the fire raged. The six-storey factory was built without...more

Flames rise the morning after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. A total of 52 people died while trapped inside the building as the fire raged. The six-storey factory was built without permission, according to police who said it had no emergency fire exits and lacked adequate safety measures. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Close