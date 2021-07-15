Photos of the week
Humvees that belong to Afghan Special Forces are seen destroyed during heavy clashes with Taliban fighters during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a checkpoint in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fans celebrate as Italy's players react on the bus after Italy defeated England to win the Euro final, in Rome, July 12. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from New Orleans, Louisiana, wins the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, July 8. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
People shout slogans against the government during a protest in Havana, Cuba, July 11. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghin
Model Bella Hadid poses at the screening of the film "Tre piani" (Three Floors) in competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A boy plays on a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi, India, July 14. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A worker using his mobile phone sits at a looted shop as the country deployed the army to quell unrest linked to the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man stands next to a hospital bed as he looks at the damage after a fire broke out at the al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Residents with their cameras and mobile phones take photos of a sacrificial cow being lowered from a rooftop by a crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan, July 11. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a vaccine mobilization event at TCF center in Detroit, Michigan, July 12. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Abdelrahman Orabi, known as "The Rock", attends a training session ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, in the Olympic Center For Training National Teams in Maadi, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt, July 11. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Demonstrators hold up "Stand Up To Racism" banners in front of the Marcus Rashford mural after it was defaced following the Euro 2020 Final between Italy and England, in Manchester, Britain, July 13. REUTERS/Peter Powell
A lone boat sits perched on a mound near Hensley Lake as soaring temperatures and a prolonged drought continue to affect livestock and water supplies in Madera, California, July 14. REUTERS/David Swanson
A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed after years of a legal battle over the contentious monument, in Charlottesville, Virginia, July 10. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead at his home, are shown to the media in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, July 8. REUTERS/Estailove St-Val
Actor Amy Jackson poses at the screening of the film "The Story of My Wife" (L'histoire de ma femme / A felesegem tortenete) in competition at Cannes. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Flames rise the morning after a fire broke out at a factory named Hashem Foods Ltd. on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 9. A total of 52 people died while trapped inside the building as the fire raged. The six-storey factory was built without...more
Tim O'Connell of Zwingle, Iowa rides Arbitrator Joe in the bareback event during the rodeo as the Calgary Stampede gets underway following a year off due to coronavirus restrictions, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, July 9. REUTERS/Todd Korol
A worker rests while preparing a grave at a burial area provided by the government for coronavirus victims as cases surge, in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, July 15. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Alpha jets from the French Air Force fly past the Carrousel du Louvre during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
Severe drought marks California landscape
Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst...
Firefighters deal with extreme conditions as Oregon's Bootleg Fire expands
The Bootleg Fire in Oregon expands to over 200,000 acres, with crews making little progress in containing the blaze.
Dozens die in floods in western Europe
At least 44 people have died in Germany and dozens were missing as record rainfall in western Europe caused rivers to burst their banks, swept away homes and...
France celebrates Bastille Day with military parade
France marks Bastille Day with a military parade in Paris.
MORE IN PICTURES
'I shoot for the common man': Danish Siddiqui's finest work
Danish Siddiqui covered war zones and crises from Iraq to Hong Kong to Nepal. He was killed on Friday covering Afghan-Taliban clashes near the Pakistan border. Here is some of the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer's best work from the past decade.
Dixie fire grows in California
The Dixie fire erupted on Wednesday in Butte County, California near the mountain town of Paradise which was devastated by a 2018 firestorm that was the state's deadliest wildfire disaster.
Style from the Cannes red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
Severe drought marks California landscape
Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst drought since 1977.
Firefighters deal with extreme conditions as Oregon's Bootleg Fire expands
The Bootleg Fire in Oregon expands to over 200,000 acres, with crews making little progress in containing the blaze.
Dozens die in floods in western Europe
At least 44 people have died in Germany and dozens were missing as record rainfall in western Europe caused rivers to burst their banks, swept away homes and flooded cellars.
France celebrates Bastille Day with military parade
France marks Bastille Day with a military parade in Paris.
Afghan commandos battle Taliban insurgents
Afghanistan's military battle Taliban fighters that are seizing more territory while foreign troops complete their withdrawal after 20 years of inconclusive conflict.
Best of Cannes Film Festival
Highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.